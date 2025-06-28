GPAT 2025 Cut-Off Scores: Check Ranks & Percentile to Qualify for the Exam

The Graduate Aptitude Pharmacy Test (GPAT 2025) was announced on June 25, 2025. On May 25, 2025, the NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) administered this exam across India.
The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released a list of the cut-offs, percentiles, and ranks obtained in the GPAT 2025 exam, as per the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), after which a candidate can be declared qualified and seek admission to Master of Pharmacy courses across India.
The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has approved the qualifying criteria for admission to Master of Pharmacy courses and scholarship awards for M.Pharm and PhD programs. Below is the minimum qualifying score or percentile for GPAT 2025, which candidates belonging to any category should have achieved to seek admission to the M.Pharma and Ph.D course being offered:-
|
Category
|
Minimum Qualifying Score or Percentile
|
PwBD (irrespective of their categories)
|
45th Percentile
|
OBC or Scheduled Caste or Scheduled Tribe
|
45th Percentile
|
General or EWS
|
50th Percentile
A candidate will also be declared qualified if they fall within the 10% of the total candidates (4714 out of 47142) in the GPAT 2025 merit list, according to reservation policies for EWS, OBC, SC, ST, and PwBD students.
Cut-Off Rank, Scores and Percentile of the GPAT 2025 exam
The National Board of Examination of Medical Sciences released the GPAT 2025 exam results on June 25, 2025. The NBEMS has also provided the cut-off scores, ranks, and percentiles that a candidate should have obtained in the Graduate Pharmacy Aptitude Test (GPAT) 2025 in order to be declared qualified in the exam and seek admission to the master's and doctoral programs offered by the various colleges that accept GPAT 2025 exam scores.
This represents the candidate's total merit position among all GPAT-2025 candidates. If two or more candidates score the same on the GPAT-2025. Below is the list of the GPAT cut-offs, scores, ranks and percentiles that a candidate should have secured in GPAT 2025 to be able to seek admission to the M.Pharma and Ph.D courses:-
|
Category
|
Scores
|
Percentiles
|
Ranks
|
UR
|
216
|
96.2390225
|
1820
|
UR-PwBD
|
95
|
63.1199355
|
17766
|
EWS
|
172
|
90.9465021
|
4328
|
EWS-PwBD
|
77
|
48.3369395
|
24371
|
OBC
|
168
|
90.2231556
|
4648
|
OBC-PwBD
|
74
|
45.1996097
|
26009
|
SC
|
119
|
76.4456323
|
11127
|
SC-PwBD
|
74
|
45.1996097
|
26145
|
ST
|
85
|
55.457978
|
21027
|
ST-PwBD
|
80
|
51.1433541
|
23431
The scorecard for the GPAT 2025, including the scores obtained, ranks secured, and percentile received, will be available on the official website of the NBEMS https://natboard.edu.in from July 4, 2025. The validity of the GPAT-2025 scorecard shall be for three years. Score cards will only be accessible for download on the NBEMS website for six months following upload. All applicants are urged to download their scorecards from this window. Individual candidates do not receive score cards from NBEMS via email or postal mail.
What is NBEMS?
In 1975, the Government of India established the National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences (NBEMS), intending to improve the quality of medical education by establishing high and uniform standards of postgraduate examinations in modern medicine across India and leveraging existing infrastructure for capacity building. NBEMS currently conducts postgraduate and postdoctoral examinations in authorised specialities, leading to the awards of Diplomate of National Board (DNB) and Doctorate of National Board (DrNB), respectively. The basic purpose of NBEMS was to solve the issue of a consistent standard of medical education across the country.
