How to Download UAN Passbook Online? Check Here Step–by–Step Procedure

Downloading your UAN Passbook online is one of the easiest ways to track your EPF balance, monthly contributions, and interest updates without visiting any office. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has several digital channels through which employees can easily retrieve their records in the PF, and they are the EPFO Member Passbook Portal and UMANG App. The UAN passbook is a vital document, be it in case of financial planning, loan applications, or withdrawal reasons. In today’s article, we will explore the detailed steps for downloading the process of your UAN Passbook online through the two official methods. Method 1: Using the EPFO Member Passbook Portal This is the main and most common way of accessing and downloading your UAN passbook. 1. Visit the Portal: Visit the official EPFO Member Passbook portal.

2. Log In: Enter your UAN and password, and the captcha shown and press on Login. (Before logging in, you need to activate your UAN on the primary portal of the EPFO website.) 3. Select Member ID: In case you have worked with several employers, all associated Member IDs will show. Choose the Member ID for which you wish to see the passbook. 4. View and Download: Your EPF Passbook will be displayed in another tab in PDF format. To save it to your device, click Download Passbook or Download as PDF. Method 2: Using the UMANG Mobile App UMANG (Unified Mobile Application Governance), which is an application to check and access your UAN Passbook, is available on your mobile phone. 1. Download the App: Install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store. 2. Register/Log In: Install the application, create an account with your cell phone number, and log in.