Education Ministry Meets with IBM to discuss Path for AI Education in India

Union Education Minister Dharmendra Pradhan conducted a high-level virtual dialogue with IBM Chairman and CEO Arvind Krishna regarding the interface of AI and quantum computing with education, research & innovation in India.

According to the Tweet put on by the Education Minister, a discussion was also conducted on how IBM can partner with the ministry to advance the PM’s vision of universalising AI Education in India and developing a strong talent pipeline for emerging and critical technologies such as quantum computing.

Productive interaction with Mr. Arvind Krishna, Chairman & CEO, @IBM regarding interface of AI and quantum computing with education, research & innovation in India.



Also, discussed how IBM can partner with @EduMinOfIndia to advance Hon’ble PM Shri @narendramodi’s vision of… pic.twitter.com/Cz72aYr7MH