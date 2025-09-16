Which State has the Largest Coffee Production in the U.S.?

Coffee is a daily essential for millions of Americans, and understanding where it’s grown can surprise many. Unlike most agricultural products, coffee requires a special blend of climate, soil, and elevation—all features abundantly found in the state of Hawaii. According to USAFacts, Hawaii produced 11.5 million pounds of coffee in 2022, dwarfing all other U.S. states. Hawaii’s Kona region, in particular, has achieved international fame for high-quality coffee beans, setting the standard for American-grown coffee. Although interest in coffee farming has spread to places like California, Hawaii remains unmatched due to its unique natural advantages and rich coffee-growing heritage.
Which State Leads Coffee Production in the U.S.?
Hawaii clearly dominates the U.S. coffee scene. With optimal conditions—volcanic soil, consistent rainfall, and high elevations—the islands produce most of the country’s coffee. The famed Kona coffee is grown exclusively on Hawaii’s Big Island, known for its smooth flavor and global recognition. Other U.S. regions like California and Puerto Rico have made efforts to join the industry, but their production levels are minor compared to Hawaii. The table below shows the latest official annual figures:
|
State
|
Coffee Production in Pounds
|
Hawaii
|
11.5 million
|
6,500 to 8,000
Why Is Hawaii Ideal for Coffee Growing?
The state’s geography plays a crucial role. Volcanic soils are rich in minerals, and temperatures remain moderate year-round. Rainfall on the Big Island’s slopes ensures consistent growing conditions, allowing Hawaiian farmers to cultivate beans famous for their taste and quality.
Are Other States Growing Coffee Too?
While Hawaii is the leader, small-scale operations have emerged in California and Puerto Rico. These are limited by less ideal climates, but industry innovations continue to expand possibilities. Still, the overall market share from other states remains extremely limited compared to Hawaii.
Read Other U.S. Stories and News Here:
7 Lesser Known Interesting Facts about the Moon
Conclusion
Hawaii is, by far, the largest coffee producing state in the U.S. Its climatic advantages, especially in the Kona district, ensure high-quality and plentiful harvests. While other states experiment with coffee crops, Hawaii remains America’s top source, setting the benchmark for U.S. coffee production.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation