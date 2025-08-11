Roti in English: Roti is a round, unleavened bread made from whole wheat flour, water, and sometimes a pinch of salt. It is a daily staple in Indian households and is usually served with vegetables, lentils, or curries. Soft, light, and versatile, roti is an essential part of Indian cuisine and is enjoyed fresh off the griddle. But what is 'roti' called in English? Let’s explore below. English Name of Roti In English, roti is most commonly referred to as Flatbread. More specifically, the Indian roti is similar to what some call Whole Wheat Flatbread or Chapati. The term “flatbread” covers many types of breads from different cultures, but roti is unique because it is made without yeast and cooked directly on a flat griddle known as a tawa. Origin of Roti Roti has ancient roots in the Indian subcontinent, with references found in early Sanskrit texts and Mughal-era records. It has been part of Indian diets for centuries, valued for being simple to make, filling, and nutritious. Over time, roti spread beyond India through cultural exchanges, migration, and global cuisine trends.

Popular Types of Roti There are many variations of roti, including plain roti, chapati, phulka, tandoori roti, and stuffed parathas. While the base ingredient is usually whole wheat flour, some rotis are made with millet, corn, or rice flour, especially in different regions of India. Each type pairs beautifully with different dishes. Cultural Importance of Roti In India, roti is more than just food, it’s a part of daily life and tradition. Serving fresh roti to guests is seen as a sign of hospitality. It is also central to community meals, such as langar in Sikh temples, where rotis are prepared in large numbers by volunteers. Interesting Facts About Roti Staple Food: Roti is eaten in almost every Indian household daily, making it one of the most consumed breads in the world. It forms the base of countless meals.