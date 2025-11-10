CBSE Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Date Sheet 2025-2026: Check Exam Schedule and Timing

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Pre-Board Exams 2026 play a crucial role in helping students assess their preparation before the final board exams. These tests are conducted by schools following CBSE guidelines to simulate the real board exam environment, helping students identify weak areas, manage time effectively, and gain confidence.

This article provides a tentative CBSE Pre-Board 2025–26 schedule, curated after analysing previous academic trends, school circulars, and calendars released by major CBSE schools across India. CBSE Class 10 and 12 Pre-Board Exam Schedule 2025–26 (Tentative) Most CBSE-affiliated schools conduct two rounds of Pre-Boards before the final board exams, while some follow a three-round pattern including a January window. The timeline may vary slightly depending on regional schedules, winter breaks, and practical exam dates.

Schools Conducting Two Pre-Boards (Majority of CBSE Schools) Based on sample school calendars, CBSE guidance, and timelines followed by institutions such as Delhi Public School (DPS), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and other major private schools, most schools conduct two rounds of Pre-Boards before the final exam. Tentative Schedule for Two Pre-Boards Exam Tentative Dates Purpose Pre-Board I 8 December – 26 December 2025 Conducted after syllabus completion to assess overall understanding before winter break. Pre-Board II 2nd to 3rd Week of January 2026 Helps students revise, improve upon feedback, and get final practice before board practicals. Example: DPS Schools in New Delhi (Tentative Schedule) DPS Branch 1 Pre-Board 1: December 10, 2025, onwards

December 10, 2025, onwards Winter Break: December 31, 2025 – January 7, 2026

December 31, 2025 – January 7, 2026 Pre-Board 2: 2nd–3rd week of January 2026

DPS Branch 2 Pre-Board 1 (Class 10): December 8 – December 22, 2025

December 8 – December 22, 2025 Pre-Board 1 (Class 12): December 8 – December 26, 2025

December 8 – December 26, 2025 Pre-Board 2: Mid-January 2026 These schedules are in line with CBSE’s overall academic plan and provide sufficient time for syllabus completion, board practicals, and final exam readiness. Schools Conducting Three Pre-Boards (Select CBSE Schools) Some CBSE schools, particularly winter-bound and high-performing institutions, conduct three pre-board rounds to give students additional testing opportunities before practical exams and the final board examination. Tentative Schedule for Three Pre-Boards Exam Tentative Dates Key Highlights Pre-Board I (Exam I) 1 November – 10 November 2025 Early testing window, mainly for winter-bound schools completing syllabus before Diwali. Pre-Board II (Exam II) 29 November – 8 December 2025 Comprehensive test round after evaluation of Exam I performance. Pre-Board III (January Window) 3 January – 12 January 2026 Final round for improvement and revision before CBSE practicals and board exams.

Practical/Project/Internal assessments CBSE has set practical/internal assessment windows that may begin as early as Nov 2025 for winter-bound schools and from 1 Jan 2026 for others — schools will publish exact practical schedules. These run alongside or before pre-boards. Note: Pre-board schedules are set by individual schools following CBSE guidance and local academic calendars. The dates above are tentative windows observed widely in 2025–26; students should confirm the exact timetable with their school. How schools set pre-board dates (what students should know) CBSE issues the main exam date sheet and guidance; schools prepare their own pre-board timetables to fit term plans and practical schedules.

Differences arise due to: winter-bound vs normal schools, local holidays, practical exam logistics, and district/state schedules. Example: KVS and many private schools publish their own pre-board date sheets around Oct–Nov.

CBSE Pre-Board Exam Structure (Duration, Pattern & Marking System) Exam Duration: 3 hours: 10:30 AM–1:30 PM (Full-length papers of same duration as CBSE annual board exams.)

3 hours: 10:30 AM–1:30 PM (Full-length papers of same duration as CBSE annual board exams.) Paper Pattern: Same pattern as of the latest cbse sample papers 2026 (mcqs, short & long answer questions, internal choice where applicable).

Same pattern as of the latest cbse sample papers 2026 (mcqs, short & long answer questions, internal choice where applicable). Marking & feedback: Teachers return scripts and provide one-on-one feedback — crucial for final revision. CBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12 The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Below is an overview of the major subject exam dates for both classes. Students can check the complete PDF schedule using the links provided. CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 (Major Subjects)

Subject Exam Date Mathematics (Standard/Basic) 17 February 2026 English (Language & Literature) 21 February 2026 Science 25 February 2026 Hindi (Course A & B) 2 March 2026 Social Science 7 Mar 2026 Check full Class 10 schedule here:

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 (Major Subjects) Subject Exam Date Biotechnology 17 Feb 2026 Physics 20 Feb 2026 Chemistry 28 Feb 2026 Mathematics / Applied Mathematics 9 Mar 2026 English Elective / English Core 12 Mar 2026 Computer Science/ Informative Practices 25 Mar 2026 Biology 27 Mar 2026 Accountancy 24 Feb 2026 Business Studies 28 Mar 2026 Economics 18 Mar 2026 Check full Class 12 schedule here:

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 PDF