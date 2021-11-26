CBSE Class 10 English Grammar Gap Filling Questions for Term 1 Exam 2021-22: Check Important MCQs with Answers

Check gap filling or fill in the blanks type questions for CBSE Class 10 English Grammar. These MCQs are important for Term 1 Exam 2021-22.

CBSE Class 10 English (Language and Literature) Term 1 Paper 2021 will be composed of MCQ type questions. Questions in all sections of the paper will have four options out of which students will have to choose the correct one. We have provided here MCQs for the Grammar part of the paper. These are the fill in blank type or gap filling questions which have to answered by selecting the most appropriate option for each. Students must practice with these questions to prepare important questions for the exam and increase their chances of scoring high in the paper.

Choose the correct options to fill in the blanks to complete the note about the Wangala Festival of Meghalaya.

1. The Wangala (i)______ festival for the Garo in Meghalaya, Assam and Nagaland. It is a postharvest festival (ii)________ the end of the agricultural year. It is popularly known as ‘The Hundred Drums’ festival. During the signature dance, the leading warrior (iii)_________ with synchronised 7 dance steps and specific hand-head movements.

(i) a) is important b) are an important c) was the important d) is an important

(ii) a) being celebrated for marking b) celebrated to mark c) celebrate to mark d) being celebrated for mark

(iii) a) leads the youngsters b) lead the youngsters c) was leading the youngsters d) had led the youngsters

Answer:

(i) d) is an important

(ii) b) celebrated to mark

(iii) a) leads the youngsters

2. Tansen Sangeet Samaroh (i) _______ every year in the month of December in Behat village of Gwalior district, Madhya Pradesh. It is a 4-day musical extravaganza. Artists and music lovers from all over the world (ii) _______ here to pay tribute to the Great Indian Musical Maestro Tansen. The event is organized at the tomb of Tansen by Ustad Alauddin Khan Kala, under the department of culture, Government of Madhya Pradesh. Artists from all over India (iii) _______ to deliver vocal and instrumental performances.

(i) (a) celebrates (b) is celebrated (c) celebrated (d) was celebrated

(ii) (a) was gathering (b) will gather (c) gather (d) is gathering

(iii) (a) are invited (b) has been inviting (c) is inviting (d) invited

Answer:

(i) (b) is celebrated

(ii) (c) gather

(iii) (a) are invited

3. Located 80 km north of Udaipur Forest, Kumbhalgarh Fort (i) _____ fort in Rajasthan after Chittorgarh Fort. The fort wall spans a length of 36 kilometers and is therefore known as "The Great Wall of India". Kumbhalgarh Fort (ii) ______ Aravalli range is the birthplace of Maharana Pratap, the famous king of Mewar. This is the reason that Rajputs (iii) ______ in the hearts of this fort. In 2013, the fort was declared a UNESCO World Heritage Site at the 37th session of the World Heritage Committee.

(i) (a) was the second largest (b) is the second larger (c) is a second largest (d) is the second largest

(ii) (a) spreads in the (b) spread in the (c) spreading in the (d) spread on the

(iii) (a) have a special place (b) has a special place (c) had a special place (d) having a special place

Answer:

(i) (d) is the second largest

(ii) (b) spread in the

(iii) (a) have a special place

4. A total of 152 million children - 64 million girls and 88 million boys - (i) ____ in child labour globally, accounting for almost one in ten of all children worldwide. Despite rates of child labour declining over the last few years, children (ii) _____ in some severe forms of child labour such as bonded labour, child soldiers, and trafficking. Across India child labourers (iii) _____ in a variety of industries: in brick kilns, carpet weaving, garment making, domestic service, food and refreshment services (such as tea stalls), agriculture, fisheries and mining.

(i) (a) are estimated to been (b) are estimates to be (c) are estimated to being (d) are estimated to be

(ii) (a) are still being used (b) are still been used (c) were still being use (d) are still be used

(iii) (a) can being found (b) could be found (c) can be found (d) can be find

Answer:

(i) (d) are estimated to be

(ii) (a) are still being used

(iii)(c) can be found

5. Global warming occurs when carbon dioxide and other air pollutants and greenhouse gases (i)_____ absorb sunlight and solar radiation that has (ii) ____ surface. Normally, this radiation would escape in space-but these pollutants, which can last for years to centuries in the atmosphere, trap the heat and cause the planet (iii) _____ That's what's known as the greenhouse effect.

(i) (a) collected in the atmosphere (b) collects in the atmosphere (c) collect into the atmosphere (d) collect in the atmosphere

(ii) (a) bounced off the earth's (b) bouncing off the earth's (c) bounced of the earth's (d) bounce off the earth's

(iii) (a) to get hottest (b) in getting hotter (c) to get hotter (d) to get hot

Answer:

(i) (a) collected in the atmosphere

(ii) (a) bounced off the earth's

(iii) (c) to get hotter