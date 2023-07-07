MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Principles of Inheritance and Variations: Free PDF Download Available

Class 12 Biology Principles of Inheritance and Variations MCQs: Check and download important MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Principles of Inheritance and Variations Chapter 4 here. All questions are from the revised syllabus and are created by experienced faculty.

Download MCQs PDF for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 4 Principles of Inheritance and Variations

CBSE Class 12 MCQs for Biology Chapter 4: Chapter 4 of CBSE Class 12 Biology is an important part as students the first time understand the basics of genetics from it. The chapter involves a discussion of traditional and modern genetics. Understanding this chapter is not easy, and thus students look for the types of questions that can be formed from it. MCQs are the first type of questions that you will encounter in your CBSE Class 12 Biology board exam. Section A of the Biology CBSE Class 12 paper will have around 13 MCQs for 1 mark.

Here, you will find the important MCQs for Principles of Inheritance and Variation, Class 12 Biology, CBSE. These MCQs are designed with the help of subject-matter experts. The answers to these questions are provided in this article, which you can find by scrolling through it in the answer key section. Check and read Principles of Inheritance and Variations, Class 12 MCQs with answers.

MCQs for CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 4: Principles of Inheritance and Variation

1. In Mendel's experiments on pea plants, the trait that disappeared in the F1 generation but reappeared in the F2 generation is called:

a) Dominant trait

b) Recessive trait

c) Co-dominant trait

d) Linked trait

2. The term "homozygous" refers to an individual that has:

a) Two different alleles for a particular gene

b) Two identical alleles for a particular gene

c) Multiple alleles for a particular gene

d) No alleles for a particular gene

3. The genetic makeup of an individual is referred to as its:

a) Phenotype

b) Genotype

c) Allele

d) Homozygosity

4. The observed physical characteristics of an individual are referred to as its:

a) Genotype

b) Phenotype

c) Allele

d) Dominance

5. Which of the following is an example of a sex-linked inheritance?

a) Blood type

b) Eye color

c) Height

d) Color blindness

6. The inheritance of traits controlled by a single gene with two or more alleles is called:

a) Incomplete dominance

b) Co-dominance

c) Multiple alleles

d) Polygenic inheritance

7. A gene located on the X-chromosome is called a/an:

a) Autosomal gene

b) Recessive gene

c) Dominant gene

d) Sex-linked gene

8. In a dihybrid cross, if the two genes assort independently, the phenotypic ratio in the F2 generation will be:

a) 3:1

b) 1:2:1

c) 9:3:3:1

d) 1:1

9. The phenomenon where a single gene influences multiple traits is called:

a) Incomplete dominance

b) Co-dominance

c) Pleiotropy

d) Polygenic inheritance

10. In humans, the inheritance of ABO blood groups follows the pattern of:

a) Complete dominance

b) Incomplete dominance

c) Co-dominance

d) Multiple alleles

11. The inheritance of skin color in humans is an example of:

a) Complete dominance

b) Incomplete dominance

c) Co-dominance

d) Polygenic inheritance

12. The presence of an additional copy of a chromosome in a cell is known as:

a) Polyploidy

b) Aneuploidy

c) Deletion

d) Duplication

13. Down syndrome, caused by an extra copy of chromosome 21, is an example of:

a) Polyploidy

b) Aneuploidy

c) Deletion

d) Duplication

14. The process of exchange of genetic material between homologous chromosomes during meiosis is called:

a) Crossing over

b) Inversion

c) Translocation

d) Nondisjunction

Answer Key

1. b) Recessive trait

2. b) Two identical alleles for a particular gene

3. b) Genotype

4. b) Phenotype

5. d) Color blindness

6. c) Multiple alleles

7. d) Sex-linked gene

8. c) 9:3:3:1

9. c) Pleiotropy

10. c) Co-dominance

11. d) Polygenic inheritance

12. b) Aneuploidy

13. b) Aneuploidy

14. a) Crossing over

