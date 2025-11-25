UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
Education Ministry Meets with IBM to Discuss Path for AI Education in India

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 25, 2025, 11:25 IST

Education Ministry Dharmendra Pradhan meets with IBM chairman to discuss a new pathway for AI Education in India. Check the details of the discussion here

Key Points

  • Dharmendar Pradhan, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna discuss AI Education in India
  • Discussion to transform the educational landscape of the country
  • Provision to make modules accessible beyond elite institutions to students in remote colleges

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a high-level virtual dialogue with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna regarding the interface of AI and quantum computing with education, research & innovation in India.
According to the Tweet put on by the Education Minister, a discussion was also conducted on how IBM can partner with the ministry to advance the PM’s vision of universalising AI Education in India and developing a strong talent pipeline for emerging and critical technologies such as quantum computing.

Productive interaction with Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO, @IBM regarding interface of AI and quantum computing with education, research & innovation in India.

Also, discussed how IBM can partner with @EduMinOfIndia to advance Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi’s vision of… pic.twitter.com/Cz72aYr7MH

— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 24, 2025

According to reports, the ministry intends to extend advanced learning modules beyond elite institutions like IITs and reach out to students in remote colleges across the country. The inclusive approach also aims to establish India as a premier global destination for technology and innovation while opening vast career avenues for the youth of the country.
Officials, including Ambassador Vinay Srikant Pradhan and directors from top institutions like IISc Bangalore attended the discussion.
The partnership with IBM is expected to also trigger a transformation in the educational landscape of the country. Both the ministry and IBM have agreed to expedite formal steps to operationalise the alliance soon.

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
