CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis & Review - Difficult Questions, Lengthy Paper - Watch Live Video

CBSE: Check CBSE 12th Physics paper analysis, review & students' reactions. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Physics paper today (2nd March 2020). A team from Jagran Josh has visited various CBSE examination centres to collect today's Class 12 Physics paper and feedback from students. Students who took CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2020 today told us that the difficulty level of the question paper was very high. Some students also told us that the paper was a bit lengthy. We are waiting for more feedback from other students. Question paper of CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2020 is also available here for download in PDF format.

Download (Original) CBSE Class 12 Physics Question Paper 2020 in PDF format

CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Passing Marks in Physics & Other Subjects

CBSE 12th Physics Paper 2020: Tricky & Time-Consuming Questions From Today’s Paper (According To The Students)

As per the initial reports, students told us that the paper was difficult and many were asking about passing marks in CBSE Class 12th Physics. As per the official updates, students need to pass separately in theory and practical exams.

Passing Marks in Physics:

⭆23 out of 70 (theory) and 9 marks out of 30 in practical

⭆33 Marks out of 100

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Main points about from the feedback of students

All the questions in the paper were from the latest CBSE 12th Physics syllabus

Difficulty level of CBSE 12th Physics question paper: Difficult & lengthy

Most difficult section: Majority of students said ‘Section C’. Some said ‘Section D’

Most time-consuming section: Section C

Difficulty level of numerical problems: Medium

Questions repeated from previous year papers of 12th Physics: Some said 2 to 4 questions were almost similar

Average range of expected marks (out of 70): Most of the students are expecting 35 to 55 Marks

CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020: Paper Pattern

There were four sections in the question paper of CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2020. More details about each and the paper pattern of CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2020 is given below

Section A - 20 questions of 1 mark each

Section B - 7 questions of 2 marks each

Section C - 7 questions of 3 marks each

Section D - 3 questions of five marks each

There was no overall choice in the question paper. However, internal choices were present in two questions of one mark each, two questions of two marks, one question of three marks & three questions of five marks weightage. The question paper of CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2020 carried 70 marks. The complete questions paper of CBSE Class 12 Physics Board Exam 2020 will be available here shortly.

As per CBSE 12th Date Sheet 2020, the next important exams for Class 12 students are History, Accountancy, Political Science and Chemistry. According to CBSE 10th Date Sheet, the next important exams for Class 10 students are Science & Maths. Students preparing for CBSE board exam 2020 can check other important articles related to ongoing CBSE Board Exam 2020.

