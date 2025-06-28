GPAT 2025 Cut-Off Scores: Check Ranks & Percentile to Qualify for the Exam

The Graduate Aptitude Pharmacy Test (GPAT 2025) was announced on June 25, 2025. On May 25, 2025, the NBEMS (National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences) administered this exam across India.

The National Board of Examinations in Medical Sciences has released a list of the cut-offs, percentiles, and ranks obtained in the GPAT 2025 exam, as per the Pharmacy Council of India (PCI), after which a candidate can be declared qualified and seek admission to Master of Pharmacy courses across India.

The Pharmacy Council of India (PCI) has approved the qualifying criteria for admission to Master of Pharmacy courses and scholarship awards for M.Pharm and PhD programs. Below is the minimum qualifying score or percentile for GPAT 2025, which candidates belonging to any category should have achieved to seek admission to the M.Pharma and Ph.D course being offered:-