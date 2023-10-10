UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off, Prelims and Mains Cutoff Marks

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off 2023: The Cut off are minimum marks that a need to score to get shortlisted for the next phase. Check here the Sakiksha Adhikari/Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari previous year cut off and minimum qualifying marks

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off: The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) will announce the cut-off marks for the RO ARO 2023 Exam. Candidates can download the UPPSC RO ARO result and the category-wise cut-off marks from the official website. The commission recently released the UPPSC RO ARO notification to fill 411 vacancies for Assistant Review Officer and Review Officer posts.

The cut off is treated as the benchmark for shortlisting the candidates for next phase of examination. The candidates who are going to appear for the upcoming UPPSC RO ARO 2023 exam must also analyze the Previous Year Cut Off to get insights into changes in past trends and reshape their preparation approach accordingly.

In this article, we have compiled the category-wise UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off, factors affecting cut-off marks, and so on.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off

The Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission has invited online applications to recruit eligible candidates for 411 vacancies through UPPSC Assistant Review Officer and Review Officer recruitment. Those who achieve higher marks than UPPSC RO ARO category-wise cut off marks will be featured in the merit list. To strengthen the UPPSC RO ARO preparation, it is crucial to attempt unlimited mock tests and compare the marks with the UPPSC RO ARO previous year cut off for effective results.

UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Overview Recruitment Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission Post Name Assistant Review Officer and Review Officer Exam Name UPPSC RO ARO 2023 Exam Vacancy 411 Category UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off Selection Process Prelims, Mains, Typist Job Location Uttar Pradesh

Factors Affecting the UPPSC RO ARO Cut Off Marks

Every year, the UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks vary, and the variation is caused by numerous factors decided by the commission. Hence, one should adhere to a unique preparation strategy to obtain minimum cut-off marks. Here is the list of factors responsible for determining Samiksha Adhikar/Sahayak Samisksha Adhikari Exam Cut Off marks as shared below.

Number of Test Takers: The number of applicants is an important factor influencing the UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks. If the number of applicants is high, the cut-off marks will also increase.

Number of vacancies: Vacancies are one of the influencing factors of the UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks. If the UPPSC RO ARO vacancies are fewer, the cut-off marks will be fewer and vice-versa.

Difficulty level of Exam: The difficulty level of the exam highly affects the UPPSC RO ARO cut-off marks. If exam difficulty is easy in nature, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

Candidate’s Performance : If the majority of test-takers score high marks in the UPPSC RO ARO prelims/mains exam, then the cut-off marks will also be high.

How to Download UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off?

Candidates can check the official UPPSC RO ARO cut off pdf along with the result. Those who are planning to participate in the upcoming exam must check the UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off marks to increase/decrease in past trends and compare their performance to determine their preparation level. Here we have shared below the steps to download the UPPSC RO ARO cut-off marks with ease:

Step 1: Go to the official UPPSC website.

Step 2: On the homepage, find the Result link and click on it.

Step 3: Search for the “UPPSC RO ARO Prelims Cut Off” link and click on it,

Step 4: The category-wise cut off marks will display on the screen.

Step 5: Save and download the prelims cut-off PDF for future use.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off

Candidates must check the UPPSC RO ARO previous year cut off marks of all the categories to know about the past trends and implement their exam strategy accordingly. By reviewing the UPPSC RO ARO last year cut off marks, aspirants can predict the UPPSC RO ARO expected cut off marks. Check the previous year's UPPSC RO ARO cut off marks for all the categories tabulated below.

UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off 2022 Category RO (Secretariat)/ARO (Accountancy) ARO(Secretariat) RO (Sec. Accounts) RO(Secretariat Urdu) RO(Secretariat Hindi) General 122 85 101 85 132 Female 112 80 100 81 122 OBC 122 85 101 85 132 SC 105 71 92 64 113 ST 84 60 - - -

UPPSC RO ARO Minimum Qualifying Marks

Apart from the UPPSC RO ARO Previous Year Cut Off, the commission also updates minimum qualifying marks for all the categories. Candidates must also achieve higher than the minimum marks in order to be shortlisted for further process. The UPPSC RO ARO minimum marks for all the categories are tabulated below.

UPPSC RO ARO Minimum Qualifying Marks Category Minimum Marks Other Categories 40% SC/ST 35%

