JEECUP 2025 Counselling: List of Pharmacy Institutes Participating in Pharmacy Counselling

JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling is an important process for students who wish to pursue a Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharma) from government or private polytechnic colleges or institutes across Uttar Pradesh. Every year, various pharmacy institutes take part in the JEECUP counselling, offering seats to eligible and qualified candidates based on their ranks and preferences.
The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released a detailed list of participating pharmacy colleges, which helps the students make informed decisions during the counselling rounds. Knowing the names of these institutions and the courses they offer plays a vital role in planning for admissions.
This article will provide a complete list of pharmacy colleges participating in JEECUP 2025 counselling to guide aspirants towards the right choices for their career in pharmacy.
List of Pharmacy Colleges Participating in JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling
The Diploma in Pharmacy course, provided by Uttar Pradesh's polytechnic colleges through the JEECUP 2025 Counselling, falls under Group E. As per the official notification, there are a total of three government polytechnic institutes which offer admission to the Diploma in Pharmacy course. Two Aided Polytechnic institutes and forty-three private polytechnic institutes offering the Diploma in Pharmacy course.
Below is the list of the pharmacy participating institutes in the JEECUP 2025 pharmacy counselling, distinguished between government, aided and private institutes:-
|
Institutes Name
|
Institute Type
|
Sri Ramdevi Ramdayal Tripathi Girls Polytechnic, Kanpur
|
Aided
|
Janta Polytechnic, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar
|
Government Girls Polytechnic, Prayagraj
|
Government
|
Private
(This table has been taken from the official website. Candidates can visit the official link to access the full list https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/document/list-of-pharmacy-institute-participating-in-pharmacy-counselling/ of the participating pharmacy institutes in the JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling.)
