JoSAA 2025 Round 5 Cut-Off: Opening & Closing Ranks, Cut Off Details

JoSAA Cutoff 2025

On July 11, 2025, JoSAA released the Round 5 cutoffs for JoSAA 2025. Candidates can view the opening and closing ranks for various participating colleges.

The Joint Seat Allocation Authority conducts six rounds of counseling for JoSAA 2025, facilitating admissions to a total of 128 colleges. To be considered for this process, aspirants must hold a valid JEE Main or JEE Advanced merit.

Direct link to check JOSAA Cut-Off 2025: JOSAA Round 5 Cut Off 2025