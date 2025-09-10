Rajma in English: When it comes to comfort food in India, nothing matches the taste of Rajma Chawal. This dish combines spicy kidney bean curry with plain basmati rice, creating a wholesome and filling meal. Do you know the english name of Rajma? Keep reading.

What is Rajma called in English?

In English, Rajma means Kidney Beans. They are widely used in Indian cooking, especially in curries, but they are also common in Mexican, Caribbean, and American dishes like chilli, soups, and salads. While other cuisines use kidney beans in lighter recipes, Indian food transforms them into a thick, spicy curry that pairs perfectly with rice. This makes Rajma one of the best comfort foods in Indian households.

Nutritional Value of Rajma

Kidney beans are rich in essential nutrients and are especially known as a powerful vegetarian source of protein. They are high in dietary fibre, which supports digestion and keeps you feeling full for longer. Rajma also provides important minerals such as iron and magnesium, which help in boosting energy and maintaining heart health. Since they are naturally low in fat, kidney beans make an excellent choice for people looking to manage their weight while still enjoying a wholesome meal.