RRB NTPC UG CBT 2 City Slip 2025
Focus
Quick Links

How to Download UAN Passbook Online? Check Here Step–by–Step Procedure

By Prabhat Mishra
Dec 10, 2025, 12:22 IST

Learn how to download your UAN Passbook online using the EPFO Member Passbook Portal and UMANG App. Follow simple step-by-step instructions to check EPF balance, view contributions, and securely download your PF passbook in PDF format anytime.

Add as a preferred source on Google
Join us
How to Download UAN Passbook Online? Check Here Step–by–Step Procedure
How to Download UAN Passbook Online? Check Here Step–by–Step Procedure

Downloading your UAN Passbook online is one of the easiest ways to track your EPF balance, monthly contributions, and interest updates without visiting any office. The Employees Provident Fund Organisation (EPFO) has several digital channels through which employees can easily retrieve their records in the PF, and they are the EPFO Member Passbook Portal and UMANG App. The UAN passbook is a vital document, be it in case of financial planning, loan applications, or withdrawal reasons. 

In today’s article, we will explore the detailed steps for downloading the process of your UAN Passbook online through the two official methods.

Method 1: Using the EPFO Member Passbook Portal

This is the main and most common way of accessing and downloading your UAN passbook.

1. Visit the Portal: Visit the official EPFO Member Passbook portal.

UAN Passbook-1

2. Log In: Enter your UAN and password, and the captcha shown and press on Login. (Before logging in, you need to activate your UAN on the primary portal of the EPFO website.)

UAN Passbook-2

3. Select Member ID: In case you have worked with several employers, all associated Member IDs will show. Choose the Member ID for which you wish to see the passbook.

4. View and Download: Your EPF Passbook will be displayed in another tab in PDF format. To save it to your device, click Download Passbook or Download as PDF.

Method 2: Using the UMANG Mobile App

UMANG (Unified Mobile Application Governance), which is an application to check and access your UAN Passbook, is available on your mobile phone.

1. Download the App: Install the UMANG app from the Google Play Store or Apple App Store.

UAN Passbook-3

2. Register/Log In: Install the application, create an account with your cell phone number, and log in.

3. Navigate to EPFO Services: Take the search bar in which you can enter EPFO and then pick it, and then proceed to Employee Centric Services.

4. View Passbook: Select the View Passbook option.

5. Enter UAN and OTP: Enter UAN: OTP would be delivered to your number registered on the mobile, then enter the OTP.

6. Select ID and Download: Choose the relevant Member ID from the list. The passbook will be displayed, and you will find an option to download it as a PDF. 

Also Read: Step-By-Step Method to Download Driving Licence in India

Also Read: Aadhaar Card Address Change Online: Check Detailed Steps Here!

Important Notes:

  • UAN should be turned on so as to access the passbook.

  • Settled accounts, exempted establishments and inactive accounts do not have the service of a passbook.

  • New EPF contributions will typically be recorded in the passbook after a span of a few days to a month, with submission by the employer.

Prabhat Mishra
Prabhat Mishra

Content Writer

    Prabhat Mishra is an accomplished content creator with over 2 years of expertise in education, national and international news, and current affairs. A B.Tech graduate with extensive UPSC preparation, he has qualified for the UPPCS 2022 Mains and Bihar 68th Mains, showcasing his deep understanding of competitive exams.

    He has contributed to top platforms like Mentorship IndiaIAS BABA, and IAS SARTHI, delivering engaging articles on trending topics and global affairs. As a content writer for Jagranjosh.com, Prabhat specializes in crafting high-quality, insightful content for the G.K. and Current Affairs section, driving engagement and providing value to a wide audience.

    Reach him at prabhat.mishra@jagrannewmedia.com, and explore his work on Jagranjosh.com for the latest updates and analyses!

    ... Read More

    Latest Stories

    Get here current GK and GK quiz questions in English and Hindi for India, World, Sports and Competitive exam preparation. Download the Jagran Josh Current Affairs App.

    Trending

    Popular Searches

    Latest Education News