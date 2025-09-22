ISC Class 12 Biology Half Yearly Sample Paper 2025: Download PDF for FREE

(i) The types of gametes formed by the genotype RrYy are__,__,__,__ [1] (ii) Arrange the following terms in the correct developmental sequence: [1] pollen grain, sporogenous tissue, microspore tetrad, pollen mother cell, male gametes (iii) Define spermiogenesis. [1] (iv) According to Darwin, reproductive fitness helps organisms to better fit in an environment and leave more progeny than others (True/False). [1] (v) A chimpanzee can hold objects with its hand whereas the elephant can hold the object by its trunk. How would you classify the organs--hand and trunk based on evolution ? [1] (vi) In the blue and white selection method, a fluorescent substrate is used to differentiate recombinant cells. (Rewrite the statement by changing the underlined word). [1] (vii) Give the scientific term for the proteins secreted by virus-infected cells. [1] (viii) How many chromosomes are present in the egg and Primary Endosperm Nucleus of a plant which has 32 chromosomes in its sporogenous cell. [1] (ix) Dragon flies are employed as biocontrol agents to get rid of: [1] (a) Aphids (b) Mosquitoes (c) Caterpillar of butterflies (d) Cotton bollworms (x) A biologist studied the population of rats in a barn. He found that the average mortality 120, average natality 130, immigration 20 and emigration 30. The net increase in the rat population mentioned above is: [1] a) 20 b) 10 c) 5 d) Zero (xi) Answer the following questions: [2] (a) In DNA structure G is always equal to C and A is always equal to T, this concept was given by which Scientist? (b) Expand -IMR (xii) Assertion: The inner cell mass of blastocyst gets attached to the endometrium during embryonic development in humans. [1] Reason: The blastomeres in the blastocyst gets arranged into trophoblast and inner cell mass. (a) Both Assertion and Reason are true, and Reason is the correct explanation of Assertion (b) Both Assertion and Reason are true, but Reason is not the correct explanation of Assertion. (c) Assertion is true but Reason is false. (d) Both Assertion and Reason are false. (xiii) A DNA molecule is 160 base pairs long. It has 30 %Guanine. How many Adenine bases are present in this DNA molecule: [1] (a) 48 (b) 64 (c) 96 (d) 32 (xiv) Observe the diagram and identify the type of evolution shown in it. [1] (xv) Identify the structure. Name the hormone secreted by it. [1] (xvi) State two characteristics of Cro- Magnon man. [1] (xvii) A human protein alpha -1 antitrypsin is used for the treatment of __________. [1] (xviii) Give a reason for each of the following. [2] (a) Once a person starts taking alcohol or drugs, it is difficult to get rid of this habit. (b) Cleistogamy favours autogamy.