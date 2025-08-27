Spotify In-App Messaging Feature Launched: What It Is and How to Use the New DM Option

Spotify has just rolled out a brand-new feature that lets users send direct messages (DMs) right inside the app. Yep, no need to switch to WhatsApp or Instagram anymore, you can now share songs, podcasts, and audiobooks with your friends without leaving Spotify.

The feature, simply called “Messages”, is launching this week for users aged 16 and older in select countries. Let’s break it down in simple words so you know exactly what this update means for you.

What is Spotify’s In-App Messaging Feature?

Spotify’s Messages is a built-in chat system that allows you to share and talk about music, podcasts, and audiobooks directly inside the Spotify app.

Earlier, if you wanted to recommend a song, you’d hit “Share” and send it via Instagram, WhatsApp, or other platforms. Now, Spotify gives you a dedicated space within the app itself to do this.