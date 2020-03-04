CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Passing Marks in Physics & Other Subjects!

Wondering about passing marks in CBSE 12th Physics board exam 2020? This and other similar questions were asked by many students today, outside a CBSE examination centre. Many students told us that today’s Physics paper was very difficult and they were not sure if they will be able to pass or not. If you want to check CBSE Class 12 Physics paper review then you can check it from the link given below

As per the latest updates, the subjects involving practical/project work, students need to obtain 33% marks separately in the theory paper and 33% marks in the practical/project/internal assessment component to pass the CBSE board exam 2020.

Passing Marks in CBSE Class 12 Physics:

To pass this subject, you need to pass both theory paper and practical exam, individually. Here is the detailed breakdown

⭆23 out of 70 (theory) and 9 marks out of 30 in practical

⭆33 Marks out of 100

Here are the passing marks in other subjects of Class 10th and 12th

Passing Marks in CBSE Class 10 Board Exams 2020

Passing Marks in CBSE Class 12 Board Exams 2020: Physics & Other Subjects

