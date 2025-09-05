Is Brinjal a Fruit or Vegetable? Trivia Facts You Didn’t Know!

Brinjal is common to every household used in countless recipes worldwide. It is also known as eggplant in the U.S. and aubergine in Europe. But there’s one big question: Is brinjal a fruit or a vegetable? Surprisingly, the answer is Brinjal is a fruit. In botany, brinjal qualifies as a fruit because it develops from a flower and contains seeds. However, it is always used in savory dishes, so it’s called a vegetable. This dual role makes brinjal not only useful but also scientifically fascinating. Is Brinjal a Fruit or Vegetable? Brinjal from a plant species family called the Solanaceae. The scientific name for Brinjal or Eggplant is Solanum melongena. Brinjal is an edible fruit which is grown worldwide and is typically used as a vegetable in cooking. In everyday cooking, brinjal is treated as a vegetable due to its earthy, savory taste. It blends well in curries, fries, and baked dishes, which is why chefs and households consider it a vegetable, even though scientifically it’s something else.

Why is a Brinjal considered a fruit? According to botany, a fruit is the ripened ovary of a flower carrying seeds. Brinjal fits this definition perfectly, making it a berry fruit. Like tomatoes and bell peppers, it belongs to the Solanaceae family, adding to its scientific classification as a fruit. How did Brinjal get their name? The name brinjal comes from the Portuguese word berinjela. During colonial trade, the word spread to India and other regions. In America, English speakers preferred “eggplant” because early varieties were small, white, and resembled hen’s eggs. In French and British English, the vegetable is still called aubergine, a name adopted from the Arabic name, “al-badinjan.” Brinjal Trivia Facts You Didn’t Know Brinjal, also called eggplant or aubergine, has a rich history dating back over 1,500 years. It is a fruit botanically but treated as a vegetable in cooking, and has been an important crop from India to Europe.

Eggplant was originally termed the “mad apple” in Europe, reflecting old beliefs about its effects.

Brinjal has a deep connection with traditional medicines and is called the “king of vegetables” in India.

Eggplant skin contains antioxidants called anthocyanins that protect against disease.

India and China together produce over 85% of the world's eggplant supply.

Conclusion

Brinjal is scientifically a fruit but culturally a vegetable. Its naming journey—from berinjela to eggplant—shows how languages and food history are deeply connected. With its nutrition, versatility, and global popularity, brinjal continues to be an ingredient that bridges science, cuisine, and culture.