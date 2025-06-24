Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

List of Top Polytechnic Colleges through JEECUP in Uttar Pradesh: Read Here

The following article aims at the best polytechnic institutes in Uttar Pradesh that accept JEECUP scores. Furthermore, this article discusses the courses offered by various polytechnic colleges.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jun 24, 2025, 11:45 IST
List of Top Polytechnic Colleges through JEECUP in Uttar Pradesh
List of Top Polytechnic Colleges through JEECUP in Uttar Pradesh

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council was formed in 1986-87 to offer admission to all of the state's polytechnic institutes through state-level exams. Because of the nature of its work, the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council, Uttar Pradesh, is in charge of organizing the Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination for Polytechnic.

According to the new official notification, the Joint Entrance Examination Council of Uttar Pradesh were held  from June 5 to June 13, 2025 for Groups A, B, C, D, E1, E2, F, G, H, I, K, and L. Previously, the tests were scheduled to take place from May 20 to 28, 2025. The official authorities were supposed to declare the results of the JEECUP on June 21, 2025, but they have yet to do so. Candidates are recommended to monitor the official website, https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/, for any fresh updates.

The Rank card is available for download on the official website for the students who appeared in the JEECUP exam 2025. Candidates are advised to download their score card from the official website.

Key Dates for JEECUP 2025

List of Top Polytechnic Colleges in Uttar Pradesh

Many polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh accept JEECUP results as part of the admissions procedure. This list of institutions allows students to make informed decisions about which polytechnic colleges to apply to and in which zones after passing their exams.

Below is the list of some of the top polytechnic colleges in Uttar Pradesh, with the list of courses available and the zone in which they are located:-

Zone Name
Polytechnic College Name
Available course
Varanasi- East Zone
Government Polytechnic, Gorakhpur
  • Plastic and Mould Technology
  • Civil Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering (Auto)
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering (Production)
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • P.G. Diploma in Computer Applications
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Textile Design
  • Information Technology
  • Architectural Assistantship
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering (Production)
Government Girls Polytechnic, Balia
  • Electronics Engineering
  • P.G. Diploma in Computer Applications
  • Information Technology
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Textile Technology
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Textile Chemistry
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Pharmacy
  • Information Technology
  • Fashion Design and Garment Technology
  • Textile Design
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Computer Science and Engineering 
  • Information Technology
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Siddarthanagar
  • Food Technology
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Computer Science and Engineering
Daurala (Meerut)- West Zone
  • Civil Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Information Technology
  • Mass Communication
  • Interior Design and Decoration
  • PGD in Computer Hardware and Networking
S. G. S. J. Polytechnic, Khurja
  • Architectura Assistantship
  • Glass and Ceramic Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
Km. Mayawati Government Girls Polytechnic, Badalpur (Gautambudh Nagar)
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Information Technology
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information and  Technology, Jyotiba Phule Nagar, Amroha
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Modern Office Management and Secratarial Practice
  • P.G. Diploma in Computer Applications
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Electronics (Spl. in Microprocessor)
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Instrumentation and Control
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Mahamaya Nagar (Hathras)
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Information Technology
  • Electronics Engineering
Lucknow- Central Zone
  • Mechanical Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
Government Polytechnic, Shajahanpur
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering
Government Polytechnic, Badaun
  • Paint Technology
  • Chemical Technology (Fertiliser)
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Chemical Technology (Plastic/ Rubber)
  • Instrumentation and Control
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
Government Polytechnic, Bahriach
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering (Industrial Control)
  • Electronics Engineering (Modern Consumer)
  • P.G. Diploma in Marketing and Sales Management.
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Computer Science and Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Food Technology
Jhansi- Bundelkhand Zone
  • Plastic Mould Technology
  • Paint Technology
  • PGD in Retail Management
  • PGD in Web Designing
  • PGD in Computer and Hardware Networking
  • PGD in Accountancy
  • Civil Engineering
  • Electrical Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering (Production)
  • Mechanical Engineering (Auto)
  • Chemical Engineering
  • Electronics Engineering
  • Instrumentation and Control
  • Textile Technology
  • Textile Chemistry
  • Information Technology
  • P.G. Diploma in Marketing and Management.
  • P.G. Diploma in Computer Applications
  • Electronics Engineering
  • P.G. Diploma in Computer Applications
  • Textile Design (Spl. in Textile Printing)
  • Textile Technology
Virangna Jhalkari Bai Government Girls Polytechnic, Jhansi
Mahamaya Polytechnic of Information Technology, Kannauj
  • Food Technology
  • Electrical and Electronics Engineering
  • Mechanical Engineering

Also, check:-

Get here latest updates and details about B.Tech Colleges, MBA Colleges, Law, Design, Mass Communication and Medical Colleges along with courses, fees, cut off and related entrance exams.

Trending

Related Stories