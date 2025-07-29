List of Indian Chess Grandmasters 2025

As of July 2025, India had produced 88 Grandmasters (GMs), marking a significant milestone in the game and demonstrating the country's rising chess culture and international renown.
The most recent is Divya Deshmukh, who joined the ranks of legendary individuals like Viswanathan Anand (India's first GM and former World Champion) as the country's 88th general manager and fourth Indian woman to hold this distinction.
Full List of Indian Grandmasters 2025)
Check the below list featuring their state of origin.
|
GM No.
|
Name
|
State
|
1
|
Viswanathan Anand
|
Tamil Nadu
|
2
|
Dibyendu Barua
|
West Bengal
|
3
|
Praveen Thipsay
|
Maharashtra
|
4
|
Abhijit Kunte
|
Maharashtra
|
5
|
Krishnan Sasikiran
|
Tamil Nadu
|
6
|
Pentala Harikrishna
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
7
|
Koneru Humpy
|
Andhra Pradesh
|
8
|
Surya Shekhar Ganguly
|
West Bengal
|
9
|
Sandipan Chanda
|
West Bengal
|
10
|
Ramachandran Ramesh
|
Tamil Nadu
|
...
|
...
|
...
|
84
|
Rameshbabu Vaishali
|
Tamil Nadu
|
85
|
Shyaam Nikhil P.
|
Tamil Nadu
|
86
|
Srihari L R
|
Tamil Nadu
|
87
|
Harikrishnan A Ra
|
Tamil Nadu
|
88
|
Divya Deshmukh
|
Maharashtra
This list points to the leading states developing chess talent: Tamil Nadu stands far ahead, followed closely by Maharashtra, West Bengal, Andhra Pradesh, and Delhi in producing top players every year.
Some Notable Recent GMs are:
-
Divya Deshmukh (Maharashtra): Became the 88th Indian GM and the 4th Indian female GM by becoming the winner of the 2025 FIDE Women's World Cup, skipping standard title norms.
-
Rameshbabu Vaishali (Tamil Nadu): Fourth Indian woman to become a GM.
-
D. Gukesh (Tamil Nadu): Youngest Indian to have beaten previous world champion Magnus Carlsen, currently among the world's top-rated.
-
R. Praggnanandhaa (Tamil Nadu): World Cup finalist and young global sensation.
Background and Evolution
-
First Indian GM: Viswanathan Anand in 1988.
-
Growth: India had one GM in 1988, crossed 50 GMs in 2018, and had 88 by 2025—a meteoric growth indicating India's supremacy in Asian and world chess.
Legendary and Modern Grandmasters
-
Legendary Grandmasters: Viswanathan Anand, Pentala Harikrishna, Krishnan Sasikiran, Koneru Humpy.
-
Modern-Era Stars: Gukesh D, Praggnanandhaa R, Arjun Erigaisi, Vidit Gujrathi, Nihal Sarin, Raunak Sadhwani.
-
Women GMs: Koneru Humpy, Harika Dronavalli, R. Vaishali, Divya Deshmukh.
Milestones and Achievements
-
First female GM: Koneru Humpy.
-
Significant achievements: Major tournament victories, Olympiad golds, and breakout performances by India's youngsters.
-
Contribution to World Chess: India remains a global force, with young GMs regularly participating in elite tournaments worldwide, reflecting the sport's grassroots development across the country.
The large and expanding roster of Indian Grandmasters is a special chess boom, supported by sound institutions, world-class trainers, and a dedicated fan base. As more talent continues to be fostered in India, it is likely to stay at the top of world-class chess for many years to come.
