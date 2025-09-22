MAT CBT Exam September 2025 Registrations Close Today, Admit Card on Sept 25 at mat.aima.in

MAT CBT Registration 2025: The AIMA MAT CBT Exam 2025 September exam registration window to close today, September 22. Eligible candidates appearing for the exams must register within the deadline provided.

MAT CBT Exam is scheduled to be held on September 28, 2025. The admit cards for the CBT Exam will be released on September 25, 2025. Only those candidates who complete the MAT registration will be issued their admit card.

MAT CBT exam registration link is available on the official website - mat.aima.in. Students can also register for the MAT CBT Exam through the direct link given here

MAT CBT Registration - Click Here

Steps to Register for MAT CBT Exam 2025

The MAT 2025 CBT mode registration window will close today. Eligible candidates can follow the steps provided below to register

Step 1: Visit the official website of AIMA MAT