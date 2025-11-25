HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Final Allotment Result Out, Report to Colleges by Nov 27

HP NEET PG Counselling 2025 Round 1 Allotment: Atal Medical and Research University has announced the Himachal Pradesh NEET PG Counselling 2025 round 1 final seat allotment results. The final allotment result has been issued as a PDF document. Candidates who have applied for the HP NEET PG round 1 counselling can check the allotment PDF through the direct link given here.

Candidates allotted seats in the first round of counselling must report to the allotted colleges with the required documents by November 27, 2025. When reporting to the allotted colleges, candidates must make sure they carry with them the originals and photocopies of all the required certificates and documents

HP NEET PG counselling 2025 round 1 allotment PDF is available for download at amruhp.ac.in. Candidates can also click on the direct link given here to download the allotment result.