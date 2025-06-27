JEECUP 2025 Counselling Process and Fee Structure for UP Government Polytechnic Colleges

Every year, thousands of students who appear in the JEECUP exam (Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh) compete for the seats in Diploma courses in government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The counselling for JEECUP 2025 is the next important step in which the qualified candidates register themselves online portal, choose their preferred courses and institutes, and then seats are allotted to the candidates based on the ranks they obtained in the JEECUP exam.
After the seat allotment, the next step is to pay the fees required by the institute to confirm their admission to their preferred courses and institutes. The JEECUP 2025 counselling for Pharmacy courses and engineering courses began on June 27, 2025 and will conclude on July 2, 2025. The result for the first round of seat allotment will be declared on July 3, 2025.
This article will break down the counselling steps for the candidates to register themselves for their preferred courses and institutes correctly, and will also break down the official fee structure of the courses as provided by the Uttar Pradesh Private Technical Educational Institution.
Counselling Process for Online Registration for Round 1 Choice Filling
Round 1 of choice filling for the desired courses of Pharmacy and Engineering level programs and polytechnic institutes for the qualified JEECUP 2025 candidates has begun on June 27, 2025 and will conclude on July 2, 2025. The result for the seat allotment of Round 1 choice filling will be declared on July 3, 2025, as per the official notification.
Counselling Steps for All Groups (Except Pharmacy) and Group E (Pharmacy)
Below is the breakdown of the counselling steps for the JEECUP 2025 candidates for all those candidates who appeared in the JEECUP 2025 exam:-
Fee Structure of the Government Polytechnics of JEECUP 2025
Many polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh accept JEECUP results as part of their admissions process. These institutes offer different types of three-year courses in the engineering and pharmacy fields. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of some of the government polytechnic institutes which offer admission by accepting the ranks obtained in JEECUP 2025.
Savitri Bai Phule Government Polytechnic, Azamgarh
Here is the breakdown of the fee structure for the candidates who seek admission in the Savitri Bai Phule Government Polytechnic, Azamgarh, for the three-year courses offered in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and electronics engineering:-
|
Particulars
|
1st Year (in Rs.)
|
2nd Year and 3rd Year (In Rs.)
|
Tuition Fee
|
8000
|
8000
|
Annual Function Fee
|
100
|
100
|
Magazine Fee
|
120
|
120
|
Exam. Fee
|
200
|
200
|
Hobby Centre Fee
|
200
|
200
|
Caution Money
|
200
|
-
|
Identity Card Fee
|
30
|
30
|
Admission Fee
|
20
|
20
|
Maintenance Fee
|
500
|
500
|
Electricity Fee
|
800
|
800
|
Exam Fee for both semesters
|
840
|
840
|
Games Fee
|
200
|
200
|
Total
|
11210
|
11010
Government Polytechnic, Mau
The Government Polytechnic, Mau, offers admission through the JEECUP 2025 ranks in courses like textile technology, textile chemistry, electronics engineering and computer science engineering. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the courses offered by the Government Polytechnic, Mau:-
|
Particulars
|
Fees (In Rs.)
|
Tuition Fee
|
8000
|
Game Fee
|
200
|
Hostel Fee
|
600
|
Annual Fee
|
100
|
Newspaper Fee
|
120
|
Semester Exam Fee
|
200
|
Hobby Centre Fee
|
200
|
ID Card Fee
|
30
|
Cash Money
|
400
|
Electricity Fee
|
1600
|
Admission Form and Registry
|
20
|
Maintenance Fee
|
1000
|
Total
|
12670
Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur
|
Particulars
|
Fees (In Rs.)
|
Tuition Fee
|
8000
|
Annual Function Fee
|
100
|
Games Fee
|
200
|
Sessional Fee
|
200
|
Hobby Centre Fee
|
200
|
Magazine Fee
|
120
|
Identity Card Fee
|
30
|
Admission/Registration
|
20
|
Caution money
|
200
|
Electricity Fee
|
800
|
Maintenance
|
500
|
Board Exam Fee (Yearly)
|
840
|
Total
|
11210