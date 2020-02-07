List of all State Political Parties in India

India is called the largest democracy in the world. There are three types of political parties in India.

1. National Parties

2. State Parties

3. Regional Parties in India

The Election Commission of India has laid down certain criteria for a party to be recognised as a national or state-level party.

As of February 2020 the number of national parties in India is 8, the number of states recognised parties are 53 and Regional Parties in India are around 329. It is worth to mention that the status of the national/state/regional parties gets changed on the basis of their performance in the Lok Sabha and State Assembly elections.

Recognition as a national or a State party ensures that the election symbol of that party can't be used by any other political party throughout the country.

While other registered but unrecognised political parties have to choose election symbol from a pool of “free symbols” announced by the Election Commission from time to time.

Criteria to become a State Party;

If a political party want to become a state party then it has to fulfill at least one of the following criteria;

A. A party should win at least 1 seat in the Lok Sabha for every 25 seats or any fraction thereof allotted to that State. or

B. A party should win a minimum 3% of the total number of seats or a minimum of 3 seats in the Legislative Assembly. or

C. In a particular election, the party has to win at least 6% of the total votes, and also win 1 Lok Sabha and 2 Assembly seats. or

D. If a Party fails to win any seat in a State in a general election of Lok Sabha or Legislative Assembly of the State, the party will still be eligible for recognition as State Party if it secures 8% or more of the total valid votes polled in the State.

List of 35 state recognised parties is;

Name of state Party State Abbreviation 1. Aam Aadmi Party Delhi AAP 2. Arunachal Congress Arunachal Pradesh AC 3. All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Tamil Nadu AIADMK 4. Asom Gana Parishad Assam AGP 5. All India Forward Bloc West Bengal AIFB 6. Assam United Democratic Front Assam AUDF 7. Biju Janata Dal Odisha BJD 8. Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Tamil Nadu and Puducherry DMK 9. Indian National Lok Dal Haryana INLD 10. Janata Dal (Secular) Karnataka and Kerala JD(S) 11. Janata Dal (United) Bihar and Jharkhand JD(U) 12. Jammu and Kashmir National Conference Jammu & Kashmir JKN 13. Jammu & Kashmir National Panthers Party Jammu and Kashmir JKNPP 14. Jammu & Kashmir Peoples Democratic Party Jammu and Kashmir JKPDP 15. Jharkhand Mukti Morcha Jharkhand JMM 16. Kerala Congress Kerala KEC 17. Kerala Congress (M) Kerala KEC(M) 18. Lok Jan Shakti Party Bihar LJP 19. Maharashtrawadi Gomantak Goa MAG 20. Marumalarchi Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam Tamil Nadu and Puducherry MDMK 21. Manipur Peoples Party Manipur MPP 22. Muslim League Kerala State Committee Kerala MUL 23. Nagaland Peoples Front Nagaland and Manipur NPF 24. Pattali Makkal Katchi Tamil Nadu PMK 25. Rashtriya Janata Dal Bihar RJD 26. Revolutionary Socialist Party West Bengal RSP 27. Shiromani Akali Dal Punjab SAD 28. Sikkim Democratic Front Sikkim SDF 29. United Goans Democratic Party Goa UGDP 30. Shivsena Maharashtra SHS 31. Samajwadi Party Uttar Pradesh SP 32. Telugu Desam Andhra Pradesh TDP 33. Telangana Rashtra Samithi Andhra Pradesh TRS 34. United Democratic Party Meghalaya UDP 35. Uttarakhand Kranti Dal Uttarakhand Himalayas UKKD

As per the new rules since August 22, 2016; the poll panel will review the status of national and State parties every 10 years instead of the 5. So it can be said that the list of national and state parties changes on the basis of the performance of the political parties.

T.N. Seshan: The Proponent of Election Reforms in India



Distribution of Lok Sabha Seats in Indian states