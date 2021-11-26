CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Check Important Tenses MCQs for Last Minute Revision

As the CBSE Term 1 Exams are fast approaching, students would be feeling anxious about their preparations and revision. At this moment, the only thing that can relax their nerves is the important and reliable practice material. The important tenses MCQs for Class 10 English provided below will be very helpful to get an idea of the questions expected in the upcoming exam. All these questions are prepared by the experienced teachers. Students must practice with all the MCQs for self-assessment and boost their preparation level.
Fill in the blanks with the correct use of tenses.
1. My mother _______________ up early in the morning.
a) get
b) gets
c) will be
d) shall be
Answer:b) gets
2. The children _______________ in the field now.
a) has played
b) are playing
c) plays
d) will had played
Answer: b) are playing
3. I _______________ her for several years.
a) has known
b) have known
c) knows
d) knew
Answer: b) have known
4. It ________________ raining since morning.
a) have been
b) has been
c) is
d) was
Answer: b) has been
5. He ______________ his house seven days ago.
a) left
b) leave
c) leaves
d) is leaving
Answer:a) left
6. I __________________a letter when he came to my house.
a) am writing
b) was writing
c) will write
d) wrote
Answer: b) was writing
7. The train _______________ before he reached the station.
a) has left
b) was left
c) had left
d) is left
Answer: c) had left
8. It ______________ raining since morning when you rang me up.
a) had been
b) has been
c) have been
d) was
Answer: a) had been
9. If he works hard he ______________ pass.
a) will
b) shall
c) will be
d) shall be
Answer: a) will
10. The cook _______________ cooking food at this time tomorrow.
a) shall be
b) will be
c) shall
d) will
Answer: b) will be
11. You ____________ got ready before we visit your house.
a) will have
b) shall have
c) are
d) were
Answer: a) will have
12. By next Monday he ______________ staying at my uncle’s house for three weeks.
a) will have
b) shall have
c) will have been
d) shall have been
Answer: c) will have been
13. This road _____________ to the post office.
a) is leading
b) leads
c) has lead
d) lead
Answer: b) leads
14. He ________________ very hard these days.
a) had been working
b) is working
c) have been working
d) have worked
Answer: c) have been working
15. Gambling __________ ruined many careers.
a) is
b) was
c) has
d) have
Answer: c) has
16. I ____________ white washing my house since morning, so I am feeling tired.
a) have been
b) has been
c) will be
d) will have been
Answer: a) have been
17. Our servant____________ us two week ago.
a) leave
b) leaves
c) is leaving
d) left
Answer: d) left
18. When I saw him, he ______________ playing chess.
a) is
b) was
c) will
d) shall
Answer: b) was
19. The movie _______________ started when I reached the cinema hall.
a) has
b) have
c) had
d) had been
Answer: c) had
20. The candidate __________________ speaking for ten minutes.
a) had
b) had been
c) was
d) is
Answer: b) had been
