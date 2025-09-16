Which State has the Largest Coffee Production in the U.S.?

Coffee is a daily essential for millions of Americans, and understanding where it’s grown can surprise many. Unlike most agricultural products, coffee requires a special blend of climate, soil, and elevation—all features abundantly found in the state of Hawaii. According to USAFacts, Hawaii produced 11.5 million pounds of coffee in 2022, dwarfing all other U.S. states. Hawaii’s Kona region, in particular, has achieved international fame for high-quality coffee beans, setting the standard for American-grown coffee. Although interest in coffee farming has spread to places like California, Hawaii remains unmatched due to its unique natural advantages and rich coffee-growing heritage.

Which State Leads Coffee Production in the U.S.?

Hawaii clearly dominates the U.S. coffee scene. With optimal conditions—volcanic soil, consistent rainfall, and high elevations—the islands produce most of the country’s coffee. The famed Kona coffee is grown exclusively on Hawaii’s Big Island, known for its smooth flavor and global recognition. Other U.S. regions like California and Puerto Rico have made efforts to join the industry, but their production levels are minor compared to Hawaii. The table below shows the latest official annual figures: