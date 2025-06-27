JEECUP 2025 Counselling Process and Fee Structure for UP Government Polytechnic Colleges

Every year, thousands of students who appear in the JEECUP exam (Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh) compete for the seats in Diploma courses in government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The counselling for JEECUP 2025 is the next important step in which the qualified candidates register themselves online portal, choose their preferred courses and institutes, and then seats are allotted to the candidates based on the ranks they obtained in the JEECUP exam.

After the seat allotment, the next step is to pay the fees required by the institute to confirm their admission to their preferred courses and institutes. The JEECUP 2025 counselling for Pharmacy courses and engineering courses began on June 27, 2025 and will conclude on July 2, 2025. The result for the first round of seat allotment will be declared on July 3, 2025.

This article will break down the counselling steps for the candidates to register themselves for their preferred courses and institutes correctly, and will also break down the official fee structure of the courses as provided by the Uttar Pradesh Private Technical Educational Institution.