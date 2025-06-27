List of IISERs in India: Check Seat Intake, Courses Offered and Admission Process

The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research has 7 regional centres established by the Government of India. Over the years, the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research have been successful in drawing outstanding young minds.
Admissions to the Indian Institute of Science Education and Research are based on the IAT exam (IISER Aptitude Test). The result for the IAT 2025 exam was released on June 24, 2025. Candidates who achieved at least ONE mark in the IAT 2025 have secured rankings. Candidates can select IISERs only after the IAT 2025 results are declared.
Below is the list of the seven IISERs spread across India:-
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Tirupati
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Thiruvananthapuram
Indian Institute of Science Education and Research, Berhampur
What are the Academic Programs Offered by IISER?
The Indian Institute of Science Education and Research offers undergraduate and postgraduate programs leading to a 5-year Dual Degree with an opportunity to choose from various specialisations within the programs offered. IISER offers 5-year BS-MS (Dual Degree), 4-year BS (IISER Bhopal and IISER Tirupati), and B. Tech. (IISER Bhopal) Degree Programs. Admission is solely through the IISER Aptitude Test (IAT) 2025.
Below is the list of the academic programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research:-
All the IISERs provide a 5-year BS-MS (Dual Degree) program to science students.
At the IISER Kolkata, a 5-year BS-MS (Dual Degree) degree in Computational and Data Sciences is offered.
At the IISER Bhopal, a 4-year BS Degree Program in Economic Sciences is offered. Along with Electrical Engineering and Computer Science.
At the IISER Tirupati, a 4-year BS Degree in Economic and Statistical Sciences is offered.
All the IISERs offer a 4-Year B.Tech. in Chemical Engineering, Data Science, and Engineering
Some of the specialisations offered under the BS-MS, BS and B.Tech programs that are offered by the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research are as follows:-
- Engineering
- Natural Sciences
- Computational and Data Sciences
- Economic Sciences
- Economic and Statistical Sciences, etc.
Counselling Process for Admission to IISER’s Academic Program
The counselling procedure for admission to the Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research (IISER), which provides academic programs at seven regional centres, began on June 26, 2025 and will end on July 3, 2025.
Listed below are the steps to be followed during the online registration process for the IAT 2025 counselling process:-
Below is the breakdown of the seat acceptance fees that have to be paid for admissions to the programs offered by the IISERs. The SAF (Seat Acceptance Fees) will have to be paid according to the category specified in the offer letter. There is no SAF or other charge required for submitting the Preference form.
Category
Fees
General, EWS, OBC, OBC-NCL, PwD, KM, Kashmiri Hindu Families,
Rs. 35,000 (Rs. 25,000 plus Rs. 10,000, which is a non-refundable administrative fee)
Scheduled Caste and Scheduled Tribes
Rs. 17,500 (Rs. 12,500 plus Rs. 5000, which is a non-refundable administrative fee)
- If the candidate fails to deposit the SAF within the stipulated time, the admission of that candidate will be cancelled.
- The candidate will not be considered for any following rounds of seat allocation during admission 2025.
- Once a candidate registers for the authorised IISER, this amount will be deducted from the candidate's first semester cost.
What is the seat intake of the IISERs for the academic year 2025-26?
For the academic year 2025-26, the total seat intake across all 7 IISERs has been set at 2363. The total number of seats intake is distributed among the seven IISERs located at Berhampur, Bhopal, Kolkata, Mohali, Pune, Tirupati and Thiruvananthapuram.
Below is the list of the seat intake of all seven Indian Institutes of Science Education and Research across India:-
BS or B. Tech. Programs
Seat Intake
IISER Bhopal (B. Tech.)
140
IISER Tirupati (Economic and Statistical Sciences)
50
IISER Bhopal (Economic Sciences)
35
Total
225
BS-MS Program
Seat Intake
IISER Thiruvananthapuram
320
IISER Pune
288
IISER Tirupati
350
IISER Berhampur
300
IISER Kolkata
280
IISER Bhopal
300
IISER Kolkata (BS-MS in Computational and Data Sciences)
30
IISER Mohali
270
Total
2138
The IISERs continue to play an important role in developing the next generation of scientists and researchers in India. These universities not only offer rigorous academic training but also encourage a spirit of inquiry and invention through cutting-edge research facilities and mentorship. Aspiring science students with a love for discovery can expect a transforming educational experience at the IISERs during the 2018-2019 academic year.