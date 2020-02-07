Search

List of all State Political Parties in India

Democracy is all about a bunch of different opinions. Basically, there are three types of political parties in India i.e.National party, the state party and regional party. The status of these parties keeps on changing as per their performance in the elections. In this article, we have explained the criteria to become a state party.
Feb 7, 2020 12:21 IST
State Parties in India
India is called the largest democracy in the world. There are three types of political parties in India.

1. National Parties

2. State Parties

3. Regional Parties in India

The Election Commission of India has laid down certain criteria for a party to be recognised as a national or state-level party.

As of February 2020 the number of national parties in India is 8, the number of states recognised parties are 53 and Regional Parties in India are around 329. It is worth to mention that the status of the national/state/regional parties gets changed on the basis of their performance in the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

Recognition as a national or a State party ensures that the election symbol of that party can't be used by any other political party throughout the country.

While other registered but unrecognised political parties have to choose election symbol from a pool of “free symbols” announced by the Election Commission from time to time.

Criteria to become a State Party;

If a political party want to become a state party then it has to fulfill at least one of the following criteria;

A.  A party should win at least 1 seat in the Lok Sabha for every 25 seats or any fraction thereof allotted to that State. or

B. A party should win a minimum 3% of the total number of seats or a minimum of 3 seats in the Legislative Assembly. or

C. In a particular election, the party has to win at least 6% of the total votes, and also win 1 Lok Sabha and 2 Assembly seats. or

D. If a Party fails to win any seat in a State in a general election of Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly of the State, the party will still be eligible for recognition as State Party if it secures 8% or more of the total valid votes polled in the State.

List of 35 state recognised parties is;

Name of state Party

State

Abbreviation

 1. Aam Aadmi Party       

Delhi

AAP

 2. Arunachal Congress

Arunachal Pradesh

AC

 3. All India Anna Dravida  Munnetra Kazhagam

Tamil Nadu

AIADMK

 4.  Asom Gana Parishad

Assam

AGP

 5. All India Forward Bloc

West Bengal

AIFB

 6. Assam United Democratic Front

Assam

AUDF

 7. Biju Janata Dal             

Odisha

BJD

 8.  Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

DMK

 9. Indian National Lok Dal                               

Haryana

INLD

 10. Janata Dal (Secular)                 

Karnataka and Kerala

JD(S)

 11. Janata Dal (United)                 

Bihar and Jharkhand

JD(U)

 12. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference                     

Jammu & Kashmir

JKN

 13. Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party                 

Jammu and Kashmir

JKNPP

 14. Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party                            

Jammu and Kashmir

JKPDP

 15. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha                               

Jharkhand

JMM

 16. Kerala            Congress                               

Kerala

KEC

 17. Kerala Congress (M)                               

Kerala

KEC(M)

 18.   Lok Jan Shakti Party                               

Bihar

LJP

 19. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak                          

Goa

MAG

 20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam

Tamil Nadu and Puducherry

MDMK

 21. Manipur Peoples Party                               

Manipur

MPP

  22. Muslim League Kerala State Committee                        

Kerala

MUL

  23. Nagaland Peoples Front                               

Nagaland and Manipur

NPF

  24. Pattali Makkal Katchi                               

Tamil Nadu

PMK

  25. Rashtriya Janata Dal

Bihar

RJD

 26. Revolutionary Socialist Party                    

West Bengal

RSP

 27.  Shiromani Akali Dal                 

Punjab

SAD

 28. Sikkim Democratic Front                               

Sikkim

SDF

 29. United Goans Democratic Party                    

Goa

UGDP

 30. Shivsena                      

Maharashtra

SHS

 31. Samajwadi Party                      

Uttar Pradesh

SP

 32. Telugu Desam                           

Andhra Pradesh

TDP

 33. Telangana Rashtra Samithi                               

Andhra Pradesh

TRS

 34. United Democratic Party                               

Meghalaya

UDP

 35. Uttarakhand Kranti Dal                               

Uttarakhand Himalayas

UKKD

As per the new rules since August 22, 2016; the poll panel will review the status of national and State parties every 10 years instead of the 5. So it can be said that the list of national and state parties changes on the basis of the performance of the political parties.

