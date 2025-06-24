List of Top Polytechnic Colleges through JEECUP in Uttar Pradesh: Read Here

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council was formed in 1986-87 to offer admission to all of the state's polytechnic institutes through state-level exams. Because of the nature of its work, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, is in charge of organizing the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic.

According to the new official notification, the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh were held from June 5 to June 13, 2025 for Groups A, B, C, D, E1, E2, F, G, H, I, K, and L. Previously, the tests were scheduled to take place from May 20 to 28, 2025. The official authorities were supposed to declare the results of the JEECUP on June 21, 2025, but they have yet to do so. Candidates are recommended to monitor the official website, https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/, for any fresh updates.

The Rank card is available for download on the official website for the students who appeared in the JEECUP exam 2025. Candidates are advised to download their score card from the official website.