Education Ministry Meets with IBM to discuss Path for AI Education in India

Key Points
- Dharmendar Pradhan, IBM CEO Arvind Krishna discuss AI Education in India
- Discussion to transform the educational landscape of the country
- Provision to make modules accessible beyond elite institutions to students in remote colleges
Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a high-level virtual dialogue with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna regarding the interface of AI and quantum computing with education, research & innovation in India.
According to the Tweet put on by the Education Minister, a discussion was also conducted on how IBM can partner with the ministry to advance the PM’s vision of universalising AI Education in India and developing a strong talent pipeline for emerging and critical technologies such as quantum computing.
Productive interaction with Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO, @IBM regarding interface of AI and quantum computing with education, research & innovation in India.
Also, discussed how IBM can partner with @EduMinOfIndia to advance Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi’s vision of… pic.twitter.com/Cz72aYr7MH
— Dharmendra Pradhan (@dpradhanbjp) November 24, 2025
According to reports, the ministry intends to extend advanced learning modules beyond elite institutions like IITs and reach out to students in remote colleges across the country. The inclusive approach also aims to establish India as a premier global destination for technology and innovation while opening vast career avenues for the youth of the country.
Officials, including Ambassador Vinay Srikant Pradhan and directors from top institutions like IISc Bangalore attended the discussion.
The partnership with IBM is expected to also trigger a transformation in the educational landscape of the country. Both the ministry and IBM have agreed to expedite formal steps to operationalise the alliance soon.
Also Read: HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out, Report to Colleges by Nov 27
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation