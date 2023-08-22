Informal Letter Writing Format: Learn Best Letter Writing Tips with Examples

Informal Letter Format: Read here to know importance of letter writing and what is the right format for writing an informal letter. Check examples and samples for a better understanding.

In a world where everyone finds instant messaging apps and emails the most convenient modes of communication, the charm of handwritten letters still holds a special place in our hearts. Informal letters are personal letters that allow us to express our thoughts, feelings, and updates in a personal and heartfelt manner. An informal letter is a personal letter that is usually written to a family member or a friend to convey your thoughts, feelings, and updates in a personal and heartfelt manner.

Importance of Writing Informal Letter

In an era where automated messages and emojis are common, the effort taken to write an informal letter helps us maintain a meaningful and genuine connection. So, whether it's catching up with an old friend, conveying warm wishes, or sharing exciting news, informal letters can prove to be the most delightful and authentic mode of communication in this digital world.

Some of the most valuable significances related to letter writing include:

Helps in developing a strong connection with your dear ones

Make them feel valued and cherished

Gives a chance for deep and meaningful expression of emotions

Paves the way for thoughtful communication

Helps in fostering relationships by maintaining genuine connections

Provides a chance to disconnect from the overwhelming digital communication platforms

Evokes a sense of excitement and anticipation in the reader while he/she is opening the envelope

Thus, in a world where technology has transformed the way of communication, informal letters allow for emotional expression, memory preservation, and the nurturing of relationships.

Format of an Informal Letter

While there's room for creativity and personal touch in informal letter writing, a basic format can help to present your message in a clearly visible manner. Here's a simple outline to follow for writing an informal letter:

Address of the sender Date Greetings/Salutation Introduction Body Conclusion/Closing Signature

Let's discuss these parts in detail below:

1. Sender's Address: Start with your own address written in the top-left corner of the letter. This should include your name, street number, city, state, and postal code. Skip a line after this section.

2. Date: Write the date just below your address. Date is written to help the recipient know when exactly the letter was written. The format of date can be chosen on personal preference, but it's generally recommended to write the month name followed by the date and year.

Example: January 22, 2023.

3. Greetings/Salutation: Start the letter with a warm salutation. Common options include "Dear friend, Dear Uncle, Dear (Recipient's name).

4. Introduction: Introduction is written to set the tone of the matter of discussion. You can begin by asking about the well-how of the receiver and expressing your well-being. And then you can start mentioning the reason behind the letter

5. Body of the Letter: This is where you share your thoughts, updates, and feelings. You can explain the details of the matter here for which you are writing the letter. Keep your tone conversational, light and friendly to provide the recipient with an enjoyable reading experience.

6. Closing: End the letter on a friendly note that matches the tone of your relationship with the recipient. Some popular choices include:

Sincerely

With Love

Lots of Love

Best Wishes

Warm Regards

Kind Regards

7. Signature: Just below the closing note, you can either write your name or sign it.

Examples of Informal Letters

1.Letter to a Friend

34, Mayur Vihar Phase 1 New Delhi – 110091 24th July, 2023 Dear Sarah, I hope this letter finds you well. It's been too long since we last caught up, and I've missed our late-night conversations and loud laughter. Life has become quite busy now for us. I wanted to share with you that I have started a new job at a marketing agency, and the learning curve here has been both exciting and challenging. Despite the long tidey schedule, I'm enjoying the work. With this new job, I am anticipating a good chance to grow professionally. Remember our plan to go on a hiking trip? Well, I think it's high time we can turn that plan into reality. We can keep it for weekends. Let's set a date and make it happen. Looking forward to hearing from you soon. Take care. Warm Regards, Rishu

2.Letter to a Relative

D8, Rajender Nagar New Delhi – 110060 12th May, 2023 Dear Uncle, I hope this letter finds you in good health and spirits. I received such a nice gift from you on my birthday. My joy knew no bounds to find a wonderful smart watch in the gift box. This is what I have been wishing to purchase for the last few months. This will help me keep track of my daily health activities and also bind to my routine and study schedule on time. Although there was a good gathering of my friends and relatives at my birthday party, I missed you all the time. I received many gifts on that day but your gift is the most precious one for me. It will keep me reminded of your love and affection for me. I shall keep it with care and love. Please convey my warm regards to my aunt and the kids. Hope to catch you all soon. Best regards, Rohan

