By Jasreet Kaur
Sep 4, 2025, 14:27 IST

Ghee in English is called Clarified Butter. Read ghee’s meaning, origin, health benefits, difference between ghee from butter, uses of ghee in cooking and rituals, and its importance of ghee in Ayurveda.

Ghee in English: Ghee in English is called Clarified Butter, a golden, aromatic fat made by simmering butter to remove water and milk solids. It is one of the most important ingredients in Indian cooking, used in curries, sweets, and daily meals for its rich taste. In Ayurveda, ghee is considered a healing food that improves digestion, boosts immunity, and nourishes the body. Beyond food, ghee is also significant in Hindu rituals, puja, and lighting diyas, symbolising purity and prosperity. Today, it is also popular in keto diet, paleo diet, and weight loss nutrition around the world.

What is Ghee Called in English?

Ghee in English is called “Clarified Butter.” It is made by heating butter to remove water and milk solids, leaving behind pure golden fat. This makes ghee one of the healthiest and most versatile forms of fat used in cooking.

Origin and History of Ghee

Ghee originated in ancient India, where it was not only a cooking staple but also a sacred offering in rituals. The term “Ghee” comes from the Sanskrit word ghṛta, meaning “purified.” Over time, it spread to Middle Eastern and South Asian cuisines. Today, ghee is still deeply connected with Ayurveda and Indian traditions.

Difference Between Ghee and Butter

Unlike regular butter, ghee does not contain lactose or casein, making it suitable for people with dairy sensitivities. Ghee also has a higher smoke point than butter, which makes it better for frying and cooking at high temperatures. In simple words, ghee is a purer and healthier form of butter.

Health Benefits of Ghee

Ghee is loaded with healthy fats and fat-soluble vitamins like A, E, and K. In Ayurveda, ghee is believed to aid digestion, boost immunity, and promote overall vitality. Modern studies also suggest that ghee can support heart health when consumed in moderation. It is often recommended for people who follow keto and paleo diets.

Uses of Ghee

Ghee is a multipurpose ingredient that goes beyond just cooking. In Indian kitchens, it is used for frying, sautéing, and preparing sweets like halwa and laddoos. In religious rituals, ghee is used to light diyas (lamps) as a symbol of purity and prosperity. In modern times, it is also being adopted globally as a healthy cooking oil alternative.

Interesting Facts About Ghee

Largest Producer of Ghee

India is the world’s largest producer and consumer of ghee. This is because ghee plays an essential role in both Indian cuisine and cultural traditions.

Ghee in Ayurveda

In Ayurveda, ghee is called the “elixir of life” because it nourishes the body, improves digestion, and strengthens immunity. It has been used for thousands of years as a healing food.

Pure Cow Ghee and Brain Health

Pure cow ghee is often linked to better memory and brain function. Ayurvedic texts suggest that consuming ghee can improve concentration and strengthen the nervous system.

Ghee Lamps in Rituals

In Indian culture, lighting a ghee diya is considered highly auspicious. It symbolizes purity, prosperity, and the removal of darkness from life.

