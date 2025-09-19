ICSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper For Half Yearly Exam 2025

xv. Find the rate of change of the area of a circle with respect to its radius r, when r = 6 cm

Xii. A can solve 90% of the problems given in a book and B can solve 70%. What is the probability that at least one of them will solve a problem selected at random from the book ?

In sub- parts (i) to (x) choose the correct options and in Sub-parts (xi) to (xv) answer the questions as instructed .

(iii) Hence , find the number of items sold in each category .

(ii) Solve the set of equations formed by matrix method .

(i) Form a set of simultaneous equationsfor all above information .

the number of samosas sold was10 more than the number of juice bottles sold .

items in total were sold . The number of kachuri’s sold was thrice the number of samosas sold . Also ,

Aman owns a Tea stall that serves kachuri , Samosas and juice bottles . On a particular day , 100

5.