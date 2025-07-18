Central University of South Bihar CUET UG 2025 Online Registration Open: Check Courses Offered, Fee Structure, and Other Details

The Central University of South Bihar (CUSB), located in Gaya, Bihar, is one of the prominent central universities that admit students to its undergraduate programs through the Common University Entrance Test (CUET-UG) conducted by the National Testing Agency (NTA).
As part of the central university system, CUSB offers a range of interdisciplinary undergraduate programs that cater to the needs of students from diverse academic backgrounds. The online registration for the counselling process for the students seeking admission to the undergraduate courses offered by CUSB began on July 14, 2025, and will conclude on July 21, 2025. The program-wise cut-off and the 1st round of admission results will be declared on July 24, 2025.
This article will discuss the list of courses offered by the university, the list of documents required during the counselling process, the fee structure of each course and the seat intake of the courses at the Central University of South Bihar.
List of Courses offered by the Central University of South Bihar
The Central University of South Bihar is offering admissions to 23 undergraduate courses offered through the CUSB Samarth Portal. The candidates desirous to take admission to the courses offered by CUSB have to register through the CUSB Samarth portal https://cusbcuet.samarth.edu.in/index.php/site/index from July 14, 2025, to July 21, 2025. The candidates will have to pay a registration fee of Rs. 500 for those belonging to the General, OBC, and EWS categories and Rs. 200 for those candidates belonging to SC, ST or PWD categories for each program.
Below is the list of the undergraduate courses offered by the Central University of South Bihar, along with the revised intake and fee structure of each program:-
|
Courses Offered
|
Revised Seat Intake
|
Fee Structure (In Rs.)
|
B.A- M.A. in Journalism and Mass Communication
|
24
|
11,550/-
|
B.Sc.- M.Sc. in Life Sciences with specialisations in Zoology and Botany
|
24
|
13,050/-
|
B.Sc- M.Sc in Computer Science
|
24
|
10,800/
|
B.Com. - M.Commerce
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.A.- M.A. in English
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.A.- M.A. in Sociology
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.A.- M.A. in Political Science and IR
|
24
|
8,800/
|
B.A., B.Sc.- M.A., M.Sc. in Mathematics
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.A., B.Sc.- M.A., M.Sc. in Statistics
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.Sc. B.Ed.
|
63
|
12,300/-
|
B.Sc. (Honours) in Agriculture
|
120
|
32,800/-
|
B.A. LLB (Hons.)
|
132
|
12,300/-
|
BBA. LLB
|
66
|
29,300/-
|
B.A. B.Ed.
|
63
|
11,300/-
|
B.A., B.Sc.- M.A., M.Sc. in Geography
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.Sc. - M.Sc. in Chemistry
|
24
|
10,550/-
|
B.A., B.Sc.- M.A., M.Sc. in Psychology
|
24
|
9,000/-
|
B.A.- M.A. in History
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.Sc. - M.Sc. in Physics
|
24
|
10,550/-
|
B.A.- M.A. in Economics
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
B.A.- M.A. in Hindi
|
24
|
8,800/-
|
D.Pharm
|
60
|
1st Year- 51,600/-
|
B.Sc.-M.Sc. in Geology
|
24
|
10,550/-
What is the List of required documents for Admission at CUSB through CUET UG 2025?
Once the candidates desirous of seeking admission to the Central University of South Bihar have registered themselves at the CUSB Samarth Portal for the counselling process, the next important step is the document verification, which plays an important role in confirming the eligibility of the candidates during the admission process.
Candidates must be well-prepared with all the necessary documents and their photocopies to avoid any kind of delays during the counselling and admission process. Below is the list of required documents that the candidates have to scan and upload during the online registration for the admission process and physical verification:-
|
List of Required Documents
|
Candidates have to provide a class 10th marksheet and certificate from a recognised board.
|
Candidates have to provide a Class 12th marksheet and certificate from a recognised board.
|
Candidates will have to provide a valid date of birth certificate during the admission process.
|
Candidates have to submit a certificate of conduct from the head of the institution or a character certificate during offline document verification following admission.
|
Candidates will have to submit their migration certificate or school-leaving certificate during the offline document verification process following admission.
|
If any candidate belongs to a reserved category, they will have to produce their category certificate in the format provided by the Central Government, issued by a competent authority.
|
A candidate will have to produce a Medical fitness certificate from a government hospital must be presented during offline document verification after admission.
|
A candidate will have to provide passport-size photos must be submitted for offline document verification after admission.
|
The other documents that the candidate will have to submit include a bank passbook or cheque leaf, an income certificate (EWS/OBC NCL), and a gap affidavit certificate (if applicable).
