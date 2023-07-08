MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Molecular Basis of Inheritance: Free PDF Download Available

Class 12 Biology Molecular Basis of Inheritance MCQs: Check and download important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Molecular Basis of Inheritance Chapter 5 here. All questions are from the revised syllabus and are created by experienced faculty.

CBSE Class 12 MCQs for Biology Chapter 5: If we talk about CBSE Class 12 Biology 2024 board exam, it will of 70 marks paper with 3 hours duration. There will be five sections A, B, C, D, and E, which will comprise 33 questions. Section A of the Class 12 Biology CBSE 2024 exam will have 16 questions, 1 mark each. Out of these 16 questions, the majority will be of MCQ types. Thus, practising MCQs is a must.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 5 MCQs with answers are attached to this article. You can download the Class 12 Biology Chapter 5 MCQs with answers in PDF format for later use. Molecular Basis of Inheritance Class 12 MCQs are designed by our subject experts along with answers. These CBSE Class 12 Biology MCQs are important for Class 12 CBSE 2024 board examinations and NEET preparations

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 5: Molecular Basis of Inheritance

1. A short piece of DNA, having 20 base pairs, was analysed to find the number of nucleotide bases in each of the polynucleotide strands. Some of the results are shown in the table.

Number of nucleotide bases Adenine Cytosine Guanine Thymine Strand 1 4 4 Strand 2 5

How many nucleotides containing Adenine were present in strand 2?

a) 2

b) 4

c) 5

d) 7

2. What is the smallest part of a DNA molecule that can be changed by a point mutation?

a) Oligonucleotide

b) Codon

c) Gene

d) Nucleotide

3. In bacteria, the transfer of genetic material from one bacterium to another through direct cell-to-cell contact is called:

a) Transformation

b) Transduction

c) Conjugation

d) Replication

4. The genetic code is said to be degenerate because:

a) Each amino acid has multiple codons

b) Each codon codes for multiple amino acids

c) The start codon codes for multiple amino acids

d) The stop codon codes for multiple amino acids

5. Which of the following is an example of a silent mutation?

a) Missense mutation

b) Nonsense mutation

c) Frame-shift mutation

d) None of the above

6. The enzyme responsible for adding telomeres at the ends of eukaryotic chromosomes is:

a) DNA polymerase

b) Primase

c) Telomerase

d) Ligase

7. The Central Dogma of molecular biology states that:

a) DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into proteins.

b) RNA is transcribed into DNA, which is then translated into proteins.

c) Proteins are transcribed into DNA, which is then translated into RNA.

d) Proteins are transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into DNA.

8. Which of the following is not a type of RNA involved in protein synthesis?

a) Messenger RNA (mRNA)

b) Transfer RNA (tRNA)

c) Ribosomal RNA (rRNA)

d) Regulatory RNA (regRNA)

9. The genetic material in viruses can be:

a) DNA only

b) RNA only

c) Either DNA or RNA

d) Proteins

10. DNA replication is said to be semiconservative because:

a) One strand of DNA is newly synthesized, while the other strand is conserved.

b) Both strands of DNA are newly synthesised.

c) Both strands of DNA are conserved.

d) One strand of DNA is degraded, while the other strand is newly synthesised.

Answer Key

1. d) 7

2. d) Nucleotide

3. c) Conjugation

4. a) Each amino acid has multiple codons

5. d) None of the above

6. c) Telomerase

7. a) DNA is transcribed into RNA, which is then translated into proteins.

8. d) Regulatory RNA (regRNA)

9. c) Either DNA or RNA

10. a) One strand of DNA is newly synthesised, while the other strand is conserved.

