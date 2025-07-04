Admission Dates for JAM 2025 Participating Institutions Released: Check Details Here

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2025 has recently announced the admission dates for all the participating institutions offering admission to their master’s courses by accepting the marks or scores obtained by the students in the JAM test. The student who seeks admission to the top IITs and top science colleges can check the application start date and when is the last date to pay the fee for admission.
These dates are very important because they help the students stay ready with their documents and choices. By knowing these dates, students can prepare things on time. This article will list the important dates and other details.
Important Admission Dates for the JAM 2025 Admitting Institutes
Every year, the Indian Institutes of Technology and other top science institutes offer admission through the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) exam. These institutes offer M.Sc. and other science courses under the postgraduate program. Below is the list of the admission dates of the JAM 2025 admitting institutes:-
|
Colleges Name
|
Important Dates
|
Events
|
July 23, 2025
|
|
July 23-27, 2025
|
Orientation Session Date
|
July 28, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
September 30, 2025
|
Last date for the submission of any pending documents.
|
July 17, 2025
|
In-person registration
|
July 11-17, 2025
|
Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes
|
July 18, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
September 2, 2025
|
Last date for the submission of any pending documents.
|
July 23-24, 2025
|
|
July 22, 2025
|
Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes
|
July 28, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
August 29, 2025
|
Last date for the submission of any pending documents.
|
IIT Bhubaneshwar
|
July 23, 2025
|
In-person registration
|
July 25, 2025
|
Orientation Session Date
|
July 20, 2025
|
Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes
|
July 28, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
September 1, 2025
|
Last date for the submission of any pending documents.
|
July 19-20, 2025
|
In-person registration
|
July 19, 2025
|
Orientation Session Date
|
July 18, 2025
|
Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes
|
July 24, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
October 31, 2025
|
Last date for the submission of any pending documents.
|
July 24, 2025
|
In-person registration
|
July 24-27, 2025
|
Orientation Session Date
|
July 31, 2025
|
Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes
|
July 31, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
October 7, 2025
|
Last date for the submission of any pending documents.
|
July 10, 2025
|
In-person registration
|
July 10, 2025
|
Orientation Session Date
|
July 10, 2025
|
Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes
|
July 17, 2025
|
Commencement of classes
|
September 1, 2025
|
Last date for the submission of any pending documents.
The JAM 2025 exam offers direct admission to the participating institutes for around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology. There are around 89 postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26. JAM 2025 scores are used to give admission to more than 2300 seats in top colleges like IISc and other renowned institutes such as NITs, IISER Pune, etc.
