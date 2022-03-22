CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022 (Term 2): MCQs on Reporting Statements, Commands, Requests, and Questions

CBSE: CBSE Class 10 English grammar MCQs on reporting statements, commands, requests, and questions are provided here for practice. These questions are very helpful to prepare for the CBSE Class 10 English Exam 2022.

In CBSE Class 10 English Term 2 question paper, the grammar section will have questions on reported speech. There will be questions on statements, commands, requests, and questions.

Check the questions and answers below:

1.Sonia said, "You help my sister".

a.Sonia said that I helps her sister.

b.Sonia said to me that I helped her sister.

c.Sonia said that I helped her sister.

d.Sonia says that I helped her sister.

Answer: c. Sonia said that I helped her sister.

2.They said, "We cannot live without oxygen'.

a.They said that we cannot live without oxygen

b.They said that they cannot live without oxygen.

c.They said that they would not live without oxygen.

d.They says that they cannot live without oxygen

Answer: b. They said that they cannot live without oxygen.

3.John says, "I will go there".

a.John said that he went there.

b.John says that he will go there.

c.John says that he went there.

d.John said that I will go there.

Answer: b. John says that he will go there.

4.He said. "Honesty is the best policy."

a.He said that Honesty is the best policy.

b.He said that Honesty was the best policy

c.He said that Honesty would be the best policy.

d.He said that Honesty will be the best policy.

Answer: a. He said that Honesty is the best policy.

5.Deepak said to me, "I had finished the coffee."

a.Deepak told me that he had finished the coffee.

b.Deepak told me that he had been finished the coffee.

c.Deepak told me that he had finish the coffee.

d.Deepak told me that he finished the coffee.

Answer: a. Deepak told me that he had finished the coffee.

6.He said to us, "Are you going to market today?"

a.He asked us if we were going to market that day.

b.He asked us if you are going to market that day.

c.He asked us if we went to market that day.

d.He asked us if we had gone to market that day

Answer: a. He asked us if we were going to market that day.

7.He said to me, "You are rich, aren't you ?"

a.He asked me if I had rich.

b.He asked me if I had been rich.

c.He asked me if I was rich.

d.He asked me if I was rich, wasn't me.

Answer: c. He asked me if I was rich.

8.He said to me, "Do read the newspaper daily."

a.He asked to me to read the newspaper daily.

b.He asked me to do read the newspaper daily.

c.He asked me to read the newspaper daily.

d.He requested me to read the newspaper daily.

Answer: c. He asked me to read the newspaper daily.

9.Sahil said to his friends, "Let’s go to the park."

a.Sahil suggested to his friends that they should go to the park.

b.Sahil requested to his friends that we should go to the park.

c.Sahil suggested to his friends that we would go to the park.

d.Sahil suggested to his friends that we have to go to the park.

Answer: a. Sahil suggested to his friends that they should go to the park.

10.She said, "Madam, I have done homework."

a.She said respectfully that she had been done homework.

b.She said respectfully that she has done homework.

c.She said respectfully that she had done homework.

d.She said respectfully to her teacher that she had done homework.

Answer: d. She said respectfully to her teacher that she had done homework.

