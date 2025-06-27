Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

List of IISERs in India: Check Seat Intake, Courses Offered and Admission Process

This article will guide you through the counselling process of the IISERs, the next step after qualifying the IAT 2025 exam. Additionally, this article will also inform about the academic programs offered, and the seat intake of the IISERs and the seat acceptance fees.

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has 7 regional centres established by the Government of India. Over the years, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research have been successful in drawing outstanding young minds.

Admissions to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research are based on the IAT exam (IISER Aptitude Test). The result for the IAT 2025 exam was released on June 24, 2025. Candidates who achieved at least ONE mark in the IAT 2025 have secured rankings. Candidates can select IISERs only after the IAT 2025 results are declared.

Below is the list of the seven IISERs spread across India:-

What are the Academic Programs Offered by IISER?

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs leading to a 5-year Dual Degree with an opportunity to choose from various specialisations within the programs offered. IISER offers 5-year BS-MS (Dual Degree), 4-year BS (IISER Bhopal and IISER Tirupati), and B. Tech. (IISER Bhopal) Degree Programs. Admission is solely through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025.

Below is the list of the academic programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research:-

All the IISERs provide a 5-year BS-MS (Dual Degree) program to science students.

At the IISER Kolkata, a 5-year BS-MS (Dual Degree) degree in Computational and Data Sciences is offered.

At the IISER Bhopal, a 4-year BS Degree Program in Economic Sciences is offered. Along with Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.

At the IISER Tirupati, a 4-year BS Degree in Economic and Statistical Sciences is offered.

All the IISERs offer a 4-Year B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering, Data Science, and Engineering

Some of the specialisations offered under the BS-MS, BS and B.Tech programs that are offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research are as follows:-

  • Engineering
  • Natural Sciences
  • Computational and Data Sciences
  • Economic Sciences
  • Economic and Statistical Sciences, etc.

Counselling Process for Admission to IISER’s Academic Program

The counselling procedure for admission to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), which provides academic programs at seven regional centres, began on June 26, 2025 and will end on July 3, 2025.

Listed below are the steps to be followed during the online registration process for the IAT 2025 counselling process:-

  • A candidate can access the Application Form by logging in with their User ID and Password.

  • The online preference form allows the candidates to fill out up to 11 academic program preferences that are offered by the 7 IISERs.

  • A candidate seeking admission to any of the IISERs must have compulsorily completed Mathematics in class 12th for admissions to subjects like 5-year BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences at IISER Kolkata, 4-year BS in Economic Sciences at IISER Bhopal, and 4-year B. Tech. at IISER Bhopal, and a 4-year BS in Economic and Statistical Sciences at IISER Tirupati.

  • If a candidate is offered a seat in an IISER academic course based on their rank and preference(s), a Seat Acceptance Fee (SAF) must be paid. The SAF is to be paid only after the candidate has been offered admission. 

Below is the breakdown of the seat acceptance fees that have to be paid for admissions to the programs offered by the IISERs. The SAF (Seat Acceptance Fees) will have to be paid according to the category specified in the offer letter. There is no SAF or other charge required for submitting the Preference form.

Category

Fees

General, EWS, OBC, OBC-NCL, PwD, KM, Kashmiri Hindu Families,

Rs. 35,000 (Rs. 25,000 plus Rs. 10,000, which is a non-refundable administrative fee)

Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes 

Rs. 17,500 (Rs. 12,500 plus Rs. 5000, which is a non-refundable administrative fee)

 
Remarks:-
  • If the candidate fails to deposit the SAF within the stipulated time, the admission of that candidate will be cancelled.
  • The candidate will not be considered for any following rounds of seat allocation during admission 2025.
  • Once a candidate registers for the authorised IISER, this amount will be deducted from the candidate's first semester cost.

What is the seat intake of the IISERs for the academic year 2025-26?

For the academic year 2025-26, the total seat intake across all 7 IISERs has been set at 2363. The total number of seats intake is distributed among the seven IISERs located at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Tirupati and Thiruvananthapuram.

Below is the list of the seat intake of all seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research across India:-

BS or B. Tech. Programs

Seat Intake

IISER Bhopal (B. Tech.)

140

IISER Tirupati (Economic and Statistical Sciences)

50

IISER Bhopal (Economic Sciences)

35

Total

225

BS-MS Program

Seat Intake

IISER Thiruvananthapuram

320

IISER Pune

288

IISER Tirupati

350

IISER Berhampur

300

IISER Kolkata

280

IISER Bhopal

300

IISER Kolkata (BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences)

30

IISER Mohali

270

Total

2138

The IISERs continue to play an important role in developing the next generation of scientists and researchers in India. These universities not only offer rigorous academic training but also encourage a spirit of inquiry and invention through cutting-edge research facilities and mentorship. Aspiring science students with a love for discovery can expect a transforming educational experience at the IISERs during the 2018-2019 academic year.

