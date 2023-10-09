UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2023: In Hand Salary, Job Profile, Perks and Allowances

UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2023: The selected will get the pay as per level 7 or 8 of the 7th pay commission. As per the latest updates, the UPPSC RO ARO in hand hand salary will range from Rs 65000 to Rs 70000 with additional various perks and benefits

UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2023: In order to fill the vacancies of Review Officers (RO) and Assistant Review Officers (ARO), the Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) conducts the UPPSC RO ARO examination.

As per the 7th Pay Commission, the UPPSC decides the RO ARO in hand salary. Before applying for the positions, candidates should have a thorough understanding of the pay scale. According to the most recent updates, the pay scale for an ARO ranges from Rs 44900 to Rs 142400 per month under level 7 of the 7th pay commission, while the pay scale for RO goes from Rs 47600 to Rs 151000 under level 8 of the 7th pay commission. In addition to the in hand salary for UPPSC RO and ARO, selected candidates also receive a number of benefits and allowances.

In this article, we have shared complete details of the UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2023 along with the pay level, benefits, and other details.

UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2023

The UPPSC will officially publish the recruitment notification and pay scale in order to hire candidates for RO and ARO. The key highlights of the UP RO ARO salary structure 2023 are tabulated below

UPPSC RO ARO Officer Salary 2023 Recruiting Body Uttar Pradesh Public Service Commission (UPPSC) Post Name Review Officer (Samiksha Adhikari) Assistant Review Officer (Sahayak Samiksha Adhikari) UPPSC RO ARO In Hand Salary Review Officers: Rs 47,600 - Rs 1,51,000 per month Assistant Review Officers: Rs 44,900 - Rs 1,42,400 Perks and Allowances Dearness Allowances, House Rent Allowances, Bonus, etc Job Location Uttar Pradesh Website uppsc.up.nic.in

What is the Salary Structure of UPPSC RO ARO?

As per the latest reports, UPPSC RO ARO Salary will be determined by the 7th Pay Commission and will be based on Pay Scale Levels 7 and 8. Aspirants can check out the detailed expected salary structure of RO ARO in the table below.

UPSC RO Salary Expected

UPPSC RO Salary 2023 (Expected) Pay Level Level 8 Pay Band Rs 9300 to 34800 Pay Scale 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay Rs 4200 Basic Salary Rs 44900 Maximum Salary Rs 142400 Dearness Allowance As per Govt. Guidelines House Rent Allowance As per Govt. Guidelines Deduction Provident Fund As per Govt. Guidelines National Pension Scheme As per Govt. Guidelines Income Tax As per Govt. Guidelines

UPSC ARO Salary Expected

UPPSC ARO Salary 2023 (Expected) Pay Level Level 7 Pay Band Rs 9300 to 34800 Pay Scale 44900 to 142400 Grade Pay Rs 4200 Basic Salary Rs 44900 Maximum Salary Rs 142400 Dearness Allowance As per Govt. Guidelines House Rent Allowance As per Govt. Guidelines Deduction Provident Fund As per Govt. Guidelines National Pension Scheme As per Govt. Guidelines Income Tax As per Govt. Guidelines

What is UPPSC RO ARO In Hand Salary?

The salary credited to the employee's account after deductions and allowances is referred to as the in hand salary. The basic pay, as well as the dearness and other allowances, are included in the hand salary. The monthly UPPSC Salary will approximately range between INR 65,000 and INR 70,000.

UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2023: Perks and Benefits

UPPSC RO ARO Salary 2023 is well-versed with a variety of perks, benefits, and allowances set by the Uttar Pradesh Government, which results in greater satisfaction with work and the inclusion of additional advantages. All the allowances given to the employees are dependent on their basic pay. Some of the perks and allowances are listed below

Dearness Allowance: The dearness allowance is a proportion of an employee's base wage that is used to cover the effects of inflation on employees. The amount of DA is determined by the employee's fixed basic.

Medical Aid: They are provided with medical assistance at the expense of their medical bills. Employees must produce hospital bills and receipts in order to get medical aid.

Vehicle Allowance: The vehicle allowance is money provided to employees who are required to drive their own vehicle as part of the job.

Ration Money: The money released against the expenses made by employees for their grocery and food bills. However, employees need to present the bills to claim this allowance.

UPPSC RO ARO Job Profile 2023

The UPPSC will release the job profile for the UPPSC RO and ARO posts. Candidates should familiarise themselves with the UPPSC RO ARO Job Profile well in advance to have a comprehensive understanding of the duties and working environment. Below some of the most common duties and responsibilities of RO ARO are listed.

The RO ARO is responsible for maintaining the records of official papers as well clearing the records of papers which are provided to them.

Assigning tasks to their subordinates and taking updates on them

Perform typing and clerk tasks on urgent when no subordinate is available

Create demand letters and records of pending files

UPPSC RO ARO Probation Period

All the selected candidates for the ROs and AROs will have to go under a probation period of almost 2 years in which all the training related to their work will be provided to them as well s their work will be monitored very closely by the higher authorities. Once, the probation period is over the candidates will be offered a letter of permanent appointment and they will be eligible for various perks and benefits.

UPPSC RO ARO Career Growth and Promotion

The selected candidates for UPPSC RO ARO will get various promotions in their service tenure. The candidates will be eligible for promotion and growth based on their performance, eligibility and seniority level. The growth in the designations will ultimately lead to an increase in UPPSC RO ARO Salary.

