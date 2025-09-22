RRB NTPC Result 2025 OUT
MAT CBT Exam September 2025 Registrations Close Today, Admit Card on Sept 25 at mat.aima.in

Sep 22, 2025, 09:30 IST

MAT CBT September 2025 exam registration window to close today. Students interested must submit the applications before the deadline at mat.aima.in. 

MAT CBT Exam 2025 Registration Last Date
Key Points

  • MAT CBT Exam 2025 registration to close today at mat.aima.in
  • MAT CBT September 2025 exam to be held on September 25
  • MAT CBT Exam 2025 admit card to be released on September 25

MAT CBT Registration 2025: The AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 September exam registration window to close today, September 22. Eligible candidates appearing for the exams must register within the deadline provided.

MAT CBT Exam is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025. The admit cards for the CBT Exam will be released on September 25, 2025. Only those candidates who complete the MAT registration will be issued their admit card. 

MAT CBT exam registration link is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Students can also register for the MAT CBT Exam through the direct link given here

MAT CBT Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for MAT CBT Exam 2025

The MAT 2025 CBT mode registration window will close today. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT

Step 2: Click on the CBT registration link

Step 3: Enter all required details

Step 4: Fill out the application form

Step 5: Submit the application fee

Step 6: Save and click on submit

MAT CBT Admit Card 2025

After completing the MAT 2025 CBT Exam registrations, students will be issued their admit cards on September 25, 2025. The admit card is a mandatory document to be carried by students to the exam centre. The following details will be mentioned on the CBT mode admit card

  • Candidate name

  • Roll number

  • Name of exam

  • Exam centre name and address

  • Exam schedule

  • Reporting time

  • Instructions for candidates

