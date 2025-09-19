ICSE Class 12 Maths Sample Paper for Half-Yearly Exam 2025: Students preparing for the ICSE Class 12 Maths Half-yearly exams need more than just memorizing formulas and definitions. The ICSE Class 12 Maths Half-Yearly Sample Paper 2025 is a very helpful tool that can support your preparation.
This ICSE Class 12 Maths Half Yearly Sample Paper gives you a real exam-like practice, helping you identify the topics where you are strong and the ones where you need improvement.
Practicing with this paper will not only make your preparation better but will also increase your confidence. It is a great way to understand the style of questions and prepare effectively before the final exam.
ISC Class 12 Maths Sample Paper 2025
In sub- parts (i) to (x) choose the correct options and in Sub-parts (xi) to (xv) answer the questions as instructed .
Xii. A can solve 90% of the problems given in a book and B can solve 70%. What is the probability that at least one of them will solve a problem selected at random from the book ?
xv. Find the rate of change of the area of a circle with respect to its radius r, when r = 6 cm
3.
Aman owns a Tea stall that serves kachuri , Samosas and juice bottles . On a particular day , 100
items in total were sold . The number of kachuri’s sold was thrice the number of samosas sold . Also ,
the number of samosas sold was10 more than the number of juice bottles sold .
(i) Form a set of simultaneous equationsfor all above information .
(ii) Solve the set of equations formed by matrix method .
(iii) Hence , find the number of items sold in each category .
(i) In an office three employees Ashish , Annu and Prantik process incoming copies of a certain
form . Ashish process 50% of the forms . Annu process 20% and Prantik the remaining 30% of the
forms . Ashish has an error rate of 0.06 . Annu has an error rate of 0.04 and Prantik has an error rate
0.03 .
(a) What is the probability that Annu processed the form and committed an error?
(b) What is the total probability of committing an error in processing the form ?
(c) What is the conditional probability that an error is committed in processing given that Ashish do
not processed the form .
OR
(ii) There are two bags each bag contains 8 red balls , 5 green balls and 7 white balls. Aman takes
one ball from 1st bag and places it in 2nd bag. Then he draws two balls from 2nd bag simultaneously .
(a) What is the probability of Aman selecting a green ball from 1st bag .
(b) After Aman transfers a ball from 1st to 2nd bag , what is the probability of drawing one red ball and
one green ball simultaneously from 2nd bag .
(i) A refrigerator company produces compressor . It has three machines M1, M2 and M3 and which
produce 50% , 25% and 25% respectively of the total daily output of compressor . If it is known that
4% of the compressor produced by each of the machines M1 and M2 are defective . Also , 5% of the compressor produced by machine M3 are defective .
(a) Find the probability of compressor produced by machine M1.
(b) What is the probability of choosing a defective compressor from a day’s production at the company ?
(c) A defective compressor is chosen , what is the probability that it was produced by machine M1 ?
OR
(ii) A wholeseller sales three types of top quality seeds A , B and C from his shop. They are sold as a mixture , the proportions of mixture are 4 : 4 : 2. The germination rates of A , B and C are 45% ,
60% and 35% respectively.
(a) Find the probability that the seed ‘C’ germinate.
(b) Find the probability that top quality seed germinate.
(c) Calculate the probability that the chosen seed is of B, given that a randomly chosen seed does not germinate .
