New Executive Program in AI Healthcare of IIT Delhi: Check Details Here

The Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi has introduced a new executive program through its Continuing Education Program, in AI Healthcare. Candidates interested in seeking admission to this program have until July 31, 2025, to register, as the registration will conclude after this date. It will be taught through an online mode and will have a duration of 6 months.
This newly introduced executive program for AI in Healthcare of IIT Delhi is designed for individuals seeking to lead at the intersection of technology and health. This program will teach the candidates how to harness the power of Artificial Intelligence by working with real-world clinical data, providing practical solutions to present-day healthcare concerns, and creating intelligent models.
This newly introduced program will have live weekend workshops, hands-on projects and under professional guidance from IIT Delhi professors, who will guide the candidates deploy, designing and integrating AI-driven tools in clinical and public health settings.
What is the curriculum of the Executive Program in AI Healthcare of IIT Delhi?
The Executive Program in AI Healthcare of IIT Delhi is a six-month program with eligibility requirements including any graduate or professional working in industry or academia with subjects related to AI in Healthcare. This program will offer an e-certificate after the completion of the program from CEP IITD and will also give hands-on training with real healthcare data.
This program offers its candidates a flexible learning schedule and an opportunity to build up a better professional network. Below is the list of the curriculum of the executive program in AI Healthcare:-
|
Curriculum
|
Foundations of AI (ML and DL) for Healthcare
|
Healthcare Data and Clinical Big Data Analysis
|
AI Applications and Healthcare Automation
|
AI models and Predictive Analytics
|
AI Deployment and Integration
|
Capstone Project
|
Public Health and Population Analytics
This program will use tools like Num Py, NLTK, Machine Learning, and Scikit-learn.
- UGC Flags 89 Institutions for Anti-Ragging Non-Compliance, Including IITs and IIMs - Check Defaulter List Here
What are the Learning Outcomes of the Executive Program in AI Healthcare?
This newly introduced executive program in AI Healthcare at the Indian Institute of Technology, Delhi, will commence classes on November 1, 2025, and the program will conclude on May 2, 2026. This program is offered only on Saturdays and Sundays at stipulated timings which are as follows:-
|
Days
|
Timings
|
Saturdays
|
6:00 PM – 7:30 PM
|
Sundays
|
11:00 AM – 12:30 PM
Before joining any new program, the candidates should always know about what are the outcomes of learning and seeking admission to any newly introduced programs. Below is the list of the learning outcomes of the Executive Program of AI in Healthcare program of IIT Delhi:-
- Master AI for Healthcare:- if a candidate does not know how to code, they can develop a solid foundation in machine learning, AI and deep learning for healthcare. A candidate can also learn to investigate practical applications in diagnosis, treatment planning and monitoring.
- Hands-on with actual clinical data:- A candidate can work with a variety of datasets which include EHR, EMR, genomics, medical imaging (PACS), and IoT-based sensor data.
- Deploy real-world AI Solutions:- A candidate will learn about end-to-end deployment using cloud platforms and HIS integration, and they will also learn to use standards like FHIR, HL7, and DICOM to assure compatibility.
- Build and Evaluate AI Models:- A candidate will create supervised and unsupervised models of CNNS for imaging and NLP for clinical notes. They will also evaluate models using healthcare-specific measures such as ROC curves, precision, and recall.
- Solve real-world problems with Capstone:- Candidates will have to use their talents in a guided capstone project with IIT Delhi and AIIMS faculty. Take on real-world healthcare difficulties and create clinically relevant AI solutions.
What is the Fee Structure of the Executive Program in AI Healthcare?
Candidates who are seeking admission to the newly introduced executive program in AI Healthcare of IIT Delhi for this certificate program offered by the CEP IITD have to pay the required fees to seek admission. Below is the breakdown of the fee structure of the executive program in AI Healthcare:-
|
Instalments Dates
|
Instalment
|
Amount (In Rs.)
|
Within the 3 days of the offer letter
|
I
|
₹ 60,000 plus GST
|
On October 31, 2025
|
II
|
₹ 60,000 plus GST
The total fee of the program that a candidate has to pay into the IITDCEP account is Rs. 1,20,000 and 18 % GST.
Also, check:-