India vs Australia:List of ODI Records

The teams of India and Australia are considered to be the strongest teams in the world of cricket. Matches between these two teams are always exciting.

In this article, we have published the records related to the one-day cricket matches played between India and Australia so far.

1. India vs Australia ODI Head to Head

Team Record

Head to Head Matches - 138 (India won - 50, Australia won - 78, Tie - 0, Canceled - 10)

2. Highest Team Score

India - 383/6 (50 overs) (November 2, 2013 - Bengaluru)

Australia - 359/2 (50 overs) (March 23, 2003 - Johannesburg)

India - 63 (25.5 overs) (January 8, 1981 - Sydney)

Australia - 101 (37.5 overs) (8 December 1991 - Perth)

3. Highest score in the match - 721 runs, 6 wickets (93.3 overs) (16 October 2013 - Jaipur)

4. The minimum score in the match - 127 runs, 11 wickets (46.5 overs) (January 8, 1981 - Sydney)

5. Biggest win (by run difference)

India - 118 runs (20 June 1983 - Chelmsford and 31 March 2001 - Indore)

Australia - 208 runs (8 February 2004 - Sydney)

6. Biggest win (by wicket difference)

India - 9 wickets (16 October 2013 - Jaipur)

Australia - 10 wickets (14 January 2020, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai). Aaron Finch and David

Warner has scored centuries and defeated India by 10 wickets without losing wickets.

7. Victory by Smallest margin (in terms of runs)

India - 5 runs (3 November 1996 - Mohali)

Australia - 1 run (9 October 1987 - Chennai and 1 March 1992 - Brisbane)

8. Closest win (by wickets)

India - 2 wickets (October 21, 1996 - Bengaluru)

Australia - 2 wickets (22 January 2004 - Sydney)

9. Individual Record

Most matches played by

India - Sachin Tendulkar - 71

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 59

10.Most matches as Captain

India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 40

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 35

11. Batting Record

Most runs

India - Sachin Tendulkar - 3077 runs

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 2164 runs

12. Highest personal score

India - Rohit Sharma - 209 runs (2 November 2013 - Bengaluru)

Australia - George Bailey - 156 runs (30 October 2013 - Nagpur)

13. Highest Average

India - Rohit Sharma - 66.37

Australia - George Bailey - 71.00

14. Most centuries by a player

India - Sachin Tendulkar - 9

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 6

15. Most fifties or more runs

India - Sachin Tendulkar - 24

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 15

16. Most times Duck

India - Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, K.K. Srikanth, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Roger

Binny - 4

Australia - Brett Lee and Ricky Ponting - 3

17. Most sixes

India - Rohit Sharma - 58

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 32

18. Most runs in a series

India - Rohit Sharma - 491 (2013/14)

Australia - George Bailey - 478 (2013/14)

19.Bowling Record

Most wickets

India - Kapil Dev - 45

Australia - Brett Lee - 55

20. Most Wickets in a Match

India - Murali Karthik - 27/6 (October 17, 2007 - Mumbai)

Australia - Ken McClay - 39/6 (June 13, 1983 - Nottingham)

21. Most 4 wickets in a match

India - Ajit Agarkar - 3 times

Australia - Brett Lee - 4 times

22. Most times 5 wickets in a match

India - Murali Karthik, Ajit Agarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Kapil Dev - 1 time

Australia - Brett Lee - 4 times

23. Most wickets in a Series

India - Chetan Sharma - 10 wickets (1985/86) and Irfan Pathan - 10 wickets (2003/04)

Australia - Mitchell Johnson - 14 wickets (2007/08)

24. Wicket-Keeping Records

Most Dismissals

India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 54 (39 catches, 15 stumps)

Australia - Adam Gilchrist - 79 (73 catches, 6 stumps)

25. Most Dismissals in a Match

India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 5 (4 catches, 1 stump)

Australia - Adam Gilchrist - 6 (6 catches)

26. Most Dismissals in a Series

India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 16 (14 catches, 2 stumps - 2007/08)

Australia - Adam Gilchrist - 14 (12 catches, 2 stumps - 2007/08)

27. Fielding Records

Most catches

India - Sachin Tendulkar - 31

Australia - Ricky Ponting - 18

28. Most catches in a Match

India - Rahul Dravid - 3

Australia - Michael Clarke - 4

29. Most catches in a Series

India - L.S. Balaji - 5 (2003/04), Rahul Dravid - 5 (2007/08), Raman Lamba - 5 (1986/87) and

Mohammad Azharuddin - 5 (1985/86)

Australia - Andrew Symonds - 6 (2003/04) and Alan Border - 6 (1985/86)

So these were some interesting ODI records between India and Australia.



