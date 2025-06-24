List of Top Polytechnic Colleges through JEECUP in Uttar Pradesh: Read Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council was formed in 1986-87 to offer admission to all of the state's polytechnic institutes through state-level exams. Because of the nature of its work, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, is in charge of organizing the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic.
According to the new official notification, the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh were held from June 5 to June 13, 2025 for Groups A, B, C, D, E1, E2, F, G, H, I, K, and L. Previously, the tests were scheduled to take place from May 20 to 28, 2025. The official authorities were supposed to declare the results of the JEECUP on June 21, 2025, but they have yet to do so. Candidates are recommended to monitor the official website, https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/, for any fresh updates.
The Rank card is available for download on the official website for the students who appeared in the JEECUP exam 2025. Candidates are advised to download their score card from the official website.
List of Top Polytechnic Colleges in Uttar Pradesh
Many polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh accept JEECUP results as part of the admissions procedure. This list of institutions allows students to make informed decisions about which polytechnic colleges to apply to and in which zones after passing their exams.
Below is the list of some of the top polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh, with the list of courses available and the zone in which they are located:-
|
Zone Name
|
Polytechnic College Name
|
Available course
|
Varanasi- East Zone
|
Government Polytechnic, Gorakhpur
|
|
|
|
|
|
Government Girls Polytechnic, Balia
|
|
|
|
|
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Siddarthanagar
|
|
Daurala (Meerut)- West Zone
|
|
S. G. S. J. Polytechnic, Khurja
|
|
Km. Mayawati Government Girls Polytechnic, Badalpur (Gautambudh Nagar)
|
|
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information and Technology, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Amroha
|
|
|
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Mahamaya Nagar (Hathras)
|
|
Lucknow- Central Zone
|
|
Government Polytechnic, Shajahanpur
|
|
Government Polytechnic, Badaun
|
|
|
|
|
Government Polytechnic, Bahriach
|
|
|
|
Jhansi- Bundelkhand Zone
|
|
|
|
|
Virangna Jhalkari Bai Government Girls Polytechnic, Jhansi
|
|
|
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Kannauj
|
