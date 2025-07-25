ICSE Class 10 Art Syllabus 2025-26: Download Syllabus PDF Here

ICSE Class 10 Art Syllabus: The updated syllabus for ICSE Class 10 for the 2025–26 academic year is now available. The Council for the Indian School Certificate Examinations (CISCE) has released the Art syllabus, including details on the course structure, marking scheme, and exam pattern for the upcoming board exams. This article provides the complete syllabus forArt in a clear and student-friendly format to help students prepare effectively. This article contains a comprehensive syllabus of Art for the 2025–26 academic session, as there are no major changes in the ICSE Class 10 Art syllabus. The board exams will be based on the full syllabus. Students are advised to review the latest Art syllabus carefully to understand the topics covered and the exam pattern for the year. ICSE Class 10 Art Syllabus 2025-26

PART 1: EXTERNAL EXAMINATION There will be four papers, candidates will be required to offer any two papers:

Paper 1: (3 hours) Drawing and/or Painting from Still Life - 100 Marks

Paper 2: (3 hours) Drawing and/or Painting from Nature - 100 Marks

Paper 3: (3 hours) Original Imaginative Composition in Colour - 100 Marks

Paper 4: (3 hours) Applied Art - 100 Marks PAPER 1 (3 hours) Drawing and/or Painting from Still Life

A group of objects which will be artificial or natural and may include such things as cut flowers, fruits, vegetables, a growing plant, as well as domestic or other artificial objects: the group may be drawn or painted. The work can be carried out, if the candidate wishes, in relation to the surroundings or the part of the room in which the group is placed. If the group is painted, the background must be included. PAPER 2 (3 hours) Drawing and/or Painting from Nature

This paper is divided into two separate sections. Candidates may offer either A or B. In both sections, the subject may be interpreted freely, either in a decorative or in a realistic manner.

A. Study of the structure of natural forms: such as a spray or branch, which may include flowers, foliage or fruit, fossils, bones, etc. Candidates are expected to reveal their appreciation of natural growth or structure by means of drawing or painting.

B. A subject will be set for drawing or painting out of doors. There should be evidence of a direct study from nature. PAPER 3 (3 hours) Original Imaginative Composition in Colour

A paper containing a list of alternative subjects will be given to candidates one week before the examination. The actual composition will be executed in the examination room after a period of not less than 7 days from the distribution of the paper to the candidates; sketches or other notes must not be taken into the examination room. Since this is a test of original work, it would be inappropriate for any form of guidance to be given to candidates other than that printed on the question paper. A variety of themes will be set; these may be given in the form of titles indicating the subject or of specified subjects for inclusion in composition, or in any other form that will stimulate the imagination. Candidates should base their work, if possible, on scenes which they have themselves observed. Any style or technique including that which is traditional in the candidate’s own area may be used. PAPER 4 (3 hours) Applied Art

Candidates will be required to answer any one question. The object of this paper is to test the ability of candidates in a craftwork where the material is restricted to flat paper, ink and/or colour. Questions will be set requiring the design and execution of the following:

the page of a book, book cover, or endpaper;

a notice or pictorial poster;

a card such as a Christmas card or invitation card, or emblem;

a patterned paper for a specific purpose.

Several but not all of these alternative subjects will be set, and candidates will be required to select any one of them. There will be an opportunity to make full use of the calligrapher's art withdrawn and painted, pen-made or brush-written lettering.

Notes

(a) Any medium may be used provided that it is suitable for the subject. Painted work must be carried out in a quick-drying medium and must be completely dry before it is dispatched. When acrylic paint is used for examination work, it must be mixed with water. All paints used must be of adequate quality; if coloured crayons or chalk are used, they must have a range and quality comparable with that of paints and must be carefully fixed at the examination centre before the work is sent to the Examiner. Monochrome may be used where permitted by the regulations for each Paper but will not be accepted as satisfying the requirement in respect of colour for Paper 3. (b) Candidates must use their judgement with regard to (i) the size of a drawing or painting (ii) the proportion of height to width within the space available. In all cases credit will be given to good composition.

(c) In each of Papers 1 to 3, the test is of free drawing or painting. Therefore, any mechanical means for the execution of the drawing or painting (such as measuring or ruling) are not allowed. Instruments and tracing papers are allowed for Paper 4, but candidates are advised to restrict their use as far as possible. (d) Where question papers or printed instructions provide for alternative groups, etc., the Supervisor in consultation with an Art Teacher will decide which of these alternatives is to form the subject of the examination, after taking account of local convenience, etc. At centres for candidates from more than one school, both of the alternative subjects in Paper 2 (Plant Drawing) must be provided if they are required by schools or candidates. (e) Suitable alternative subjects will be provided for the different areas, so far as this may appear desirable. Account will be taken of different climatic conditions in the selection of flower specimens, etc.

(f) The paper supplied for use in the examination room will be about 35cm x 25 cm. Schools or candidates wishing to work on a large scale, not larger than Half-Imperial or Royal (65 cm x 50 cm) or on a different type of tone or paper, will be at liberty to provide their own. Work which is carried out on stiff boards, or which is mounted cannot be accepted. The paper used by candidates must not be less than 35 cm x 25 cm and the work submitted must fill or approximately fill the page. (g) All drawings must be packed flat and not rolled. Half-Imperial and Royal sheets should be folded across the middle, when drawings are too large to enclose in the envelopes provided, it is essential that the information required on the front of the envelope be given and that the envelope itself be packed in the same parcel with the drawings.