Roti in English: Roti is a round, unleavened bread made from whole wheat flour, water, and sometimes a pinch of salt. It is a daily staple in Indian households and is usually served with vegetables, lentils, or curries. Soft, light, and versatile, roti is an essential part of Indian cuisine and is enjoyed fresh off the griddle. But what is 'roti' called in English? Let’s explore below.
English Name of Roti
In English, roti is most commonly referred to as Flatbread. More specifically, the Indian roti is similar to what some call Whole Wheat Flatbread or Chapati. The term “flatbread” covers many types of breads from different cultures, but roti is unique because it is made without yeast and cooked directly on a flat griddle known as a tawa.
Origin of Roti
Roti has ancient roots in the Indian subcontinent, with references found in early Sanskrit texts and Mughal-era records. It has been part of Indian diets for centuries, valued for being simple to make, filling, and nutritious. Over time, roti spread beyond India through cultural exchanges, migration, and global cuisine trends.
Popular Types of Roti
There are many variations of roti, including plain roti, chapati, phulka, tandoori roti, and stuffed parathas. While the base ingredient is usually whole wheat flour, some rotis are made with millet, corn, or rice flour, especially in different regions of India. Each type pairs beautifully with different dishes.
Cultural Importance of Roti
In India, roti is more than just food, it’s a part of daily life and tradition. Serving fresh roti to guests is seen as a sign of hospitality. It is also central to community meals, such as langar in Sikh temples, where rotis are prepared in large numbers by volunteers.
Interesting Facts About Roti
Staple Food: Roti is eaten in almost every Indian household daily, making it one of the most consumed breads in the world. It forms the base of countless meals.
Healthy Option: Made from whole wheat flour, roti is rich in fibre and nutrients, aiding digestion and providing steady energy throughout the day.
Quick to Make: A basic roti can be prepared in just minutes, making it a convenient meal option even for busy households.
Global Variations: Many cultures have their own versions of flatbread, such as tortillas in Mexico, pita in the Middle East, and lavash in Armenia, showing roti’s universal appeal.
Symbol of Sharing: In many Indian homes, the first roti cooked is often offered to animals like cows or dogs as a gesture of kindness and tradition.
