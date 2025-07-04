Admission Dates for JAM 2025 Participating Institutions Released: Check Details Here

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2025 has recently announced the admission dates for all the participating institutions offering admission to their master’s courses by accepting the marks or scores obtained by the students in the JAM test. The student who seeks admission to the top IITs and top science colleges can check the application start date and when is the last date to pay the fee for admission.

These dates are very important because they help the students stay ready with their documents and choices. By knowing these dates, students can prepare things on time. This article will list the important dates and other details.