What is Kesar Called in English?

Kesar in English: Kesar is called Saffron in English. It is one of the rarest and most expensive spices in the world, obtained from the dried red stigmas of the Crocus sativus flower. Known for its rich golden hue and sweet, floral aroma, saffron is used in food, beauty, and medicine. Even a small pinch of saffron can transform the taste and appearance of a dish, making it a treasured ingredient in kitchens worldwide. Keep reading more about saffron. Read more: What is Roti Called in English? Origin of Kesar Saffron has a history dating back over 3,000 years. It is believed to have originated in Iran but spread to Greece, Spain, and India through ancient trade routes. In India, Jammu & Kashmir is especially famous for producing premium quality saffron. The cool climate, fertile soil, and traditional farming methods of Kashmir make its saffron highly sought after in global markets.

How is Saffron Harvested? The harvesting of saffron is a delicate and labour-intensive process. The Crocus sativus flowers bloom for only a short period in autumn, and the red stigmas must be handpicked early in the morning to maintain freshness. It takes nearly 150 flowers to produce just one gram of saffron, which is why it is considered the most expensive spice in the world. Culinary Uses of Saffron Saffron is widely used in both sweet and savoury dishes. In Indian cuisine, it flavours and colours biryani, kheer, kulfi, rasmalai, and shrikhand. It is also added to warm beverages like saffron milk and Kashmiri kahwa. In global cooking, saffron is an essential ingredient in Spanish paella, Italian risotto, and French bouillabaisse, giving each dish a distinct aroma and golden colour. Health Benefits of Kesar

Saffron is packed with powerful antioxidants that help protect the body from free radical damage. It is known to improve mood, boost memory, and support better digestion. In traditional medicine, saffron is used to promote glowing skin, reduce stress, and support heart health. Consuming saffron in moderation can provide both flavour and well-being. Saffron in Indian Culture In India, saffron holds deep cultural and spiritual significance. It is used in religious ceremonies, offered to deities, and added to festive sweets during Diwali and weddings. In beauty traditions, saffron is mixed with milk or sandalwood paste to brighten the skin. Its rich golden colour is also symbolic of purity, prosperity, and strength in Indian culture. Interesting Facts About Kesar World’s Most Expensive Spice – Kesar, or saffron, is the costliest spice in the world, sometimes priced at over ₹2 lakh per kilogram. Its high price is due to the difficulty of cultivation, short blooming season, and the manual harvesting process.