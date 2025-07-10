Indian Army Agniveer Result 2025 OUT
Which Country Has the Highest Life Expectancy? Top 10 Countries With the Highest Life Expectancy

Which Country's Citizens Live the Longest: Hong Kong consistently ranks among the top countries for highest life expectancy globally, with recent projections for 2024-2025 placing it at the very top or in close contention. Its success is often linked to excellent healthcare, active lifestyles, and dietary habits.

ByKriti Barua
Jul 10, 2025, 19:56 IST
List of Countries With the Highest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is the average number of years a person is expected to live. Depending on the healthcare, food, lifestyle, and living standards of a particular country, life expectancy changes. Life expectancy is measured as the average age at which people usually live in any country.

Countries generally having a good health structure, clean environment, and a medium on healthy lifestyles can enjoy higher life expectancy. 

The latest Statista figures show that Hong Kong has the highest life expectancy in the world. There, the average life expectancy surpasses 85 years.

In this article, we will look at the top 10 countries with the highest life expectancy. We will also explore why people in these countries live longer and what other countries can learn from them.

List of Top 10 Countries by Life Expectancy (2025)

According to Worldometer, which uses the latest estimates from the United Nations Population Division, here’s the complete list of countries with the highest life expectancy:

Rank

Country

Life Expectancy (Both)

Female Life Expectancy

Male Life Expectancy

1

Hong Kong

85.77

88.39

83.10

2

Japan

85.00

88.03

81.99

3

South Korea

84.53

87.40

81.44

4

French Polynesia

84.31

86.74

82.03

5

Switzerland

84.23

86.06

82.34

6

Australia

84.21

85.97

82.43

7

Italy

84.03

86.01

81.94

8

Singapore

84.00

86.48

81.53

9

Spain

83.96

86.59

81.27

10

Réunion

83.80

86.57

80.81

11

Malta

83.63

85.51

81.69

12

Norway

83.61

85.09

82.11

13

France

83.58

86.31

80.73

14

Sweden

83.58

85.34

81.84

15

Macao

83.42

85.49

81.26

125

India

72.48

74.13

70.95

1. Hong Kong

Flag of Hong Kong | Bauhinia Flower, Meaning & Colors | Britannica

Source: Britannica

People in Hong Kong boast a high life expectancy, with women typically reaching almost 88.5 years and men over 83. A big reason for this is that folks there stay active, walking nearly 7,000 steps every day. 

Also, very few people smoke thanks to strong anti-smoking efforts. Their healthcare system is top-notch, catching and treating illnesses quickly.

2. Japan

1,720 Japan Flag Stock Videos, Footage, & 4K Video Clips - Getty Images | Japan, China flag, Japan map

Source: Getty Images

Japan is famous for its long-living population, with women often living past 88 years. Their traditional diet plays a huge role – it's all about variety, small portions, and lots of fermented foods that are great for your gut. 

Everyone in Japan has access to healthcare. Plus, it's common for older people to stay active; you'll even hear about centenarians who still exercise regularly.

3. South Korea

Flag of South Korea | Symbolism, Meaning & History | Britannica

Source: Britannica

South Korea's impressive life expectancy comes from a few places. Their fast economic growth has improved how people live and the quality of healthcare. 

A healthy diet, including lots of kimchi (a fermented food), is a regular part of their meals. They've also invested a lot in medical technology and services, which help prevent and treat diseases better.

4. French Polynesia – 84.31 Years

Flag of French Polynesia - Wikipedia

People in French Polynesia enjoy a high life expectancy, partly because of their traditional diet rich in fresh seafood and tropical fruits, which gives them all the good stuff they need.

Their culture encourages being physically active, keeping everyone healthy. And having strong community ties means people get emotional support and care, especially as they get older.

5. Switzerland

Switzerland Flag" Images – Browse 9,347 Stock Photos, Vectors, and Video | Adobe Stock

Source: Adobe Stock

Switzerland's high life expectancy is influenced by excellent healthcare that everyone can access, ensuring timely medical attention. The clean air and beautiful natural environment encourage people to be active and help with their mental well-being. Plus, their stable economy and high living standards generally lead to better health outcomes.

6. Australia

Flag of Australia | History, Meaning & Design | Britannica

Source: Britannica

Australians tend to live long lives because of effective public health policies, like how they managed the COVID-19 pandemic. Not many people smoke there, thanks to successful public health campaigns. Also, their outdoor culture means people of all ages stay active.

7. Italy

Italy Flag - Melita Marine Group

Source: Melita Marine Group

Italy's good life expectancy gets a boost from the Mediterranean diet, which is packed with fruits, veggies, and healthy fats, reducing the risk of long-term illnesses. Everyone has access to medical services. And strong family bonds mean that older people often have a lot of support and care.

8. Singapore

People in Singapore enjoy long lives thanks to an efficient healthcare system, which is considered one of the best globally.  The government actively encourages healthy living, including regular health check-ups. They also have a very low infant mortality rate, which speaks volumes about the overall quality of their healthcare.

9. Spain

Spain’s impressive life expectancy can be attributed to a few key factors. Firstly, their Mediterranean diet is rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, olive oil, and lean proteins, which are all known for their health benefits. 

Secondly, Spain has a robust healthcare system that offers a wide range of services to its citizens. Lastly, the strong sense of community and social connections in Spain help reduce stress and provide emotional support, contributing to overall well-being.

10. Réunion

On the other hand, people living in Réunion enjoy similar benefits thanks to their connection to France. They have access to top-notch healthcare services, which are quite significant for their health. 

Their diet is a mix of local ingredients and French culinary traditions, promoting balanced nutrition. The beautiful natural surroundings encourage an active lifestyle, which is another important aspect of staying healthy.

125. India – Life Expectancy at 72.48 Years

Flag of India - Wikipedia

As for India, the life expectancy has seen a rise to about 72.48 years as of 2025, with women living longer at an average of 74.13 years compared to men at 70.95 years. While this shows progress due to better healthcare and sanitation, India’s average is still below the global average of about 73.4 years. 

Challenges like high infant mortality rates and significant regional differences—like Kerala’s 78.26 years versus Uttar Pradesh’s 69.77 years—highlight ongoing issues influenced by socioeconomic status, healthcare availability, and education.

