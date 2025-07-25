Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025: Check its History and How it is Different from Vijay Diwas?

Kargil Vijay Diwas is celebrated each year on 26 July, India takes a moment to recall one of its most outstanding stories of bravery and determination. This special occasion celebrates the brave soldiers who tackled rugged mountain peaks, icy winds, and uninterrupted enemy fire to achieve a tough triumph in the 1999 Kargil War.

As we move towards Kargil Vijay Diwas 2025, it's important not just to celebrate this shining page of Indian history but to discover how it differs from another victory day of bravery

The Kargil War: A Combat in the Clouds

In the hot summer of 1999, deep within the unforgiving ridges of Kargil – a remote corner of Ladakh – Indian soldiers fought an enemy entrenched at stunning altitudes well over 16,000 feet. Pakistani infiltrators had crossed the Line of Control, staking a dangerous claim on Indian soil. The prize: strategic hilltops central to India's security.