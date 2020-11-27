India vs Australia 2020-21 Series: Full Schedule, Dates, Timings, Venues, Formats and Squads

India-Australia series would be Indian Cricket Team's first international tour since the COVID-19 outbreak in the country. India last played ODI series earlier this year against New Zealand and lost all three matches.

India's tour of Australia will have three-match ODI series starting 27 November 2020, followed by three-match T20Is and four Test matches, ending 15 January 2021.

The first two ODI matches will be played on 27 and 29 November 2020 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, while the third ODI match will be played on 2 December 2020 at Manuka Oval, Canberra.

The opening match of the T20I series will be played on 4 December 2020 at Manuka Oval, Canberra, while the second and third T20I matches will be played on 6 and 8 December 2020 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney.

The four-match Test series will begin from 17 December 2020 at the Adelaide Oval, Adelaide. The second Test match will be played on 26 December 2020 at Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne. India vs Australia third Test match is scheduled on 7 January 2021 at Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney, while the fourth and last match of the Test series is scheduled on 15 January 2021 at The Gabba, Brisbane.

India will also play two practice matches with Australia on 6 and 11 December 2020 at Drummoyne Oval, Sydney and Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney respectively.

India vs Australia 2020-21 Series Full schedule

Date Format Venue Time 27 November 2020 1st ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 9:10 a.m. IST 29 November 2020 2nd ODI Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 9:10 a.m. IST 2 December 2020 3rd ODI Manuka Oval, Canberra 9:10 a.m. IST 4 December 2020 1st T20I Manuka Oval, Canberra 13:40 p.m. IST 6 December 2020 2nd T20I Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 13:40 p.m. IST 6 December 2020 1st Practice Match Drummoyne Oval, Sydney 5:00 a.m. IST 8 December 2020 3rd T20I Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 13:40 p.m. IST 11 December 2020 2nd Practice Match Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 9:30 a.m. IST 17 December 2020 1st Test Adelaide Oval, Adelaide 9:30 a.m. IST 26 December 2020 2nd Test Melbourne Cricket Ground, Melbourne 5:00 a.m. IST 7 January 2021 3rd Test Sydney Cricket Ground, Sydney 5:00 a.m. IST 15 January 2021 4th Test The Gabba, Brisbane 5:30 a.m. IST

India vs Australia 2020-21 Series: Full list of India's Squads:

ODI T20I Test Virat Kohli (Captain) Virat Kohli (Captain) Virat Kohli (Captain) Shikhar Dhawan Shikhar Dhawan Rohit Sharm Shubman Gi Mayank Agarwal Mayank Agarwal KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper) KL Rahul (vice-captain & wicket-keeper) Prithvi Shaw Shreyas Iyer Shreyas Iyer KL Rahul Manish Pandey Manish Pandey Cheteshwar Pujara Hardik Pandya Hardik Pandya Ajinkya Rahane (vice-captain) Mayank Agarwal Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper) Hanuma Vihari Ravindra Jadeja Ravindra Jadeja Shubman Gill Yuzvendra Chahal Washington Sundar Wriddhiman Saha (wicket-keeper) Kuldeep Yadav Yuzvendra Chahal Rishabh Pant (wicket-keeper) Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Jasprit Bumrah Mohd. Shami Mohd. Shami Mohd. Shami Navdeep Saini Navdeep Saini Umesh Yadav Shardul Thakur Deepak Chahar Navdeep Saini Sanju Samson (wicket-keeper) T Natarajan Kuldeep Yadav - - Ravindra Jadeja - - R. Ashwin - - Mohd. Siraj

Earlier this year, the two sides played an ODI series in India which the host won by 2-1. Australia won the first match of the ODI series by a whopping 10 wickets while India went on to win the remaining two matches to seal the ODI series.

India vs Australia: List of ODI Records

