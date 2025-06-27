List of IISERs in India: Check Seat Intake, Courses Offered and Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has 7 regional centres established by the Government of India. Over the years, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research have been successful in drawing outstanding young minds.

Admissions to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research are based on the IAT exam (IISER Aptitude Test). The result for the IAT 2025 exam was released on June 24, 2025. Candidates who achieved at least ONE mark in the IAT 2025 have secured rankings. Candidates can select IISERs only after the IAT 2025 results are declared.

Below is the list of the seven IISERs spread across India:-