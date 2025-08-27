Spotify In-App Messaging Feature Launched: What It Is and How to Use the New DM Option

Spotify has just rolled out a brand-new feature that lets users send direct messages (DMs) right inside the app. Yep, no need to switch to WhatsApp or Instagram anymore, you can now share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with your friends without leaving Spotify.
The feature, simply called “Messages”, is launching this week for users aged 16 and older in select countries. Let’s break it down in simple words so you know exactly what this update means for you.
What is Spotify’s In-App Messaging Feature?
Spotify’s Messages is a built-in chat system that allows you to share and talk about music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly inside the Spotify app.
Earlier, if you wanted to recommend a song, you’d hit “Share” and send it via Instagram, WhatsApp, or other platforms. Now, Spotify gives you a dedicated space within the app itself to do this.
Why Did Spotify Add DMs Inside the App?
According to Spotify, users were asking for an easier and more personal way to recommend music. Instead of juggling between apps, now you can keep your music, convos, and playlists all in one place.
The company also hopes this will increase engagement, meaning people will spend more time on Spotify, chatting and sharing music, instead of leaving the app.
Who Can You Send Messages to on Spotify?
You can message:
-
Friends and family who also use Spotify
-
People you’ve interacted with before on Jams, Blends, or Collaborative Playlists
-
Members of your Family or Duo plan
Basically, Spotify suggests people you’ve already connected with musically inside the app.
Is Spotify Messaging Safe?
Yes. Spotify has built-in safety features for Messages:
-
You can accept or reject message requests
-
You can block users anytime
-
Messages are protected with industry-standard encryption (both in transit and at rest)
-
Spotify uses proactive detection technology to spot harmful or illegal content
So, you’re in control of who can slide into your DMs.
How to Use Spotify’s New Messages Feature?
Here’s a quick step-by-step guide:
1. Open Spotify and play any song, podcast, or audiobook.
2. Go to the “Now Playing” screen.
3. Tap the Share icon.
4. Select a friend and hit Send.
5. Once the person accepts your message request, you can start chatting.
To see all your messages:
Tap on your profile picture (top left corner of the app)- go to Messages.
Can You Still Share Music Outside Spotify?
Yes, absolutely. Spotify says this feature is meant to complement, not replace, existing options. So you can still share songs through Instagram, Snapchat, WhatsApp, TikTok, Facebook, and other platforms.
Conclusion
With the new in-app DM feature, Spotify is moving beyond just being a music streaming service; it’s becoming a social space for music lovers. Whether you’re vibing on the same playlist with friends or sending that one perfect breakup song, Spotify now keeps the conversation right where the music is.
