CBSE 12th Accountancy Exam 2020: Check Analysis, Review, Students' Reactions - Watch Live Video!

CBSE 2020: Check paper analysis, review, updates of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy board exam 2020. The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) conducted Class 12 Accountancy paper today. A team from Jagran Josh has visited a CBSE examination centre and collected feedback from students. Students who CBSE 12th Accountancy board exam 2020 today told us that the difficulty level of the Accountancy paper was moderate. Some students said the difficulty level of the paper was a bit high. Students also told us that all the questions in the question paper were asked from the latest CBSE 12th Accountancy Syllabus 2020. We will shortly provide a live video from the CBSE examination centre.

Download (Original) Question Paper of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2020!

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Exam Pattern

According to the students, the exam pattern of CBSE 12th Accountancy board exam was similar to the latest CBSE 12th Sample Paper 2020 released by CBSE recently.

This question paper contained two parts – Part A and Part B.

- Part A was compulsory for all.

- Part B has two options – Analysis of Financial Statements and Computerised Accounting.

- Students needed to attempt only one option of Part B.

More updates will be available here shortly.

CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Board Exam 2020: Feedback from students

Here are the main points from the feedback of students who appeared for CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper 2020 today.

- Difficulty level of the CBSE 12th Accountancy Paper 2020: Moderate

- All the question were asked from the latest syllabus

- Examination pattern of CBSE Class 12 Accountancy Paper 2020 was similar to latest sample paper

More updates will be available here shortly.



As per CBSE 10th Date Sheet 2020, the next important exams for CBSE 10th students are Maths & Social Science. According to CBSE 12th Time Table 2020, the next important exams for CBSE 12th students are Political Science, Chemistry, Economics, Biology. Students preparing for CBSE 10th and 12th board exams 2020 can check other important articles.

- CBSE Board Exam 2020: Check Passing Marks in Physics & Other Subjects!

- CBSE 12th Physics Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis, Review, Passing Marks & Latest Updates - Watch Live Video!

- CBSE 12th Physics Paper 2020: Tricky & Time-Consuming Questions From Today’s Paper (According To The Students)

- CBSE 12th English Exam 2020: Check Paper Analysis, Review, Students’ Reaction & Updates - Watch Video Now

- CBSE 10th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020 Released: Check CBSE Class 10 Time Table

- CBSE 12th Board Exam Date Sheet 2020: Check CBSE Class 12 Time Table 2020 for Science, Commerce, Arts

- CBSE 12th Physical Education Board Exam 2020: Paper Analysis, Review & Latest Updates

- CBSE Class 12 Chemistry Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF

- CBSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2020: Download PDF