NYT Mini Crossword Today Answers for August 27, 2025: Check Now!

NYT Mini Crossword Today for August 27, 2025- Clues Today’s NYT Mini Crossword is a tricky one, it’s not what it seems like. The words are reversed, like do you know what is a reverse dunk? No idea, right? But we’ve got extra hints today, so that’s a relief! Across No. NYT Mini Hints NYT Mini Clues Today 1: Everything How many roads lead to Rome, it's said 4: _____ grrrl, a feminist punk movement Total laughfest 6: You might be looking at these the wrong way around Flip phone? 8: Reverse dunk? 9: Ass-backwards? Read About- NYT Launches Pips: Can This New Logic Game Repeat the Wordle & Connections Mania? Find the NYT Mini Down Clues here, before you’re gonna need all the hints and clues today! Down No. NYT Mini Hints NYT Mini Clues Today 1: R, in text speak "Where the Wild Things ___" 2: The playable character in most Legend of Zelda games Need for accessing an online meeting 3: Bird that is found on the Canadian $1 coin. The coin is nicknamed after said bird Birds that swim underwater to catch fish 5: Consequently; therefore "And so, as a result ..." 7: Handheld computer, such as a Palm Pilot, that predated the smartphone and modern tablet Park bench kissing and such, for short

Try to guess the answers before you check the first letters, but no peeking! If you didn’t get them, let's check the NYT Mini Crossword Hints by looking at the first letters and guessing some answers together. NYT Mini Crossword Today for August 27, 2025- First Letters First Letters for NYT Mini act like training wheels for the crossword brain. Use them to guide your guesses before peeking at the full answers! See how those first letters already make things easier? Across: A, R, E, K, S

Down: A, L, L, T, P If you look carefully at the first letters, you might get 2 answers. But, now it’s time for the moment of truth—the complete set of today’s NYT Mini crossword answers. NYT Mini Crossword Answers for Today August 27, 2025 And there you have it—the puzzle cracked! Whether you solved it solo or needed a little help, today’s NYT Mini Crossword gave the brain a workout while keeping things fun.