RRB Exam Calendar 2025 Out: Check Exam Schedule for Upcoming Railway Exams, Download PDF

RRB Exam Calendar 2025: The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) organizes exams throughout the year to hire candidates for various posts in Indian Railways. The Ministry of Railways has officially released the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 to help candidates plan their preparation. This calendar has been sent as an official notification to all Railway Recruitment Boards, listing the exam schedules for positions like Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP), Technician, NTPC, Paramedical Categories, and more. Candidates should carefully review the details of vacancies and exam dates in this calendar and make a note of these important dates to stay prepared for the upcoming RRB exams.

Railway Exam Calendar 2025 Schedule The Ministry of Railways has instructed all Zonal Railways and Production Units to evaluate their vacancies as per the given schedule. All Railway Recruitment Boards (RRBs) must follow the approved RRB Exam Calendar 2025 to carry out recruitment processes on time. This official calendar outlines the timeline for assessing vacancies, uploading them in the Online Indent and Recruitment Management System (OIRMS), and releasing recruitment notifications (CEN). Check the Annual Calendar for RRB Recruitments 2025 in the table below: Period Categories Vacancies Assessment Deadline OIRMS Assessment Indenting in OIRMS Proposal for Draft CEN January - March Assistant Loco Pilot 30 June 2026 November 2024 December 2024 January 2025 April - June Technicians 30 June 2026 Jan–Feb 2025 Feb–Mar 2025 March 2025 July - September NTPC Graduate (Levels 4, 5 & 6), NTPC Under Graduate (Levels 2 & 3), Junior Engineer, Depot Material Superintendent, Chemical & Metallurgical Assistant, Paramedical Categories 30 September 2026 April–May 2025 May–June 2025 June 2025 October - December Level 1 Posts 31 December 2026 July 2025 August 2025 September 20

The calendar ensures a streamlined recruitment process across Indian Railways. It helps candidates know when to expect official notifications for different posts. Candidates should stay updated with these timelines to plan their preparation accordingly. Important RRB Exams 2025 The Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) will conduct several important exams in 2025 to recruit candidates for different roles in Indian Railways. Below is the list of major RRB Exams 2025: RRB Assistant Loco Pilot (ALP)

RRB Junior Engineer (JE)

RRB Non-Technical Popular Categories (NTPC)

RRB Technician

RRB Group D Posts

Paramedical Staff

Ministerial and Isolated Categories Each of these exams has its own eligibility criteria, syllabus, and selection process. Knowing the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 will help candidates plan their preparation effectively and apply within the right time frame.

RRB Exam Calendar 2025 PDF The Ministry of Railways has released the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 to help all zonal Railways and Production Units assess and plan the number of vacancies to be filled this year. The RRB Calendar PDF is available on the official Railway Recruitment Board (RRB) website for everyone to download. How to Download RRB Exam Calendar 2025? Candidates who want to download the RRB Exam Calendar 2025 can follow these steps: Step 1: Go to the official website of the Railway Recruitment Board (RRB).



Step 2: On the homepage, find the section labeled “Notifications” or “Latest Updates.” Step 3: Look for the link titled “RRB Exam Calendar 2025.” Step 4: Click the link to open the calendar PDF. Then download it by clicking the download icon or choosing “Save As” in your browser. Step 5: Store the PDF on your device so you can check important dates anytime.