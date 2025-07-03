Agniveer Result 2025 Latest Updates

JEECUP 2025 Counselling: List of Pharmacy Institutes Participating in Pharmacy Counselling

This article gives a list of the participating pharmacy institutes in the JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling. Additionally, it also provides information about which group the pharmacy course belongs to and how many colleges are participating in the JEECUP 2025 Counselling.

By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 3, 2025, 17:47 IST
JEECUP 2025 Counselling List of Pharmacy Institutes

JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling is an important process for students who wish to pursue a Diploma in Pharmacy (D. Pharma) from government or private polytechnic colleges or institutes across Uttar Pradesh. Every year, various pharmacy institutes take part in the JEECUP counselling, offering seats to eligible and qualified candidates based on their ranks and preferences.

The Uttar Pradesh Joint Entrance Examination Council has released a detailed list of participating pharmacy colleges, which helps the students make informed decisions during the counselling rounds. Knowing the names of these institutions and the courses they offer plays a vital role in planning for admissions.

This article will provide a complete list of pharmacy colleges participating in JEECUP 2025 counselling to guide aspirants towards the right choices for their career in pharmacy.

List of Pharmacy Colleges Participating in JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling

The Diploma in Pharmacy course, provided by Uttar Pradesh's polytechnic colleges through the JEECUP 2025 Counselling, falls under Group E. As per the official notification, there are a total of three government polytechnic institutes which offer admission to the Diploma in Pharmacy course. Two Aided Polytechnic institutes and forty-three private polytechnic institutes offering the Diploma in Pharmacy course.

Below is the list of the pharmacy participating institutes in the JEECUP 2025 pharmacy counselling, distinguished between government, aided and private institutes:-

Institutes Name

Institute Type 

Sri Ramdevi Ramdayal Tripathi Girls Polytechnic, Kanpur

Aided

Janta Polytechnic, Jahangirabad, Bulandshahar

Government Girls Polytechnic, Prayagraj

Government

Government Polytechnic, Lakhimpur Kheri

Government Polytechnic, Jaunpur

Bhagwant College of Pharmacy, Muzaffarnagar

Private

Abhay Pratap Singh Pharmacy College, Kaushambhi

Dr Ram Bahadur Singh Memorial Mahavidyalaya, Rampur

Girija Devi College of Pharmacy, Farrukhabad

Paras Singh College of Pharmacy, Sonebhadra

(This table has been taken from the official website. Candidates can visit the official link to access the full list https://jeecup.admissions.nic.in/document/list-of-pharmacy-institute-participating-in-pharmacy-counselling/ of the participating pharmacy institutes in the JEECUP 2025 Pharmacy Counselling.)

The list of Pharmacy institutes participating in JEECUP 2025 counselling gives candidates a clear understanding of the institutes' options available for them to pursue the Diploma in Pharmacy course. Before filling in the choices, the candidates should go through the list once carefully. With proper planning and guidance, students can secure admission to a well-known pharmacy college in Uttar Pradesh through JEECUP 2025 Counselling. 

