Notice Writing: Format, Examples, Topics for All Classes

Notice writing: Find attached format, examples, and tips for notice writing. Also, check the notice writing format for Class 10 and 12 students. All the samples attached below are as per the latest notice writing format.

Notice Writing: Every one of us comes across this word, notice, in our day-to-day lives. Be it schools, offices, or government departments, notices are issued at every place. But, how are these notices written, and for what purpose? Notices are written using a set standard format for multiple reasons. For example, schools might issue notices regarding Parents Teacher Meetings (PTM), annual day programs, and examination-related updates and offices might issue notices regarding a national holiday, policies, rules, and regulations, etc. But how does one write a notice and what is a notice exactly? Check below to know all about notices and notice writing.

What is a notice?

Notices are a form of formal communication used to inform a person or group of people about an event, announcement, invitation, or any such important piece of information. It is generally directed towards a set audience, to inform them regarding a happening or to make an announcement.

Notices are brief and concise pieces of information, pertaining to only relevant information for the readers. They are written using formal tone and language, used for giving out a piece of formal information. Notices are used as the source of spreading information in offices, schools, government departments, and all other formal places.

Notice writing is not a difficult task, it can be learned easily if you are aware of the elements used in the formation of a notice and the correct format for writing a notice. Both of them have been listed down below, to make you an expert in notice writing.

Elements of notice writing

A notice comprises a few elements, which have been mentioned below:

Title- A title stating ‘NOTICE’ is a must when writing a notice. It should be placed at the top center, to indicate that it is a formal announcement.

Name of the organization- It is vital to add the name of the organization responsible for writing the notice. Your readers must know by whom the notice is being written.

Date- It is also one of the most important parts of a notice. Every formal as well as informal means of information must have a date, which helps to save it as a record.

Heading - It informs readers about the motive of writing the notice. It states the reason for writing the notice in a sentence, so that readers would further read it, considering it important.

Body - Now, this part consists of all the details regarding the announcement. It answers all the 5 Ws and H (What, Why, When, Where, Who, and How). Any information that a receiver might need about the announcement, is present here, in this section. The body should be kept short and concise, it should entail only relevant and important pieces of information.

Name and designation of the issuer - The concerned person responsible for writing the notice and his/her designation is also an important element of a notice. It depicts the seriousness and importance of the notice.

Signature - A signature at the end of the notice from the issuer makes the notice altogether more important, serious, authentic, and relevant.

Types of notice writing

Notices are written for various reasons. On the basis of their applicability and purpose, it is generally divided into 4 types.

Public notice- It is issued by companies and the government for the general public. It is sent out to the public to inform people about any occasion, mishappening, updates, or any such public concerning important information.

Implied notice- This notice is written for the general public when there is a requirement for immediate action on something.

Actual notice - This type of notice is used to issue guidelines, instructions, rules, and regulations.

Constructive notice - It is sent out to companies and their employees in case of any mishappening from their side. It also informs companies and employees about their operational policies.

Notice writing format

The latest format for notice writing is presented below. It is important to write a notice on the basis of this format since a notice would be accepted in the public domain, only if it has been written in a format structured as below:

Heading: It should consist of ‘Notice’ or ‘Public Notice’, depending on the type of notice being issued.

Date: The date on which the notice is being sent out should be mentioned here, in the format, of 10th July 2023.

Salutation: A general notice lays out for whom the notice is being written.

Subheading: It tells readers why the notice is being written.

Body: It consists of all the relevant details.

Closing: It consists of the name of the issuer, the designation of the issuer, and a closing statement.

Notice Writing format for Class 10 & 12

Notice writing format for students of Class 10 and 12 is present below. Notices written in schools are different from the ones used in the real world, because of the subject on which a notice is being issued. In schools, notices are majorly asked to be written to make an announcement. These have a different format of writing than the standard format. Check it out below:

Name of the organization- The notice starts with the name of the organization issuing the notice.

Notice- Then write the word notice at the center.

Date- Mention the date on which the notice is being written

Heading- Now, write the purpose of the notice. For example: if the notice is being written to make an announcement about an event, write it down.

Body- Write down all important information to be included in the notice. Generally, students are asked to wrap up in about 50 words.

Name- The name of the issuer is written down, here.

Signature- The signature of the concerned person is present here

Designation- The designation of the issuer is mentioned here.

Example of Notice Writing

Suppose you are the principal of ABC Primary School. You have been asked to write a notice about the onset of summer break from 1/05/2023 to 3/06/2023.

ABC Primary School

Notice

22/04/2023

Summer Vacation Begins

The school will remain closed from 1/05/2023 to 3/06/2023 for summer break. The last attendance day will be 30th April 2023. Teachers are requested to provide sufficient homework to students for the summer break. Students are requested to complete it within the specified time and submit it soon after school resumes.

Signature

Principal

ABC Primary School

Notice Writing for Class 9

The format for notice writing for class 9 would remain the same as above. The notice should be written in the following format.

Name of the school/organization

Notice

Date

Heading

Body

Signature of the issuer

Name of the issuer/designation

An example has been provided below for your reference.

Example: Inter-debate Competition of XYZ school was to be held on 1st August 2023 which has been postponed due to unavoidable circumstances. Draft a notice for the School Notice Board to inform participants about the change in 50 words.

XYZ School

Notice

17/07/2023

Inter-debate Competition Postponed

Inter-debate Competition which was to be held on 1st August 2023 has been postponed until further notice due to unavoidable circumstances. The new date for the event would be announced soon. Till then participants are requested to keep practicing.

Signature

Head of Debating Society

XYZ School

Tips for notice writing

Notices should be written with utmost care since it is a formal communication. Students must practice writing professional notices, by using a professional tone and language. To assist you in achieving this target, here are some tips for notice writing that you must keep in mind while writing notices.

Brief and concise- The main purpose of issuing a notice is to spread information. Information could only be grasped if it has been presented briefly and concisely.

No room for details- Notices are about short and relevant information. Only the required amount of details should go inside a notice. Students should avoid details in examinations until asked to.

Follow the correct format- It is important to follow the correct format of notice. Since it is a formal piece of information, notices must adhere to the standard format.

Direct and Clear- Notices should be clear in nature. They should aim at providing direct information with clarity.

Focus on heading- Heading is the most crucial part when delivering any piece of information. Heading must be concise, crisp, and most importantly correct.

Take care of length- An ideal length of notice is 50 words. Try not to exceed the limit.

Keep it formal- Always use formal tone and language, to make it look like a notice and not a letter.

Use short sentences- Short sentences are concise and clear. Always use short sentences when writing a notice.

Topics for Notice Writing

In schools, students can be asked to write notices on the following topics:

Blood donation drive

Lost and found

Parents-Teacher Meeting

Summer vacation

Annual Day program

Leave notices

Change in school timings or activities

Celebration notices (important days, festivals, founder’s Day, etc)

Notices related to the examination

Conclusion

Notices are hence, a formal mode of communication used to spread information related to an announcement, event, meeting, etc. It is important for students to learn the art of notice writing since notices have to be written at all times and places. Notice writing is an easy task but requires practice. Students must look at examples, as presented above, and then try to write notices on their own. The better the formal tone you can adapt to, the better your notice would be.