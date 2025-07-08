New Executive Program in AI Healthcare of IIT Delhi: Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has introduced a new executive program through its Continuing Education Program, in AI Healthcare. Candidates interested in seeking admission to this program have until July 31, 2025, to register, as the registration will conclude after this date. It will be taught through an online mode and will have a duration of 6 months.

This newly introduced executive program for AI in Healthcare of IIT Delhi is designed for individuals seeking to lead at the intersection of technology and health. This program will teach the candidates how to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence by working with real-world clinical data, providing practical solutions to present-day healthcare concerns, and creating intelligent models.

This newly introduced program will have live weekend workshops, hands-on projects and under professional guidance from IIT Delhi professors, who will guide the candidates deploy, designing and integrating AI-driven tools in clinical and public health settings.