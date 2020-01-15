India vs Australia:List of ODI Records
The teams of India and Australia are considered to be the strongest teams in the world of cricket. Matches between these two teams are always exciting.
In this article, we have published the records related to the one-day cricket matches played between India and Australia so far.
1. India vs Australia ODI Head to Head
Team Record
Head to Head Matches - 138 (India won - 50, Australia won - 78, Tie - 0, Canceled - 10)
2. Highest Team Score
India - 383/6 (50 overs) (November 2, 2013 - Bengaluru)
Australia - 359/2 (50 overs) (March 23, 2003 - Johannesburg)
India - 63 (25.5 overs) (January 8, 1981 - Sydney)
Australia - 101 (37.5 overs) (8 December 1991 - Perth)
3. Highest score in the match - 721 runs, 6 wickets (93.3 overs) (16 October 2013 - Jaipur)
4. The minimum score in the match - 127 runs, 11 wickets (46.5 overs) (January 8, 1981 - Sydney)
5. Biggest win (by run difference)
India - 118 runs (20 June 1983 - Chelmsford and 31 March 2001 - Indore)
Australia - 208 runs (8 February 2004 - Sydney)
6. Biggest win (by wicket difference)
India - 9 wickets (16 October 2013 - Jaipur)
Australia - 10 wickets (14 January 2020, Wankhede Stadium, Mumbai). Aaron Finch and David
Warner has scored centuries and defeated India by 10 wickets without losing wickets.
7. Victory by Smallest margin (in terms of runs)
India - 5 runs (3 November 1996 - Mohali)
Australia - 1 run (9 October 1987 - Chennai and 1 March 1992 - Brisbane)
8. Closest win (by wickets)
India - 2 wickets (October 21, 1996 - Bengaluru)
Australia - 2 wickets (22 January 2004 - Sydney)
9. Individual Record
Most matches played by
India - Sachin Tendulkar - 71
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 59
10.Most matches as Captain
India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 40
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 35
11. Batting Record
Most runs
India - Sachin Tendulkar - 3077 runs
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 2164 runs
12. Highest personal score
India - Rohit Sharma - 209 runs (2 November 2013 - Bengaluru)
Australia - George Bailey - 156 runs (30 October 2013 - Nagpur)
13. Highest Average
India - Rohit Sharma - 66.37
Australia - George Bailey - 71.00
14. Most centuries by a player
India - Sachin Tendulkar - 9
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 6
15. Most fifties or more runs
India - Sachin Tendulkar - 24
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 15
16. Most times Duck
India - Javagal Srinath, Harbhajan Singh, K.K. Srikanth, Rahul Dravid, Yuvraj Singh and Roger
Binny - 4
Australia - Brett Lee and Ricky Ponting - 3
17. Most sixes
India - Rohit Sharma - 58
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 32
18. Most runs in a series
India - Rohit Sharma - 491 (2013/14)
Australia - George Bailey - 478 (2013/14)
19.Bowling Record
Most wickets
India - Kapil Dev - 45
Australia - Brett Lee - 55
20. Most Wickets in a Match
India - Murali Karthik - 27/6 (October 17, 2007 - Mumbai)
Australia - Ken McClay - 39/6 (June 13, 1983 - Nottingham)
21. Most 4 wickets in a match
India - Ajit Agarkar - 3 times
Australia - Brett Lee - 4 times
22. Most times 5 wickets in a match
India - Murali Karthik, Ajit Agarkar, Sachin Tendulkar, Ravi Shastri, Kapil Dev - 1 time
Australia - Brett Lee - 4 times
23. Most wickets in a Series
India - Chetan Sharma - 10 wickets (1985/86) and Irfan Pathan - 10 wickets (2003/04)
Australia - Mitchell Johnson - 14 wickets (2007/08)
24. Wicket-Keeping Records
Most Dismissals
India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 54 (39 catches, 15 stumps)
Australia - Adam Gilchrist - 79 (73 catches, 6 stumps)
25. Most Dismissals in a Match
India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 5 (4 catches, 1 stump)
Australia - Adam Gilchrist - 6 (6 catches)
26. Most Dismissals in a Series
India - Mahendra Singh Dhoni - 16 (14 catches, 2 stumps - 2007/08)
Australia - Adam Gilchrist - 14 (12 catches, 2 stumps - 2007/08)
27. Fielding Records
Most catches
India - Sachin Tendulkar - 31
Australia - Ricky Ponting - 18
28. Most catches in a Match
India - Rahul Dravid - 3
Australia - Michael Clarke - 4
29. Most catches in a Series
India - L.S. Balaji - 5 (2003/04), Rahul Dravid - 5 (2007/08), Raman Lamba - 5 (1986/87) and
Mohammad Azharuddin - 5 (1985/86)
Australia - Andrew Symonds - 6 (2003/04) and Alan Border - 6 (1985/86)
So these were some interesting ODI records between India and Australia. To read more interesting topics like this click on the link given below;
List of 24 records of the One day International Cricket