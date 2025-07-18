Which Countries Lie In Both Europe And Asia? List of Transcontinental Countries in the World

Some countries lie on more than one continent. These are called transcontinental countries. A transcontinental country has land that stretches across two or more continents. This can happen due to geography, history, or political borders.
The most common type is when a country spans Europe and Asia. These two continents are connected by land, so some countries naturally fall into both. Other transcontinental countries may lie between Africa and Asia, Asia and Oceania, or North and South America.
There are over a dozen transcontinental countries in the world. Some are large and well-known, like Russia and Turkey. Others are smaller or less obvious, like Kazakhstan or Egypt.
In this article, we'll examine the countries that straddle the border between Europe and Asia. We'll explore how they are divided, why they are considered part of two continents, and what makes them unique.
What Are Transcontinental Countries?
Transcontinental countries, also known as intercontinental or bi-continental states, are sovereign nations that have portions of their territory geographically located on at least two different continents.
These countries can be broadly categorised into two types:
- Contiguous Transcontinental Countries: These countries have a continuous or immediately adjacent landmass that spans a continental boundary. The most common examples are countries that straddle the traditional border between Europe and Asia.
- Examples: Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, and Egypt (with the Sinai Peninsula being in Asia).
- Non-Contiguous Transcontinental Countries: These countries have their main land area in one continent but also possess separate territories (often islands or overseas territories) located on another continent.
- Examples: France (with overseas regions in South America and the Caribbean), Spain (with territories in Africa like Ceuta, Melilla, and the Canary Islands), Denmark (with Greenland in North America), the United States (with Hawaii in Oceania and the Aleutian Islands extending towards Asia), Portugal (with Madeira in Africa and the Azores sometimes considered North American), and Chile (with Easter Island in Oceania).
List of Transcontinental Countries
According to the World Population Review, here's the list of the Transcontinental countries in the world:
|Continent Connection
|Countries
|Details
|Africa and Asia
|Egypt
|Contains parts in both Africa and Asia, with the boundary at the Isthmus of Suez and the Suez Canal. Two governorates are entirely in Asia, while Ismailia and Suez Governorates are transcontinental.
|
Asia and Europe
|Azerbaijan
|Mainly in Asia, with a small part in Europe (Qusar, Shabran, Siazan, Khachmaz, and Quba districts).
|Georgia
|Primarily in Asia, but parts (Kazbegi, north Khevsureti, and Tusheti) are in Europe.
|Kazakhstan
|Primarily in Central Asia, with a small portion in Eastern Europe (West Kazakhstan and Atyrau regions).
|Russia
|It spans Eastern Europe and North Asia, with a majority of its population in the European part.
|Turkey
|Mainly in Asia, with a small portion in Europe (East Thrace). Istanbul is a transcontinental city.
|
North America and South America
|Colombia
|It administers most of the territory in South America, but it also administers the San Andrés and Providencia islands in the Caribbean.
|Venezuela
|Primarily in South America, but Aves Island is part of North America.
|
Asia and Oceania
|Australia
|Includes the continent and islands, such as Christmas Island and the Cocos (Keeling) Islands, which are culturally linked to Southeast Asia.
|Japan
|The Bonin Islands and the Izu Islands are sometimes considered part of the Oceania region.
|Indonesia
|Parts of the country are associated with Oceania, especially in the eastern region.
|Timor-Leste
|Occasionally associated with Oceania due to proximity to Australia.
|Asia and Africa
|Yemen
|Mainland in Asia, but the Socotra archipelago is closer to Africa.
|
Europe and Africa
|Italy
|Some islands south of Sicily are geographically part of the African continent.
|Spain
|Has territories in Africa, including the Canary Islands, as well as cities like Ceuta and Melilla.
|Europe and North America
|Denmark
|Greenland is geographically part of North America but politically associated with Europe.
|Europe, North America, and South America
|Netherlands
|Includes territories in the Caribbean, as well as some in North America and others in South America.
|Europe, Africa, and North America
|Portugal
|Continental Portugal is in Europe, while Madeira is associated with Africa.
|North America, Oceania, and Asia
|United States
|Mainly in North America, but includes Hawaii and other Pacific islands.
|Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Africa, and Antarctica
|France
|Metropolitan France in Europe, with overseas territories in various regions.
|Europe, North America, South America, Oceania, Africa, Asia, and Antarctica
|United Kingdom
|Entirely in Europe, but has territories across all continents.
|Antarctica and other continents
|Various Countries
|Several countries have claims in the Antarctic region and the Subantarctic islands.
How Many Transcontinental Countries Are in the World?
There are several transcontinental countries, including Russia, Turkey, Kazakhstan, Egypt, Azerbaijan, Georgia, Colombia, Venezuela, and others.
Transcontinental Countries Overview
- Total Number: Over 10 countries are commonly recognised as transcontinental.
Key Examples:
Some of the most commonly recognised transcontinental countries include:
- Russia: Spans Europe and Asia.
- Turkey: Spans Europe and Asia.
- Egypt: Spans Africa and Asia (Sinai Peninsula).
- Kazakhstan: Spans Europe and Asia.
- Azerbaijan: Spans Europe and Asia.
- Georgia: Spans Europe and Asia.
- United States: Spanning North America and, through various territories (such as Hawaii and the Aleutian Islands), can be considered to have ties to Asia and Oceania.
- France: Spans Europe and, through overseas departments and territories, has land in South America, North America, Africa, and Oceania.
- United Kingdom: Spanning Europe and possessing numerous overseas territories worldwide.
- Spain Spans Europe and has territories in Africa (e.g., Ceuta, Melilla, and the Canary Islands).
- Portugal Spans Europe and has territories often considered part of Africa (Madeira) and potentially part of North America (Azores).
- Denmark: Spans Europe, with Greenland being geographically part of North America.
- Netherlands: Spans Europe and has islands in the Caribbean (North America).
- Indonesia: Primarily in Asia, but some eastern islands are considered part of Oceania.
- Chile: Primarily in South America, with Easter Island in Oceania.
- Colombia: Primarily in South America, but some islands are considered part of North America.
- Yemen: Primarily in Asia, but the island of Socotra is geographically considered part of Africa.
- Greece: Primarily in Europe, but some islands are very close to or are considered part of Asia Minor.
Continent Connections
|Country
|Continents
|Details
|Russia
|Europe, Asia
|The largest country in Europe, with the largest population.
|Turkey
|Europe, Asia
|Istanbul spans both continents.
|Kazakhstan
|Asia, Europe
|A small portion of Europe has mainly Central Asian characteristics.
|Egypt
|Africa, Asia
|The territory includes the Sinai Peninsula in Asia.
|Azerbaijan
|Asia, Europe
|A small part of Europe, mainly located in the Caucasus region.
|Georgia
|Asia, Europe
|Parts in Europe are considered European from a geopolitical perspective.
|Colombia
|South America, North America
|Administers islands in North America.
|Venezuela
|South America, North America
|Aves Island is part of North America.
