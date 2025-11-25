UPSC EPFO Admit card 2025
HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out, Report to Colleges by Nov 27

Sherin Tressa Tomy
By Sherin Tressa Tomy
Nov 25, 2025, 11:23 IST

HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 final seat allotment result is now available on the official website. Candidates can download the allotment PDF through the link given here. 

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result
Key Points

  • HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF released
  • Report to the allotted colleges by November 27 with all required documents
  • NEET PG counselling round 2 choice filling to begin on Dec 3

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Atal Medical and Research University has announced the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 final seat allotment results. The final allotment result has been issued as a PDF document. Candidates who have applied for the HP NEET PG round 1 counselling can check the allotment PDF through the direct link given here.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents by November 27, 2025. When reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates must make sure they carry with them the originals and photocopies of all the required certificates and documents

HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF is available for download at amruhp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the allotment result.

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment Result - Click Here

Steps to Download the HP NEET PG Round 1 Seat Allotment

The HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 seat allotment PDF is available on the official website. Students can follow the steps provided below to download the allotment PDF. 

Step 1: Visit the official website for HP NEET counselling

Step 2: Click on the NEET PG Counselling link

Step 3: Click on the final round 1 allotment result link

Step 4: The allotment PDF will be displayed

Step 5: Download for further reference

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 2 Schedule

After the admission process for the first round of PG counselling is completed, students interested in participating in the second round will be able to enter their choices for the allotment from December 3 to 5, 2025. The HP NEET PG round 2 merit list will be issued on December 6, the Provisional allotment result on December 12 and the final seat allotment result on December 15, 2025. 

Sherin Tressa Tomy
Sherin Tressa Tomy

Assistant Manager

Sherin completed her Masters degree in Communication from Madras Christian College, Chennai,. She has 5 years of experience in creating digital content and has previously worked as an assistant professor for 1.5 years. She later joined as a content writer at Careers360 working on education news, college, university and careers section. At Jagranjosh.com, she writes for the Education News section also working on the board results and other entrance exams like CUET, NEET, JEE Main.
... Read More

