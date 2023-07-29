Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 13 Biodiversity and Conservation MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biodiversity and Conservation Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 13 Biodiversity and Conservation of Class 12 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs 2024: Today’s teaching has become different from traditional teaching approaches in many aspects. Earlier, teachers used to follow autocratic teaching strategies that were content- and teacher-centred. The teacher’s role used to be primary, and the students’ involvement was after that.

Now the scenario is quite different, as the democratic teaching strategy is now replacing the traditional teaching strategy. The democratic teaching strategy is student-centred. Discussion, discovery, project, assignment, brainstorming, etc. are a few categories of such types of teaching strategies.

The MCQ (multiple choice question) method is one of the most effective ways of checking the progress of students. Here, students get more than one option from which they need to pick the right answer. This uses their recalling ability. MCQs are important from an exam point of view. The CBSE Class 12 Board exams will have more than ten MCQs in each paper. To help you prepare for the CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam in 2024, we have highlighted some MCQs from Chapter 13 Biodiversity and Conservation. These MCQs follow the revised syllabus and are picked from the revised NCERT Class 12 Biology textbook. Check it out and download the free PDF.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 13 Biodiversity and Conservation MCQs

1. Biodiversity refers to:

a) The variety of genetic traits in a population

b) The variety of species and ecosystems in a region

c) The total number of individuals in an ecosystem

d) The variety of physical environments in an area

2. The loss of biodiversity due to human activities is called

a) Evolution

b) Conservation

c) Extinction

d) Biodiversity

3. Which of the following is a direct threat to biodiversity?

a) Sustainable development

b) Habitat preservation

c) Pollution

d) Ecotourism

4. Which of the following is an in-situ conservation method?

a) Seed banks

b) Botanical gardens

c) National parks

d) Wildlife sanctuaries

5. Which of the following is an example of an endemic species?

a) Tiger (Panthera tigris)

b) Polar bear (Ursus maritimus)

c) Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis)

d) Giant panda (Ailuropoda melanoleuca)

6. Which of the following is an example of an ex-situ conservation method?

a) Wildlife sanctuary

b) National Park

c) Zoo

d) Biosphere reserve

7. The loss of a species from a particular area but not from the entire planet is known as

a) Extinction

b) Endemism

c) Biodiversity hotspot

d) Extirpation

8. Biodiversity is the term popularised by the sociobiologist

a) Karl Marx

b) Edward Wilson

c) Herbert Spencer

d) Robert E. Park

9. In the global biodiversity pie chart of vertebrates given below, ‘A’ is covered by

a) Insects

b) Fishes

c) Angiosperms

d) None of the above

10. On a logarithmic scale, the relationship is a straight line described by the equation

a) log S = log C + Z log A

b) log S = log A + Z log C

c) log C = log S + Z log A

d) log Z = log S + C log A

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology All Chapter MCQs

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter-wise important notes

Read: CBSE Class 12 Biology Mind Maps for Quick Revision

Answer Key

1. b) The variety of species and ecosystems in a region

2. c) Extinction

3. c) Pollution

4. c) National parks

5. c) Komodo dragon (Varanus komodoensis)

6. (c) Zoo

7. d) Extirpation

8. b) Edward Wilson

9. b) Fishes

10. a) log S = log C + Z log A

Also check: