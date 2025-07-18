Which Countries Lie In Both Europe And Asia? List of Transcontinental Countries in the World

Some countries lie on more than one continent. These are called transcontinental countries. A transcontinental country has land that stretches across two or more continents. This can happen due to geography, history, or political borders.

The most common type is when a country spans Europe and Asia. These two continents are connected by land, so some countries naturally fall into both. Other transcontinental countries may lie between Africa and Asia, Asia and Oceania, or North and South America.

There are over a dozen transcontinental countries in the world. Some are large and well-known, like Russia and Turkey. Others are smaller or less obvious, like Kazakhstan or Egypt.

In this article, we'll examine the countries that straddle the border between Europe and Asia. We'll explore how they are divided, why they are considered part of two continents, and what makes them unique.