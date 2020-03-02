CBSE 12th Physics Paper 2020: Tricky & Time-Consuming Questions From Today’s Paper (According To The Students)

CBSE: Check the list of difficult questions from the question paper of CBSE Class 12 Physics board exam 2020. Students who took CBSE 12th Physics Paper 2020 today told us that the paper was lengthy and time-consuming. Students who took this CBSE 12th Physics paper today told us about the questions which were difficult for them to solve. However, some students pointed out that the difficulty level of these questions was average. Here we have mentioned all the questions which were difficult for the majority of students. However, experts of this subject told us that overall paper was balanced but for some students, it might be a bit lengthy, especially for those who have not prepared Modern Physics and optics well.. You can take a look and decide whether today's CBSE 12th Physics board exam paper was easy or difficult.

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Tricky & Time-Consuming Questions From Todays' Paper - Section A

Q. An electron moves along +x direction. It enters into a region of uniform magnetic field B directed along - z direction as shown in figure. Draw the shape of trajectory followed by the electron after entering the field

Q. A biconcave lens of power P vertically splits into two identical plano concave parts. The power of each part will be

(a) 2P

(b) P/2

(c) P

(d) P/√2

Q. If photons of frequency v are incident on the surfaces of metals. A & B of threshold frequencies v/2 and v/3 respectively, the ratio of the maximum kinetic energy of electrons emitted from A to that from B is

(a) 2:3

(d)1:3

(c) 3:4

(b) √3:√2

Q. A charge particle after being accelerated through a potential difference 'V' enters in a uniform magnetic field and moves in a circle of radius r. If V is doubled, the radius of the circle will become

(a) 2r

(b) 4r

(c) √2r

(d) r/√2

Q. A square shaped current carrying loop MNOP is placed near a straight long current carrying wire AB as shown in the fig. The wire and the loop lie in the same plane. If the loop experience a net force F towards the wire, find the magnitude of the force on the side 'NO' of the loop

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Tricky & Time-Consuming Questions From Todays' Paper - Section B

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Tricky & Time-Consuming Questions From Todays' Paper - Section C

CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Tricky & Time-Consuming Questions From Todays' Paper - Section D

