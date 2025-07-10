Which Country Has the Highest Life Expectancy? Top 10 Countries With the Highest Life Expectancy

Life expectancy is the average number of years a person is expected to live. Depending on the healthcare, food, lifestyle, and living standards of a particular country, life expectancy changes. Life expectancy is measured as the average age at which people usually live in any country. Countries generally having a good health structure, clean environment, and a medium on healthy lifestyles can enjoy higher life expectancy. The latest Statista figures show that Hong Kong has the highest life expectancy in the world. There, the average life expectancy surpasses 85 years. In this article, we will look at the top 10 countries with the highest life expectancy. We will also explore why people in these countries live longer and what other countries can learn from them. Check Out| Top 10 Most Populated Nations of the World (2025)

List of Top 10 Countries by Life Expectancy (2025) According to Worldometer, which uses the latest estimates from the United Nations Population Division, here’s the complete list of countries with the highest life expectancy: Rank Country Life Expectancy (Both) Female Life Expectancy Male Life Expectancy 1 Hong Kong 85.77 88.39 83.10 2 Japan 85.00 88.03 81.99 3 South Korea 84.53 87.40 81.44 4 French Polynesia 84.31 86.74 82.03 5 Switzerland 84.23 86.06 82.34 6 Australia 84.21 85.97 82.43 7 Italy 84.03 86.01 81.94 8 Singapore 84.00 86.48 81.53 9 Spain 83.96 86.59 81.27 10 Réunion 83.80 86.57 80.81 11 Malta 83.63 85.51 81.69 12 Norway 83.61 85.09 82.11 13 France 83.58 86.31 80.73 14 Sweden 83.58 85.34 81.84 15 Macao 83.42 85.49 81.26 125 India 72.48 74.13 70.95

1. Hong Kong Source: Britannica People in Hong Kong boast a high life expectancy, with women typically reaching almost 88.5 years and men over 83. A big reason for this is that folks there stay active, walking nearly 7,000 steps every day. Also, very few people smoke thanks to strong anti-smoking efforts. Their healthcare system is top-notch, catching and treating illnesses quickly. 2. Japan Source: Getty Images Japan is famous for its long-living population, with women often living past 88 years. Their traditional diet plays a huge role – it's all about variety, small portions, and lots of fermented foods that are great for your gut. Everyone in Japan has access to healthcare. Plus, it's common for older people to stay active; you'll even hear about centenarians who still exercise regularly. 3. South Korea

Source: Britannica South Korea's impressive life expectancy comes from a few places. Their fast economic growth has improved how people live and the quality of healthcare. A healthy diet, including lots of kimchi (a fermented food), is a regular part of their meals. They've also invested a lot in medical technology and services, which help prevent and treat diseases better. 4. French Polynesia – 84.31 Years People in French Polynesia enjoy a high life expectancy, partly because of their traditional diet rich in fresh seafood and tropical fruits, which gives them all the good stuff they need. Their culture encourages being physically active, keeping everyone healthy. And having strong community ties means people get emotional support and care, especially as they get older. 5. Switzerland Source: Adobe Stock

Switzerland's high life expectancy is influenced by excellent healthcare that everyone can access, ensuring timely medical attention. The clean air and beautiful natural environment encourage people to be active and help with their mental well-being. Plus, their stable economy and high living standards generally lead to better health outcomes.

6. Australia Source: Britannica Australians tend to live long lives because of effective public health policies, like how they managed the COVID-19 pandemic. Not many people smoke there, thanks to successful public health campaigns. Also, their outdoor culture means people of all ages stay active. 7. Italy Source: Melita Marine Group Italy's good life expectancy gets a boost from the Mediterranean diet, which is packed with fruits, veggies, and healthy fats, reducing the risk of long-term illnesses. Everyone has access to medical services. And strong family bonds mean that older people often have a lot of support and care.

8. Singapore People in Singapore enjoy long lives thanks to an efficient healthcare system, which is considered one of the best globally. The government actively encourages healthy living, including regular health check-ups. They also have a very low infant mortality rate, which speaks volumes about the overall quality of their healthcare. 9. Spain Spain’s impressive life expectancy can be attributed to a few key factors. Firstly, their Mediterranean diet is rich in fresh fruits and vegetables, olive oil, and lean proteins, which are all known for their health benefits. Secondly, Spain has a robust healthcare system that offers a wide range of services to its citizens. Lastly, the strong sense of community and social connections in Spain help reduce stress and provide emotional support, contributing to overall well-being.