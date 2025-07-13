Which is India's least Populated State? List of Top 10 Least Densely Populated States in India

India's population in 2025 is estimated to be around 1.46 billion, up from 1.40 billion in 2020, showing a growth of nearly 60 million people in five years. According to projections, India's population will peak at about 1.7 billion in the early 2060s before slowly declining. India is now the most populous country in the world, surpassing China. Among Indian states, Uttar Pradesh is the most populous, with over 240 million people. Bihar and Maharashtra follow it. On the other hand, Sikkim is the least populated state, with just around 703,000 people in 2025. Among union territories, Lakshadweep has the smallest population, only 69,000. In this article, we'll explore the top 10 least densely populated states in India. We'll examine how the population is distributed across regions and what factors contribute to the sparsely populated nature of some states.

Which is the Lowest Population State in India? According to the Statistics Times, here are the top 10 least densely populated states in India: Rank State/UT Name Population 2024 Population 2025 Absolute Change Percent Change 1 Lakshadweep 69,000 69,000 0 0.00 2 Ladakh 304,000 306,000 2,000 0.66 3 Andaman and Nicobar Islands 405,000 406,000 1,000 0.25 4 Sikkim 703,000 709,000 6,000 0.86 5 Chandigarh 1,259,000 1,271,000 12,000 0.96 6 Mizoram 1,264,000 1,276,000 12,000 0.96 7 Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu 1,479,000 1,571,000 92,000 6.63 8 Goa 1,593,000 1,601,000 8,000 0.50 9 Arunachal Pradesh 1,594,000 1,608,000 14,000 0.89 10 Puducherry 1,732,000 1,769,000 37,000 2.18 11 Nagaland 2,279,000 2,300,000 21,000 0.93 12 Manipur 3,289,000 3,318,000 29,000 0.89 13 Meghalaya 3,417,000 3,447,000 30,000 0.89

1. Lakshadweep (UT) Lakshadweep, meaning "a hundred thousand islands" in Sanskrit, remains India's smallest Union Territory by both area and population. In 2025, the estimated population is 66,001, a slight decrease from previous years. This archipelago of 36 islands (10 inhabited) is celebrated for its untouched beaches, coral reefs, and tranquil lagoons, supporting a growing ecotourism industry. The economy is primarily based on fishing, coconut cultivation, and tourism. 2. Ladakh (UT) Ladakh, nestled in the Himalayas, is renowned for its stark mountains, clear skies, and Buddhist monasteries. The estimated 2025 population is 304,000, indicating minimal growth. Tourism, agriculture (including barley and wheat), and traditional crafts sustain the local economy. The region's harsh climate, rugged terrain, and strategic importance limit population density, as high altitude and extreme weather conditions make it difficult for large populations to settle, thereby helping to maintain its pristine environment and distinct way of life.

3. Andaman and Nicobar Islands (UT) This Union Territory in the Bay of Bengal is steeped in history. It comprises over 572 islands, with only a few inhabited. The 2025 population is estimated at 399,001. The islands are known for lush rainforests, rich marine life, and historical sites like the Cellular Jail, which adds to their intrigue. Indigenous tribes reside in protected areas, resulting in low population density. Tourism and fishing are the primary economic activities, while efforts to protect the ecosystem and tribal communities contribute to preserving biodiversity and the unique way of life. 4. Sikkim Sikkim, a small state in Northeast India, is famous for its dramatic landscapes and Kangchenjunga, India's highest peak. The 2025 population is projected at 702,000. Sikkim's rugged mountains and limited plains restrict urbanisation and population growth.

The economy relies on agriculture (notably cardamom), tourism, and hydropower. As India's first fully organic state, Sikkim's conservation efforts help maintain its ecological integrity. 5. Chandigarh (UT) Serving as the capital for both Punjab and Haryana, Chandigarh remains one of India's least populated administrative divisions. The estimated 2025 population is 1,404,000 for the city and 1,500,000 for the metropolitan area. Designed by Le Corbusier, the city is renowned for its modern architecture and extensive green spaces. Strict planning and limited expansion keep growth controlled, with government, education, and light industry driving the local economy. 6. Mizoram Mizoram, in Northeast India, is a tranquil haven. It's characterised by rolling hills, dense bamboo forests, and vibrant Mizo culture. The 2025 population is 1,410,000. The state's challenging terrain and historical isolation contribute to its sparse population, creating a serene environment.

Traditional shifting cultivation is prevalent, although sustainable practices are being promoted. Mizoram boasts high literacy rates and a strong sense of community spirit, with limited industrial development helping to preserve its tranquil environment. 7. Dadra & Nagar Haveli and Daman & Diu (UTs) Formed by merging two former Union Territories, this region's 2025 population is estimated at 1,028,308 (Dadra & Nagar Haveli: 453,008; Daman & Diu: 575,300). Rapid industrialisation, especially in Silvassa, has driven significant population growth, attracting workers from across India. Its proximity to Gujarat and Maharashtra aids industrial and trade development. 8. Goa Goa, India's smallest state by area, is famed for its beaches, nightlife, and Portuguese heritage. The 2025 projected population is 1,596,000.

Despite its popularity as a tourist destination, Goa's small size and focus on preserving its cultural and natural landscape keep population growth modest. The economy is driven by tourism, regulated mining, and fishing. 9. Arunachal Pradesh Known as the "Land of the Dawn-Lit Mountains", Arunachal Pradesh is located at India's northeastern tip. The 2025 population is estimated at 1,726,000. Its rugged terrain, dense forests, and diverse indigenous communities keep population density low. Agriculture, horticulture, and forestry are the mainstays of the economy, while limited infrastructure hampers large-scale growth, preserving its natural beauty. 10. Puducherry (UT) Puducherry, a Union Territory with French colonial heritage, comprises four separate enclaves. The 2025 population is projected at 1,732,000. Its urban appeal and economic opportunities drive a higher growth rate than many other less populated regions.

Tourism, small-scale industries, and agriculture support the economy. Despite high density in urban areas, Puducherry's overall population remains low, shaped by its unique administrative and historical background. Which is the Least Populated state in India? As of 2025, the least populated state in India is Sikkim, with an estimated population of around 703,000 people. Despite its small population, Sikkim is known for its stunning Himalayan landscapes, rich biodiversity, and progressive environmental policies. Which is the Least Populated Union Territory in India? The least populated union territory in India is Lakshadweep, with an estimated population of just 69,000 people. This tropical archipelago in the Arabian Sea is known for: Its pristine beaches and coral reefs

A high literacy rate despite its small population

A unique culture influenced by Kerala and Islamic traditions