Which State has the Largest Coffee Production in the U.S.?

By Alisha Louis
Sep 16, 2025, 02:18 EDT

Hawaii stands out as the leading coffee producer in the United States, responsible for almost all commercial coffee production nationally. Rich volcanic soil and ideal weather make Hawaii’s Kona coffee world-famous, while other states contribute modestly. This article explains how Hawaii earned its spot as America’s coffee powerhouse and provides details on U.S. coffee growing trends.

Coffee Production in the U.S.: Coffee Beans being harvested in Hawaii.
Coffee is a daily essential for millions of Americans, and understanding where it’s grown can surprise many. Unlike most agricultural products, coffee requires a special blend of climate, soil, and elevation—all features abundantly found in the state of Hawaii. According to USAFacts, Hawaii produced 11.5 million pounds of coffee in 2022, dwarfing all other U.S. states. Hawaii’s Kona region, in particular, has achieved international fame for high-quality coffee beans, setting the standard for American-grown coffee. Although interest in coffee farming has spread to places like California, Hawaii remains unmatched due to its unique natural advantages and rich coffee-growing heritage.

Which State Leads Coffee Production in the U.S.?

Hawaii clearly dominates the U.S. coffee scene. With optimal conditions—volcanic soil, consistent rainfall, and high elevations—the islands produce most of the country’s coffee. The famed Kona coffee is grown exclusively on Hawaii’s Big Island, known for its smooth flavor and global recognition. Other U.S. regions like California and Puerto Rico have made efforts to join the industry, but their production levels are minor compared to Hawaii. The table below shows the latest official annual figures:

State

Coffee Production in Pounds

Hawaii

11.5 million

California

6,500 to 8,000

Why Is Hawaii Ideal for Coffee Growing?

The state’s geography plays a crucial role. Volcanic soils are rich in minerals, and temperatures remain moderate year-round. Rainfall on the Big Island’s slopes ensures consistent growing conditions, allowing Hawaiian farmers to cultivate beans famous for their taste and quality.

Are Other States Growing Coffee Too?

While Hawaii is the leader, small-scale operations have emerged in California and Puerto Rico. These are limited by less ideal climates, but industry innovations continue to expand possibilities. Still, the overall market share from other states remains extremely limited compared to Hawaii.

Conclusion

Hawaii is, by far, the largest coffee producing state in the U.S. Its climatic advantages, especially in the Kona district, ensure high-quality and plentiful harvests. While other states experiment with coffee crops, Hawaii remains America’s top source, setting the benchmark for U.S. coffee production.

    FAQs

    • Can coffee grow outside Hawaii in the U.S.? 
      +
      Yes, but only in small, experimental quantities in places like California and Puerto Rico.
    • What is special about Hawaii’s Kona coffee?
      +
      Kona coffee is renowned for its smooth taste, grown on volcanic slopes unique to Hawaii.
    • Which U.S. state produces the most coffee?
      +
      Hawaii produces the most coffee, leading all other states by a wide margin.

