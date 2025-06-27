JEECUP 2025 Counselling Process and Fee Structure for UP Government Polytechnic Colleges

Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

This article gives information about the counselling process of the JEECUP 2025 Round 1 of choice filling. Additionally, this article also breaks down the fee structure of some of the government polytechnics of Uttar Pradesh, which offer admission through the JEECUP 2025 ranks.

Jun 27, 2025, 17:24 IST
Every year, thousands of students who appear in the JEECUP exam (Joint Entrance Examination Council (Polytechnic), Uttar Pradesh) compete for the seats in Diploma courses in government and private polytechnic colleges across Uttar Pradesh. The counselling for JEECUP 2025 is the next important step in which the qualified candidates register themselves online portal, choose their preferred courses and institutes, and then seats are allotted to the candidates based on the ranks they obtained in the JEECUP exam.

After the seat allotment, the next step is to pay the fees required by the institute to confirm their admission to their preferred courses and institutes. The JEECUP 2025 counselling for Pharmacy courses and engineering courses began on June 27, 2025 and will conclude on July 2, 2025. The result for the first round of seat allotment will be declared on July 3, 2025.

This article will break down the counselling steps for the candidates to register themselves for their preferred courses and institutes correctly, and will also break down the official fee structure of the courses as provided by the Uttar Pradesh Private Technical Educational Institution.

Counselling Process for Online Registration for Round 1 Choice Filling

Round 1 of choice filling for the desired courses of Pharmacy and Engineering level programs and polytechnic institutes for the qualified JEECUP 2025 candidates has begun on June 27, 2025 and will conclude on July 2, 2025. The result for the seat allotment of Round 1 choice filling will be declared on July 3, 2025, as per the official notification.

Counselling Steps for All Groups (Except Pharmacy) and Group E (Pharmacy)

Below is the breakdown of the counselling steps for the JEECUP 2025 candidates for all those candidates who appeared in the JEECUP 2025 exam:-

  • The candidate must log in through the official portal of the JEECUP with the login ID and password which was used during the exam registration process.
  • The candidate must fill maximum number of options for the institutes and courses offered on the portal. Before making a choice, candidates are advised to study the opening and closing ranks of the year 2024.
  • The three stages of the main counselling will be held online. Candidates who belong to the state of Uttar Pradesh and have appeared in the JEECUP entrance exam, or those candidates who are natives of other states and have passed the exam, are eligible to participate in the counselling process.
  • The document verification will be done at the help centres, which are established in all the districts of the states in the first, second and third phases. Candidates can complete the admission procedure by visiting any of the state's help centres.
  • It is necessary to select a freeze or float option once the seat allotment is done, and the candidates have to deposit a fee of Rs. 3250 (seat Acceptance fee and counselling fee) through the portal.

Fee Structure of the Government Polytechnics of JEECUP 2025

Many polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh accept JEECUP results as part of their admissions process. These institutes offer different types of three-year courses in the engineering and pharmacy fields. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of some of the government polytechnic institutes which offer admission by accepting the ranks obtained in JEECUP 2025.

Savitri Bai Phule Government Polytechnic, Azamgarh

Here is the breakdown of the fee structure for the candidates who seek admission in the Savitri Bai Phule Government Polytechnic, Azamgarh, for the three-year courses offered in civil engineering, mechanical engineering, electrical engineering, and electronics engineering:-

Particulars

1st Year (in Rs.)

2nd Year and  3rd Year (In Rs.)

Tuition Fee

8000

8000

Annual Function Fee

100

100

Magazine Fee

120

120

Exam. Fee

200

200

Hobby Centre Fee

200

200

Caution Money

200

-

Identity Card Fee

30

30

Admission Fee

20

20

Maintenance Fee

500

500

Electricity Fee

800

800

Exam Fee for both semesters

840

840

Games Fee

200

200

Total

11210

11010

(This table has been taken from the official website of the college.)

Government Polytechnic, Mau

The Government Polytechnic, Mau, offers admission through the JEECUP 2025 ranks in courses like textile technology, textile chemistry, electronics engineering and computer science engineering. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the courses offered by the Government Polytechnic, Mau:-

Particulars

Fees (In Rs.)

Tuition Fee

8000

Game Fee

200

Hostel Fee

600

Annual Fee

100

Newspaper Fee

120

Semester Exam Fee

200

Hobby Centre Fee

200

ID Card Fee

30

Cash Money

400

Electricity Fee

1600

Admission Form and Registry

20

Maintenance Fee

1000

Total

12670

(This table has been taken from the official website of the college.)

Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur

The Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur, offers admission to courses like a diploma in electronics engineering, a diploma in computer science and engineering, modern office management and secretarial practice, a postgraduate diploma in computer application, etc. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the courses offered at the Government Polytechnic, Saharanpur:-

Particulars

Fees (In Rs.)

Tuition Fee

8000

Annual Function Fee

100

Games Fee

200

Sessional Fee

200

Hobby Centre Fee

200

Magazine Fee

120

Identity Card Fee

30

Admission/Registration 

20

Caution money

200

Electricity Fee

800

Maintenance

500

Board Exam Fee (Yearly)

840

Total

11210

(This table has been taken from the official website of the college. Candidates should note that caution is only charged once and is refundable.)

