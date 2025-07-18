Central University of South Bihar CUET UG 2025 Online Registration Open: Check Courses Offered, Fee Structure, and Other Details

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), located in Gaya, Bihar, is one of the prominent central universities that admit students to its undergraduate programs through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).

As part of the central university system, CUSB offers a range of interdisciplinary undergraduate programs that cater to the needs of students from diverse academic backgrounds. The online registration for the counselling process for the students seeking admission to the undergraduate courses offered by CUSB began on July 14, 2025, and will conclude on July 21, 2025. The program-wise cut-off and the 1st round of admission results will be declared on July 24, 2025.

This article will discuss the list of courses offered by the university, the list of documents required during the counselling process, the fee structure of each course and the seat intake of the courses at the Central University of South Bihar.