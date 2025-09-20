Top 50 MCQs for CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly Exam 2025

CBSE lass 11 Biology Important MCQ for Half Yearly Exam 2025 - The CBSE Class 11 Biology Half-Yearly Exam 2025 demands comprehensive preparation, with a particular emphasis on Multiple-Choice Questions (MCQs). These questions are critical for achieving high scores and understanding core biological concepts. To facilitate efficient and effective student preparation, we have meticulously curated a selection of the top 50 MCQs under experts. By engaging with these high-weightage questions, students can expect a robust and thorough revision of the entire syllabus before the exam. This resource is designed to be an invaluable tool for Class 11 Biology students aiming for excellence in their Half-Yearly Exam 2025. By diligently working through these 50 MCQs, students can solidify their understanding, refine their problem-solving abilities, and approach their examination with the assurance of strong preparation. Class 11 Biology MCQs with Answers

1.Which of the following taxa are in their increasing order of their similarities? a) Class, Phylum, Kingdom b) Genus, Kingdom, Phylum c) Kingdom, Genus, Specific epithet d) Specific epithet, Phylum, Genus 2.In multicellular organisms _____refers to the production of progeny possessing features more or less similar to those of parents. a) growth b) reproduction c) metabolism d) consciousness 3.5.African Sleeping Sickness is caused by _______. a) Trypanozoma cruzi b) T. Tangela c) T. rhodesiense d) T. gambiense 4.Blue-green algae belong to which group? a) Protista b) Prokaryotes c) Fungi d) Bryophytes 5.Plants that possess spores and embryo but lack vascular tissues and seeds? a) Rhodophyta b) Bryophyta c) Pteridophyta d) Phaeophyta 6.Zygotic meiosis is the characteristic of -----------------------------------. a) Fucus

b) Funaria c) Marchantia d) Chlamydomonas 7.The animals belonging to phylum–Annelida use the following in locomotion. a) Nephridia and nephridial pores b) Longitudinal and circular muscles c) Organs of bursa d) Spicules and ostia 8.A set of features observed in chordates a) dorsal heart, pharynx perforated by gill slits and dorsal ventral system b) ventral heart, presence of post-anal tail and presence of gill slits c) ventral heart, absence of notochord, but presence of post-anal part of the tail d) dorsal heart, presence of post-anal tail and central nervous system in dorsal 9.Pneumatophores are found in- (a) The vegetation which is found in marshy and saline lake (b) The vegetation which found in saline soil (c) Xerophytes (d) Epiphytes 10.Arrangement of Ovules within the Ovary is known as:- (a) Aestivation (b) Placentation (c) Both (a)&(b) (d) None

11.Root hair is an extension of cells of – a) endodermis b) pericycle c) epiblema d) cortex 12.Starch sheath refers to a)epidermis of stem b)endodermis of stem c)epidermis of root d) endodermis of root 13.Which one of the following statements is not true for vascular bundles found in monocot root? a)These are surrounded by sclerenchymatous bundle sheath b)Phloem parenchyma absent c)Peripheral bundles are larger than centrally located ones d)Water containing cavities present 14.Nutrient storage and metabolism in frogs take place in- a- Fat bodies b- Cloaca c- both a and b d- neither a and b 15.Ribosomes are found in all except (a) Bacteria (b) Mitochondria and chloroplast (c) Rough Endoplasmic Reticulum (d) Golgi Bodies 16.The Golgi apparatus (a)Is found in animal cells only (b)Is found in prokaryotes only (c) Packages and modifies proteins

(d)Is the site of rapid ATP production 17.Phosphoglyceride is always made up of: (a) only a saturated fatty acid esterified to a glycerol molecule to which a phosphate group is also attached (b) only an unsaturated fatty acid esterified to a glycerol molecule to which a phosphate group is also attached (c) a saturated or unsaturated fatty acid esterified to a glycerol molecule to which a phosphate group is also attached (d) a saturated or unsaturated fatty acid esterified to a phosphate group which is also attached to a glycerol molecule 18.Where do the light-dependent reactions of photosynthesis take place? a) Stroma b) Thylakoid membrane c) Cytoplasm d) Mitochondria 19.Number of carbons in a ring of deoxyribose sugar is (a) Three (b) Four (c) Five (d) Six Also Check - CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly Exam Important Topics

20. Which pigment absorbs light in the blue-violet and red regions of the spectrum? a) Chlorophyll a b) Chlorophyll b c) Carotenoids d) Xanthophylls 21.What is the function of the Calvin cycle? a) Produce ATP and NADPH b) Fix carbon dioxide into organic molecules c) Split water molecules d) Release oxygen 22.Which of the following is a product of fermentation? a) Oxygen b) CO2 c) Water d) NADP+ 23.Which molecule is the main energy currency in cells? a) DNA b) RNA c) ATP d) NADPH 24.What is the primary role of NADH and FADH2 in respiration? a) Energy storage b) Electron carriers c) Oxygen transport d) Carbon fixation 25.Which of the following is an anaerobic process? a) Glycolysis b) Krebs cycle c) Electron transport chain d) Oxidative phosphorylation 26.Which plant growth regulator is a gas? o a) Auxin o b) Ethylene o c) Gibberellin

