Admission Dates for JAM 2025 Participating Institutions Released: Check Details Here

This article provides information about the admission dates for the top IITs and its other events after the JAM 2025 Counselling process offering admission to their postgraduate courses in the Science field.

Pratyasha Chaturvedi
By Pratyasha Chaturvedi
Jul 4, 2025, 16:18 IST
Admission Dates for JAM 2025 Participating Institutions
Admission Dates for JAM 2025 Participating Institutions

The Joint Admission Test for Master's (JAM) 2025 has recently announced the admission dates for all the participating institutions offering admission to their master’s courses by accepting the marks or scores obtained by the students in the JAM test. The student who seeks admission to the top IITs and top science colleges can check the application start date and when is the last date to pay the fee for admission.

These dates are very important because they help the students stay ready with their documents and choices. By knowing these dates, students can prepare things on time. This article will list the important dates and other details.

Important Admission Dates for the JAM 2025 Admitting Institutes

Every year, the Indian Institutes of Technology and other top science institutes offer admission through the Joint Admission Test for Master’s (JAM) exam. These institutes offer M.Sc. and other science courses under the postgraduate program. Below is the list of the admission dates of the JAM 2025 admitting institutes:-

Colleges Name

Important Dates

Events

IIT Bhilai

July 23, 2025

  • In-person registration

  • Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes

July 23-27, 2025

Orientation Session Date

July 28, 2025

Commencement of classes

September 30, 2025

Last date for the submission of any pending documents.

IIT BHU, Varanasi

July 17, 2025

In-person registration

July 11-17, 2025

Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes

July 18, 2025

Commencement of classes

September 2, 2025

Last date for the submission of any pending documents.

IIT Bombay

July 23-24, 2025

  • In-person registration

  • Orientation Session Date

July 22, 2025

Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes

July 28, 2025

Commencement of classes

August 29, 2025

Last date for the submission of any pending documents.

IIT Bhubaneshwar

July 23, 2025

In-person registration

July 25, 2025

Orientation Session Date

July 20, 2025

Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes

July 28, 2025

Commencement of classes

September 1, 2025

Last date for the submission of any pending documents.

IIT Delhi

July 19-20, 2025

In-person registration

July 19, 2025

Orientation Session Date

July 18, 2025

Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes

July 24, 2025

Commencement of classes

October 31, 2025

Last date for the submission of any pending documents.

IIT Kanpur

July 24, 2025

In-person registration

July 24-27, 2025

Orientation Session Date

July 31, 2025

Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes

July 31, 2025

Commencement of classes

October 7, 2025

Last date for the submission of any pending documents.

IIT Kharagpur

July 10, 2025

In-person registration

July 10, 2025

Orientation Session Date

July 10, 2025

Last date for the payment of the fee for the institutes

July 17, 2025

Commencement of classes

September 1, 2025

Last date for the submission of any pending documents.

The JAM 2025 exam offers direct admission to the participating institutes for around 3000 seats in various postgraduate programs offered by the Indian Institutes of Technology. There are around 89 postgraduate programs for the academic year 2025-26. JAM 2025 scores are used to give admission to more than 2300 seats in top colleges like IISc and other renowned institutes such as NITs, IISER Pune, etc.

Also, check:-

