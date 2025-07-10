Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Focus
Quick Links

RRB Exam Calendar 2025 Out: Check Exam Schedule for Upcoming Railway Exams, Download PDF

RRB Exam Calendar 2025: The Ministry of Railways has released the RRB Exam Calendar 2025. It outlines schedules for ALP, Technician, NTPC, and other posts. This official calendar guides all RRBs and candidates with important dates for assessing vacancies and recruitment notifications. Candidates should review the calendar and plan their preparation. Check the detailed exam schedule below.

Mridula Sharma
ByMridula Sharma
Jul 10, 2025, 18:19 IST
RRB Exam Calendar 2025: Exam Schedule for Upcoming Railway Exams
RRB Exam Calendar 2025: Exam Schedule for Upcoming Railway Exams

RRB Exam Calendar 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) organizes exams throughout the year to hire candidates for various posts in Indian Railways. The Ministry of Railways has officially released the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 to help candidates plan their preparation.

This calendar has been sent as an official notification to all Railway Recruitment Boards, listing the exam schedules for positions like Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, NTPC, Paramedical Categories, and more. Candidates should carefully review the details of vacancies and exam dates in this calendar and make a note of these important dates to stay prepared for the upcoming RRB exams.

RRB Exam Calendar 2025

The Ministry of Railways has officially released the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 for candidates who want to join Indian Railways. This calendar has been shared with all Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) and includes the exam schedule for various posts such as Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, NTPC, Paramedical Categories, and others. Candidates should check the calendar carefully to know the details of vacancies and exam dates.

Railway Exam Calendar 2025 Schedule

The Ministry of Railways has instructed all Zonal Railways and Production Units to evaluate their vacancies as per the given schedule. All Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) must follow the approved RRB Exam Calendar 2025 to carry out recruitment processes on time.

This official calendar outlines the timeline for assessing vacancies, uploading them in the Online Indent and Recruitment Management System (OIRMS), and releasing recruitment notifications (CEN).

Check the Annual Calendar for RRB Recruitments 2025 in the table below:

Period

Categories

Vacancies Assessment Deadline

OIRMS Assessment

Indenting in OIRMS

Proposal for Draft CEN

January - March

Assistant Loco Pilot

30 June 2026

November 2024

December 2024

January 2025

April - June

Technicians

30 June 2026

Jan–Feb 2025

Feb–Mar 2025

March 2025

July - September

NTPC Graduate (Levels 4, 5 & 6), NTPC Under Graduate (Levels 2 & 3), Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Paramedical Categories

30 September 2026

April–May 2025

May–June 2025

June 2025

October - December

Level 1 Posts

31 December 2026

July 2025

August 2025

September 20

The calendar ensures a streamlined recruitment process across Indian Railways. It helps candidates know when to expect official notifications for different posts. Candidates should stay updated with these timelines to plan their preparation accordingly.

Important RRB Exams 2025

The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct several important exams in 2025 to recruit candidates for different roles in Indian Railways. Below is the list of major RRB Exams 2025:

Each of these exams has its own eligibility criteria, syllabus, and selection process. Knowing the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 will help candidates plan their preparation effectively and apply within the right time frame.

RRB Exam Calendar 2025 PDF

The Ministry of Railways has released the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 to help all zonal Railways and Production Units assess and plan the number of vacancies to be filled this year. The RRB Calendar PDF is available on the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website for everyone to download.

How to Download RRB Exam Calendar 2025?

Candidates who want to download the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 can follow these steps:

Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).

Step 2: On the homepage, find the section labeled “Notifications” or “Latest Updates.”

Step 3: Look for the link titled “RRB Exam Calendar 2025.”

Step 4: Click the link to open the calendar PDF. Then download it by clicking the download icon or choosing “Save As” in your browser.

Step 5: Store the PDF on your device so you can check important dates anytime.


Mridula Sharma
Mridula Sharma

Content Writer

Mridula Sharma is an experienced content writer with a background in Journalism and Mass Communication. With three years of experience in crafting engaging and informative articles, she specializes in education and exam-related content. Currently contributing at Jagran Josh, Mridula aims to provide readers with well-researched insights that help them in their exam preparation journey.

... Read More

Latest Stories

Get here latest School, CBSE and Govt Jobs notification and articles in English and Hindi for Sarkari Naukari, Sarkari Result and Exam Preparation. Empower your learning journey with Jagran Josh App - Your trusted guide for exams, career, and knowledge! Download Now

Trending

Popular Searches

Latest Education News