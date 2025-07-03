JEECUP 2025 Counselling: List of Pharmacy Institutes Participating in Pharmacy Counselling

JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling is an important process for students who wish to pursue a Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharma) from government or private polytechnic colleges or institutes across Uttar Pradesh. Every year, various pharmacy institutes take part in the JEECUP counselling, offering seats to eligible and qualified candidates based on their ranks and preferences.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released a detailed list of participating pharmacy colleges, which helps the students make informed decisions during the counselling rounds. Knowing the names of these institutions and the courses they offer plays a vital role in planning for admissions.

This article will provide a complete list of pharmacy colleges participating in JEECUP 2025 counselling to guide aspirants towards the right choices for their career in pharmacy.