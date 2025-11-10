MAHA TET Hall Ticket 2025 Out
CBSE Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Date Sheet 2025-2026: Check Exam Schedule and Timing

By Gurmeet Kaur
Nov 10, 2025, 17:05 IST

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Pre-Board Exams 2026 are expected to be conducted between November 2025 and January 2026, as per tentative schedules followed by major CBSE schools. Check this article for detailed exam dates and timings.  

CBSE Class 10, 12 Pre-Board Date Sheet 2025-2026: Check Exam Schedule and Timing

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Pre-Board Exams 2026 play a crucial role in helping students assess their preparation before the final board exams. These tests are conducted by schools following CBSE guidelines to simulate the real board exam environment, helping students identify weak areas, manage time effectively, and gain confidence.
This article provides a tentative CBSE Pre-Board 2025–26 schedule, curated after analysing previous academic trends, school circulars, and calendars released by major CBSE schools across India.

CBSE Class 10 and 12 Pre-Board Exam Schedule 2025–26 (Tentative)

Most CBSE-affiliated schools conduct two rounds of Pre-Boards before the final board exams, while some follow a three-round pattern including a January window. The timeline may vary slightly depending on regional schedules, winter breaks, and practical exam dates.

Schools Conducting Two Pre-Boards (Majority of CBSE Schools)

Based on sample school calendars, CBSE guidance, and timelines followed by institutions such as Delhi Public School (DPS), Kendriya Vidyalayas, and other major private schools, most schools conduct two rounds of Pre-Boards before the final exam.

Tentative Schedule for Two Pre-Boards

Exam

Tentative Dates

Purpose

Pre-Board I

8 December – 26 December 2025

Conducted after syllabus completion to assess overall understanding before winter break.

Pre-Board II

2nd to 3rd Week of January 2026

Helps students revise, improve upon feedback, and get final practice before board practicals.

Example: DPS Schools in New Delhi (Tentative Schedule)

DPS Branch 1

  • Pre-Board 1: December 10, 2025, onwards
  • Winter Break: December 31, 2025 – January 7, 2026
  • Pre-Board 2: 2nd–3rd week of January 2026

DPS Branch 2

  • Pre-Board 1 (Class 10): December 8 – December 22, 2025
  • Pre-Board 1 (Class 12): December 8 – December 26, 2025
  • Pre-Board 2: Mid-January 2026

These schedules are in line with CBSE’s overall academic plan and provide sufficient time for syllabus completion, board practicals, and final exam readiness.

Schools Conducting Three Pre-Boards (Select CBSE Schools)

Some CBSE schools, particularly winter-bound and high-performing institutions, conduct three pre-board rounds to give students additional testing opportunities before practical exams and the final board examination.

Tentative Schedule for Three Pre-Boards

Exam

Tentative Dates

Key Highlights

Pre-Board I (Exam I)

1 November – 10 November 2025

Early testing window, mainly for winter-bound schools completing syllabus before Diwali.

Pre-Board II (Exam II)

29 November – 8 December 2025

Comprehensive test round after evaluation of Exam I performance.

Pre-Board III (January Window)

3 January – 12 January 2026

Final round for improvement and revision before CBSE practicals and board exams.

Practical/Project/Internal assessments

CBSE has set practical/internal assessment windows that may begin as early as Nov 2025 for winter-bound schools and from 1 Jan 2026 for others — schools will publish exact practical schedules. These run alongside or before pre-boards.

Note: Pre-board schedules are set by individual schools following CBSE guidance and local academic calendars. The dates above are tentative windows observed widely in 2025–26; students should confirm the exact timetable with their school.

How schools set pre-board dates (what students should know)

  • CBSE issues the main exam date sheet and guidance; schools prepare their own pre-board timetables to fit term plans and practical schedules.
  • Differences arise due to: winter-bound vs normal schools, local holidays, practical exam logistics, and district/state schedules. Example: KVS and many private schools publish their own pre-board date sheets around Oct–Nov.

CBSE Pre-Board Exam Structure (Duration, Pattern & Marking System)

  • Exam Duration: 3 hours: 10:30 AM–1:30 PM (Full-length papers of same duration as CBSE annual board exams.)
  • Paper Pattern: Same pattern as of the latest cbse sample papers 2026 (mcqs, short & long answer questions, internal choice where applicable).
  • Marking & feedback: Teachers return scripts and provide one-on-one feedback — crucial for final revision.

CBSE Board Exam 2026 Date Sheet for Class 10 and 12

The Central Board of Secondary Education (CBSE) has released the Class 10 and 12 Board Exam Date Sheet 2026 on its official website — cbse.gov.in. Below is an overview of the major subject exam dates for both classes. Students can check the complete PDF schedule using the links provided.

CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 (Major Subjects)

Subject

Exam Date

Mathematics (Standard/Basic)

17 February 2026

English (Language & Literature)

21 February 2026

Science

25 February 2026

Hindi (Course A & B)

2 March 2026

Social Science

7 Mar 2026

Check full Class 10 schedule here:
CBSE Class 10 Date Sheet 2026 PDF

CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 (Major Subjects)

Subject

Exam Date

Biotechnology

17 Feb 2026

Physics

20 Feb 2026

Chemistry

28 Feb 2026

Mathematics / Applied Mathematics

9 Mar 2026

English Elective / English Core

12 Mar 2026

Computer Science/ Informative Practices

25 Mar 2026

Biology

27 Mar 2026

Accountancy

24 Feb 2026

Business Studies

28 Mar 2026

Economics

18 Mar 2026

Check full Class 12 schedule here:
CBSE Class 12 Date Sheet 2026 PDF

The CBSE Class 10 and 12 Pre-Board Exams 2026 are an essential step in board exam preparation. Students should take these exams seriously to evaluate their readiness, improve time management, and identify areas needing extra focus. While, the schools, individually, will finalise their official schedules soon, the above tentative Pre-Board timelines provide a realistic reference for planning and revision.

Gurmeet Kaur
Gurmeet Kaur

Assistant Manager

Gurmeet Kaur is an Education Industry Professional with 10 years of experience in teaching and creating digital content.

