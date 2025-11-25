HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out, Report to Colleges by Nov 27

Key Points
- HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF released
- Report to the allotted colleges by November 27 with all required documents
- NEET PG counselling round 2 choice filling to begin on Dec 3
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Atal Medical and Research University has announced the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 final seat allotment results. The final allotment result has been issued as a PDF document. Candidates who have applied for the HP NEET PG round 1 counselling can check the allotment PDF through the direct link given here.
Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents by November 27, 2025. When reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates must make sure they carry with them the originals and photocopies of all the required certificates and documents
HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF is available for download at amruhp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the allotment result.
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here
Steps to Download the HP NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment
The HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment PDF is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF.
Step 1: Visit the official website for HP NEET counselling
Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Counselling link
Step 3: Click on the final round 1 allotment result link
Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed
Step 5: Download for further reference
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule
After the admission process for the first round of PG counselling is completed, students interested in participating in the second round will be able to enter their choices for the allotment from December 3 to 5, 2025. The HP NEET PG round 2 merit list will be issued on December 6, the Provisional allotment result on December 12 and the final seat allotment result on December 15, 2025.
Comments
All Comments (0)
Join the conversation