o d) Cytokinin 27.What process is promoted by auxins in plant cuttings? o a) Leaf senescence o b) Root initiation o c) Flowering o d) Fruit ripening 28.Which hormone is known to delay leaf senescence? o a) Auxin o b) Gibberellin o c) Cytokinin o d) Ethylene 29.Q6.CO2 is transported in blood by- a) Dissolving in plasma. b) haemoglobin as Carb amino haemoglobin c) as bicarbonate ions in RBC and plasma d) All the above 30.Q4.What is the amount of C02 supplied to tissues through every 100 mL of deoxygenated blood under normal physiological conditions? a) 5 mL of carbon dioxide /100 mL of oxygenated blood. b) 4 mL of carbon dioxide /100 mL of oxygenated blood. c) 6 mL of carbon dioxide /100 mL of oxygenated blood. d) It varies from individual to individual 31.A doctor suggested to a couple not to have more than one

child because of – (a) Rh+ male and Rh- female (b) Rh- male and Rh+ female (c) Rh- male and Rh- female (d) Rh+ male and Rh+ female 32.Origin of heart beat and its conduction is represented by – a) SA-node → Purkinje fibres → AV-node→ Bundle of His b) AV-node→ Bundle of His→ SA-node→ Purkinje fibres c) Purkinje fibres→ AV-node→ SA-node→ Bundle of His d) SA-node→ AV-node→ Bundle of His→ Purkinje fibres 33.Parasympathetic neural signal decreases cardiac output by – (a) Decreasing the rate of heart beat (b) Decreasing the speed conduction of action potential (c) Both (d) Increasing adrenal medulla hormones secretion 34.Q2.Which is the osmoregulator organ of human being :- a. Lungs b. Liver c. Kidney d. Heart 35.What is the projections called , which found inside of human kidney :- a. Cortex b. Medulla c. Medullary Pyramids

d. Column of Bertini 36.Q12.During tubular secretion , which ions are secreted in the filtrate :- a. H+ ion b. K+ ion c. Ammonia + ion d. All of the above 37.Human Cranium has small protuberance(s) at the posterior end called __________ and ____ in number.that articulates with first vertebra (atlas vertebra)- (a) occipital condyle, 6 (b) occipital condyle, 2 (c) occipital condyle, 4 (d) occipital condyle, 3 38.Which of the following is not the function of vertebral column? (a) Protects spinal cord and supports the head (b) Serves as the point of attachment for ribs and musculature of the back (c) Both (d) Supports Tarsals and Metacarpals Check - CBSE Class 11 Biology Important Diagrams for Quick Revision 39.The process through which two or more organs interact and complement the functions of one another. Which one of the below

given term is most appropriate for the above process? (a) Association (b) Regulation (c) Coordination (d) Inhibition 40.the axoplasm inside the axon contains high concentration of: (a) Na+ and negatively charged proteins and low concentration of K+ (b) K+ and negatively charged proteins and low concentration of Na+ (c) Na+ and positively charged proteins and low concentration of K+ (d) K+ and positively charged proteins and low concentration of Na+ 41.Which one of the following is not a part of brain stem (a) Mid brain (b) Pons (c) Medulla oblongata (d)Hypothalamus 42.The pituitary gland is connected to the hypothalamus by a) infundibulum b) bony cavity c) hyaline cartilage d)elastic cartilage 43.Which of the following hormones can play a significant role in osteoporosis? a) Aldosterone and Prolactin b) Progesterone and Aldosterone

c) Estrogen and Parathyroid hormone d) Parathyroid hormone and Prolactin 44.Q13. Glucocorticoids are involved in a) fluid electrolyte balance b) carbohydrate metabolism c) water reabsorption from kidneys d) regulation of blood glucose levels 45.Select the correct statements: (A) Platyhelminthes are triploblastic pseudocoelomate and bilaterally symmetricalorganisms. (B) Ctenophores reproduce only sexually and fertilization is external. (C) In tapeworm, fertilization is internal but sexes are not separate. (D) Ctenophores are exclusively marine, diploblastic and bioluminescent organisms. (E) In sponges, fertilization is external and development is direct. Choose the correct answer from the options given below: (a) (A), (C) and (D) only (b) (B), (C) and (D) only (c) (A) and (E) only (d) (B) and (D) only 46.Aestivation found in the members of family Solanaceae is:

(a) Valvate (b) Vexillary (c) Imbricate (d) Twisted 47.Systematics refers to the study of (a) Nomenclature and identification of plants and animals (b) Different kinds of organisms and their classification (c) Diversity of kinds of organisms and their relationships (d) Identification and classification of plants and animals 48.The part of brain located between the thalamus, hypothalamus of fore brain and pons is known as- (a) Mid-brain (b) Hind-brain (c) Limbic system (d) All of these 49.Q8. Androecium is the whorl of :- (a) Anthers (b) Filaments (c) Stamens (d) Tepals 50.Pneumatophores are found in- (a) The vegetation which is found in marshy and saline lake (b) The vegetation which found in saline soil (c) Xerophytes (d) Epiphytes CBSE Class 11 Biology Half Yearly Important MCQs - Answer Key Question No. 1. c) Kingdom, Genus, Specific epithet 2. b) reproduction 3. d) T. gambiense 4. b) Prokaryotes 5. b) Bryophyta 6. d) Chlamydomonas 7. b) Longitudinal and circular muscles 8. b) ventral heart, presence of post-anal tail and presence of gill slits 9. a 10. b 11. c 12. b 13. c 14. a 15. d 16. c 17. c 18. b 19. b 20. a 21. b) Fix carbon dioxide into organic molecules 22. b 23. c 24. c 25. c 26. b 27. b 28. c 29. d 30. b 31. a 32. d 33. b 34. c 35. d 36. d 37. b 38. c 39. c 40. b 41. d 42. a 43. c 44. b 45. b 46. a 47. c 48. a 49. c 50. a