CBSE Class 10 English Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Check Important Tenses MCQs for Last Minute Revision

Check important Class 10 Tenses MCQs to prepare for the English Term 1 Exam 2021-22. All questions are provided with answers.

As the CBSE Term 1 Exams are fast approaching, students would be feeling anxious about their preparations and revision. At this moment, the only thing that can relax their nerves is the important and reliable practice material. The important tenses MCQs for Class 10 English provided below will be very helpful to get an idea of the questions expected in the upcoming exam. All these questions are prepared by the experienced teachers. Students must practice with all the MCQs for self-assessment and boost their preparation level.

Fill in the blanks with the correct use of tenses.

1. My mother _______________ up early in the morning.

a) get

b) gets

c) will be

d) shall be

Answer:b) gets

2. The children _______________ in the field now.

a) has played

b) are playing

c) plays

d) will had played

Answer: b) are playing

3. I _______________ her for several years.

a) has known

b) have known

c) knows

d) knew

Answer: b) have known

4. It ________________ raining since morning.

a) have been

b) has been

c) is

d) was

Answer: b) has been

5. He ______________ his house seven days ago.

a) left

b) leave

c) leaves

d) is leaving

Answer:a) left

6. I __________________a letter when he came to my house.

a) am writing

b) was writing

c) will write

d) wrote

Answer: b) was writing

7. The train _______________ before he reached the station.

a) has left

b) was left

c) had left

d) is left

Answer: c) had left

8. It ______________ raining since morning when you rang me up.

a) had been

b) has been

c) have been

d) was

Answer: a) had been

9. If he works hard he ______________ pass.

a) will

b) shall

c) will be

d) shall be

Answer: a) will

10. The cook _______________ cooking food at this time tomorrow.

a) shall be

b) will be

c) shall

d) will

Answer: b) will be

11. You ____________ got ready before we visit your house.

a) will have

b) shall have

c) are

d) were

Answer: a) will have

12. By next Monday he ______________ staying at my uncle’s house for three weeks.

a) will have

b) shall have

c) will have been

d) shall have been

Answer: c) will have been

13. This road _____________ to the post office.

a) is leading

b) leads

c) has lead

d) lead

Answer: b) leads

14. He ________________ very hard these days.

a) had been working

b) is working

c) have been working

d) have worked

Answer: c) have been working

15. Gambling __________ ruined many careers.

a) is

b) was

c) has

d) have

Answer: c) has

16. I ____________ white washing my house since morning, so I am feeling tired.

a) have been

b) has been

c) will be

d) will have been

Answer: a) have been

17. Our servant____________ us two week ago.

a) leave

b) leaves

c) is leaving

d) left

Answer: d) left

18. When I saw him, he ______________ playing chess.

a) is

b) was

c) will

d) shall

Answer: b) was

19. The movie _______________ started when I reached the cinema hall.

a) has

b) have

c) had

d) had been

Answer: c) had

20. The candidate __________________ speaking for ten minutes.

a) had

b) had been

c) was

d) is

Answer: b) had been