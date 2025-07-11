JoSAA 2025 Round 5 Cut-Off: Opening & Closing Ranks, Cut Off Details

JoSAA Cutoff 2025
On July 11, 2025, JoSAA released the Round 5 cutoffs for JoSAA 2025. Candidates can view the opening and closing ranks for various participating colleges.
The Joint Seat Allocation Authority conducts six rounds of counseling for JoSAA 2025, facilitating admissions to a total of 128 colleges. To be considered for this process, aspirants must hold a valid JEE Main or JEE Advanced merit.
Direct link to check JOSAA Cut-Off 2025: JOSAA Round 5 Cut Off 2025
Key Factors Influencing JoSAA IIT Cutoffs
- Number of Applicants: A higher volume of students applying for IITs through JoSAA counseling generally leads to increased competition and, consequently, higher cutoffs.
- JEE Advanced Difficulty: The overall difficulty of the JEE Advanced examination impacts the cutoffs. A more challenging paper may result in lower cutoffs, while an easier exam could lead to higher cutoffs.
- Available Seats: The total number of seats offered by each IIT and for specific programs plays a significant role. More available seats might lead to lower cutoffs, and fewer seats could result in higher ones.
- Previous Year's Trends: Historical cutoff data often serves as a benchmark for predicting and setting the current year's cutoffs.
- Candidate Category: Different reservation categories (such as General, OBC, SC, ST, etc.) have distinct cutoffs. Reserved categories typically experience lower cutoffs compared to the General category.
- Candidate Gender: Some IITs reserve specific seats for female candidates, which can affect the cutoff for those particular seats.
- Number of Qualified Students: The total number of students who successfully qualify for JEE Advanced and are eligible to participate in JoSAA counseling also influences the cutoffs.
- Seat Availability in Prior Rounds: The number of seats that remain unfilled in the preceding rounds of JoSAA counseling can impact the cutoffs in the subsequent allocation rounds.