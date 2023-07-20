Important CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes MCQs 2024 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes Important MCQs : Practise important MCQs from Chapter 9 Biotechnology Principles and Processes of Class 12 Biology. These chapter-wise MCQs are important for the upcoming CBSE Class 12 Biology Board Exam 2024.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Important MCQs 2024: CBSE (the Central Board of Secondary Education) has already released sample papers for almost all its subjects. The pattern of the paper for the CBSE Class 12 2024 board examinations is clear from those sample papers. Students can also get an idea of the question format. The questions start with one marker and gradually increase section-wise.

MCQs (multiple choice questions) will be a part of the CBSE Class 12 board examinations in 2024. If we talk specifically about Class 12 biology, The subject content is wide, and a variety of MCQs can be made from a single topic. For this reason, it is important that students practise as many MCQs as possible to gain confidence. This will also enhance your knowledge if you are planning to take the NEET examination.

CBSE Class 12 Biology Chapter 9 Biotechnology: Principles and Processes MCQs

1. Which of the following is a process used in biotechnology to transfer genes into a host organism?

a) PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

b) Gel Electrophoresis

c) Cloning

d) Recombinant DNA technology

2. The enzyme responsible for cutting DNA at specific sequences in recombinant DNA technology is called:

a) DNA ligase

b) DNA polymerase

c) Restriction enzyme

d) RNA polymerase

3. What is the function of a selectable marker in recombinant DNA technology?

a) To differentiate between transformed and non-transformed cells

b) To help in DNA replication

c) To amplify the DNA

d) To join DNA fragments together

4. The process of separating DNA fragments based on their size and charge using an electric field is called:

a) PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

b) DNA sequencing

c) Gel electrophoresis

d) DNA replication

5. The enzyme used to produce complementary DNA (cDNA) from an mRNA template is:

a) DNA polymerase

b) Reverse transcriptase

c) DNA ligase

d) Restriction enzyme

6. The technique used to amplify a specific region of DNA to produce multiple copies is called:

a) Recombinant DNA technology

b) DNA sequencing

c) PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

d) Gel electrophoresis

7. Which restriction site is not present in pBR322 plasmid?

a) EcoRI

b) Hind III

c) Hind II

d) Sal I

8. pBR322 plasmid is resistant to which of the following antibiotics?

a) Ampicillin

b) tetracycline

c) Penicillin

d) both a and b

9. Which DNA fragment is the smallest?

a) A

b) B

c) C

d) D

10. Which of these is the feature of a cloning vector?

a) Ori site

b) Selectable marker

c) Cloning site

d) All of the above

Answer Key

1. d) Recombinant DNA technology

2. c) Restriction enzyme

3. a) To differentiate between transformed and non-transformed cells

4. c) Gel electrophoresis

5. b) Reverse transcriptase

6. c) PCR (Polymerase Chain Reaction)

7. c) Hind II

8. d) both a and b

9. d) D

10. d) All of the above

